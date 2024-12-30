PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Sungjae Im betting profile: The Sentry

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 07: Sungjae Im of South Korea looks on from the third tee during the third round of the Hero World Challenge 2024 at Albany Golf Course on December 07, 2024 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Sungjae Im will play Jan. 2-5 in Kapalua, Hawaii, USA, at the 2024 The Sentry. In his last tournament he placed ninth in the Hero World Challenge, shooting 8-under at Albany.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • In his last four appearances at The Sentry, Im has an average finish of eighth, and an average score of 22-under.
    • In Im's most recent appearance at The Sentry, in 2024, he finished fifth after posting a score of 25-under.
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 281.8 (40th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and took 26.75 putts per round (first).

    Im's recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/4/2024565-66-73-63-25
    1/5/20231366-72-65-70-19
    1/6/2022867-67-65-69-24
    1/7/2021567-68-67-69-21

    Im's recent performances

    • Im has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
    • Im has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Sungjae Im has averaged 310.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Im has an average of 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Im is averaging 3.324 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Im's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance113298.8310.3
    Greens in Regulation %14565.13%53.61%
    Putts Per Round1628.2227.6
    Par Breakers3426.18%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance5413.47%11.94%

    Im's best finishes

    • Last season Im played 27 tournaments, earning four top-five finishes and collecting nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 tournaments, he had a 77.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
    • Last season Im's best performance came at the Travelers Championship. He shot 20-under and finished third in that event.
    • Im compiled 1896 points last season, which ranked him ninth in the FedExCup standings.

    Im's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee290.3440.767
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green990.0540.764
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green250.2641.361
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting650.1380.432
    Average Strokes Gained: Total220.8003.324

    Im's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry565-66-73-63-25250
    January 18-21The American Express2566-67-65-71-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6672-76-66-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-70-75-68-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4471-71-69-73E16
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-72+1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1871-70-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3170-72-69-70-738
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-80+10--
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1268-67-71-67-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship468-68-69-73-6313
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge970-64-70-72-475
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday876-71-67-73-1191
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-76+10--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship367-64-63-66-20338
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1266-64-70-64-2058
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open463-67-67-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship776-72-66-69-1225
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4168-67-67-72-614
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4069-70-70-68-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship1168-70-73-71-6270
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship769-68-68-64-150
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1370-70-62-67-11--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge969-68-72-71-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of The Sentry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.