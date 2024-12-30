Sungjae Im betting profile: The Sentry

Im has finished in the top 20 four times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in two of those outings.

Im has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.

Sungjae Im has averaged 310.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Im has an average of 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.