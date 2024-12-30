PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Thomas Detry betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NEWCASTLE, NORTHERN IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Thomas Detry of Belgium tees off on the 13th hole during day one of the Amgen Irish Open 2024 at Royal County Down Golf Club on September 12, 2024 in Newcastle, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the BMW Championship, Thomas Detry finished the weekend at even-par, good for a 31st-place finish. He competes in the 2024 The Sentry Jan. 2-5 trying for a better finish.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • This is Detry's first time competing at The Sentry in the past five years.
    • With numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024.
    • En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 281.8 (40th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and took 26.75 putts per round (first).

    Detry's recent performances

    • Detry has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Detry has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Thomas Detry has averaged 311.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Detry is averaging 0.670 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Detry is averaging -0.516 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Detry's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance67303.3311.6
    Greens in Regulation %16663.35%49.38%
    Putts Per Round1128.0728.0
    Par Breakers528.36%24.38%
    Bogey Avoidance16216.83%14.51%

    Detry's best finishes

    • Detry last season took part in 22 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he had a 77.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Last season Detry's best performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he shot 11-under and finished second.
    • Detry placed 34th in the FedExCup standings with 1202 points last season.

    Detry's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee780.1200.584
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green137-0.196-1.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green151-0.226-0.693
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting100.5320.670
    Average Strokes Gained: Total860.231-0.516

    Detry's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-66-72-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2066-68-73-74-741
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am463-70-69-14313
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2869-68-71-68-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC78-69+5--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-80+11--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6271-72-74-70-18
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1769-71-69-71-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open270-64-67-68-11167
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-68-67-73-850
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans862-71-64-69-2252
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-67-5--
    May 16-19PGA Championship466-67-70-66-15313
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5669-71-71-73+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4172-76-71-77+819
    June 13-16U.S. Open1469-67-76-70+2130
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5569-68-69-70-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2664-69-69-68-1029
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition971-63-69-69-12--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-70E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4674-68-71-65-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship3172-70-72-74E103

    All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of The Sentry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.