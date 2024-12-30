Taylor Pendrith betting profile: The Sentry

Pendrith has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.

Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.

He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 324.7 yards in his past five tournaments.

Pendrith has an average of 2.742 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.