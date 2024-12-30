Si Woo Kim betting profile: The Sentry

Kim has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Over his last five events, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.

Si Woo Kim has averaged 299.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Kim has an average of 1.422 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.