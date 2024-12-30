Sungjae Im betting profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 07: Sungjae Im of South Korea looks on from the third tee during the third round of the Hero World Challenge 2024 at Albany Golf Course on December 07, 2024 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Sungjae Im will play Jan. 2-5 in Kapalua, Hawaii, USA, at the 2024 The Sentry. In his last tournament he placed ninth in the Hero World Challenge, shooting 8-under at Albany.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- In his last four appearances at The Sentry, Im has an average finish of eighth, and an average score of 22-under.
- In Im's most recent appearance at The Sentry, in 2024, he finished fifth after posting a score of 25-under.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 281.8 (40th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and took 26.75 putts per round (first).
Im's recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/4/2024
|5
|65-66-73-63
|-25
|1/5/2023
|13
|66-72-65-70
|-19
|1/6/2022
|8
|67-67-65-69
|-24
|1/7/2021
|5
|67-68-67-69
|-21
Im's recent performances
- Im has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.
- Im has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
- Sungjae Im has averaged 310.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Im has an average of 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Im is averaging 3.324 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Im's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|113
|298.8
|310.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|145
|65.13%
|53.61%
|Putts Per Round
|16
|28.22
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|34
|26.18%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|54
|13.47%
|11.94%
Im's best finishes
- Last season Im played 27 tournaments, earning four top-five finishes and collecting nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 tournaments, he had a 77.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (21 cuts made).
- Last season Im's best performance came at the Travelers Championship. He shot 20-under and finished third in that event.
- Im compiled 1896 points last season, which ranked him ninth in the FedExCup standings.
Im's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|29
|0.344
|0.767
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|99
|0.054
|0.764
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|25
|0.264
|1.361
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|65
|0.138
|0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|22
|0.800
|3.324
Im's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-66-73-63
|-25
|250
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|66-67-65-71
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|72-76-66
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-70-75-68
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|71-71-69-73
|E
|16
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-72
|+1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|71-70-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|31
|70-72-69-70
|-7
|38
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-80
|+10
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|68-67-71-67
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|4
|68-68-69-73
|-6
|313
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|9
|70-64-70-72
|-4
|75
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|76-71-67-73
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-76
|+10
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|3
|67-64-63-66
|-20
|338
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|12
|66-64-70-64
|-20
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|63-67-67-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|7
|76-72-66-69
|-1
|225
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|68-67-67-72
|-6
|14
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-70-70-68
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|11
|68-70-73-71
|-6
|270
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|7
|69-68-68-64
|-15
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|13
|70-70-62-67
|-11
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|9
|69-68-72-71
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Im as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.