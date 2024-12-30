Thomas Detry betting profile: The Sentry

Detry has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Over his last five events, Detry has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Thomas Detry has averaged 311.6 yards in his past five starts.

Detry is averaging 0.670 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.