Thomas Detry betting profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
NEWCASTLE, NORTHERN IRELAND - SEPTEMBER 12: Thomas Detry of Belgium tees off on the 13th hole during day one of the Amgen Irish Open 2024 at Royal County Down Golf Club on September 12, 2024 in Newcastle, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the BMW Championship, Thomas Detry finished the weekend at even-par, good for a 31st-place finish. He competes in the 2024 The Sentry Jan. 2-5 trying for a better finish.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- This is Detry's first time competing at The Sentry in the past five years.
- With numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024.
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 281.8 (40th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and took 26.75 putts per round (first).
Detry's recent performances
- Detry has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five tournaments.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Detry has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score of 6-under across his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Thomas Detry has averaged 311.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Detry is averaging 0.670 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Detry is averaging -0.516 Strokes Gained: Total.
Detry's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|67
|303.3
|311.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|166
|63.35%
|49.38%
|Putts Per Round
|11
|28.07
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|5
|28.36%
|24.38%
|Bogey Avoidance
|162
|16.83%
|14.51%
Detry's best finishes
- Detry last season took part in 22 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 77.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Detry's best performance came at the Texas Children's Houston Open, where he shot 11-under and finished second.
- Detry placed 34th in the FedExCup standings with 1202 points last season.
Detry's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|78
|0.120
|0.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|137
|-0.196
|-1.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|151
|-0.226
|-0.693
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|10
|0.532
|0.670
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|86
|0.231
|-0.516
Detry's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-66-72
|-8
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|66-68-73-74
|-7
|41
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|4
|63-70-69
|-14
|313
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|78-69
|+5
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-80
|+11
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|62
|71-72-74-70
|-1
|8
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|69-71-69-71
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|2
|70-64-67-68
|-11
|167
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-68-67-73
|-8
|50
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|62-71-64-69
|-22
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-67
|-5
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-67-70-66
|-15
|313
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-71-71-73
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|41
|72-76-71-77
|+8
|19
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|14
|69-67-76-70
|+2
|130
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|69-68-69-70
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|64-69-69-68
|-10
|29
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|71-63-69-69
|-12
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|74-68-71-65
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|31
|72-70-72-74
|E
|103
All stats in this article are accurate for Detry as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.