Taylor Pendrith betting profile: The Sentry
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 20: Taylor Pendrith of Canada plays his shot from the first tee during the final round of the Shriners Children's Open 2024 at TPC Summerlin on October 20, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at the Shriners Children's Open, Taylor Pendrith ended the weekend at 17-under, good for an eighth-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 The Sentry Jan. 2-5 trying for a better finish.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- In the past five years, this is Pendrith's first time competing at The Sentry.
- Chris Kirk finished with 0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in the field), 2.501 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 SG: Putting (11th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Kirk also posted numbers of 281.8 in average driving distance (40th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (19th), and 26.75 putts per round (first).
Pendrith's recent performances
- Pendrith has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- Pendrith has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that span, he's finished within five shots of the winner two times and finished with a better-than-average score five times.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Taylor Pendrith has averaged 324.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Pendrith has an average of 2.742 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Pendrith is averaging 5.793 Strokes Gained: Total.
Pendrith's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|10
|313.6
|324.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|96
|67.03%
|71.39%
|Putts Per Round
|26
|28.41
|28.5
|Par Breakers
|33
|26.32%
|31.11%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|14.55%
|15.00%
Pendrith's best finishes
- Pendrith took part in 24 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 70.8%.
- Last season Pendrith's best performance came at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson, where he won the title with a score of 23-under.
- Pendrith's 1324 points last season ranked him 27th in the FedExCup standings.
Pendrith's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|70
|0.149
|1.952
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|68
|0.186
|2.748
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|118
|-0.047
|-1.650
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|5
|0.592
|2.742
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|18
|0.880
|5.793
Pendrith's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|10
|69-67-66-65
|-13
|70
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-72-69
|-4
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|73-66-69-71
|-9
|73
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|68-73-68-68
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|71-78
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|11
|67-69-65-73
|-14
|35
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-141
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|1
|64-67-63-67
|-23
|500
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|71-67-71-72
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|21
|69-69-66-69
|-7
|41
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|74-71-77-72
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|71-70-70-72
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|65-68-66-69
|-12
|78
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|72
|70-70-74-72
|-2
|3
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|5
|66-64-73-67
|-14
|110
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|65-71-71-67
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-65-73-73
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-69-70-66
|-13
|0
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|8
|61-71-67-68
|-17
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pendrith as of the start of The Sentry.
