PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Taylor Pendrith betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 20: Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Shriners Children's Open 2024 at TPC Summerlin on October 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 20: Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Shriners Children's Open 2024 at TPC Summerlin on October 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at the Shriners Children's Open, Taylor Pendrith ended the weekend at 17-under, good for an eighth-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 The Sentry Jan. 2-5 trying for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Pendrith at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • In the past five years, this is Pendrith's first time competing at The Sentry.
    • Chris Kirk finished with 0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in the field), 2.501 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 SG: Putting (11th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Kirk also posted numbers of 281.8 in average driving distance (40th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (19th), and 26.75 putts per round (first).

    Pendrith's recent performances

    • Pendrith has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
    • He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 324.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Pendrith has an average of 2.742 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 5.793 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Pendrith .

    Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance10313.6324.7
    Greens in Regulation %9667.03%71.39%
    Putts Per Round2628.4128.5
    Par Breakers3326.32%31.11%
    Bogey Avoidance9614.55%15.00%

    Pendrith's best finishes

    • Pendrith took part in 24 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 70.8%.
    • Last season Pendrith's best performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he won the title with a score of 23-under.
    • Pendrith's 1324 points last season ranked him 27th in the FedExCup standings.

    Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee700.1491.952
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green680.1862.748
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green118-0.047-1.650
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting50.5922.742
    Average Strokes Gained: Total180.8805.793

    Pendrith's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1069-67-66-65-1370
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-72-69-4--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open973-66-69-71-973
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-72+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-75+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-72+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-68-68-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC71-78+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1167-69-65-73-1435
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-66-70-14131
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson164-67-63-67-23500
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1071-67-71-72-3165
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2169-69-66-69-741
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3374-71-77-72+627
    June 13-16U.S. Open1671-70-70-72+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2365-68-66-69-1278
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7270-70-74-72-23
    July 25-283M Open566-64-73-67-14110
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2265-71-71-67-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-65-73-73-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1466-69-70-66-130
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open861-71-67-68-17--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.