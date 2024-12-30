PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Si Woo Kim betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 22: Si Woo Kim of South Korea plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2024 on the Seaside course at Sea Island Resort on November 22, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    After he finished 25th in this tournament in 2024, Si Woo Kim has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii, USA, Jan. 2-5.

    Latest odds for Kim at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • Kim's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 12-under, over his last four appearances at The Sentry.
    • In 2024, Kim finished 25th (with a score of 20-under) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry.
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
    • Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), with 26.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Kim's recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/4/20242570-66-70-66-20
    1/6/20222371-65-69-70-17

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five events, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
    • Si Woo Kim has averaged 299.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has an average of 1.422 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 1.413 in his past five tournaments.
    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance145294.8299.3
    Greens in Regulation %13765.40%64.07%
    Putts Per Round2328.3628.0
    Par Breakers10024.12%25.19%
    Bogey Avoidance4413.26%14.07%

    Kim's best finishes

    • Kim took part in 25 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
    • Last season Kim had his best performance at the BMW Championship, where he finished fifth with a score of 8-under (four shots back of the winner).
    • Kim accumulated 1168 points last season, which ranked him 38th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee380.280-0.935
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green140.5061.095
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green430.193-0.170
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting140-0.2181.422
    Average Strokes Gained: Total260.7611.413

    Kim's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-66-70-66-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4269-66-70-67-811
    January 18-21The American Express2564-66-66-73-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1466-71-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1268-68-69-67-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4469-74-69-72E16
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3075-70-71-73+138
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship670-71-68-64-15263
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1769-70-68-66-748
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3074-76-73-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1868-69-67-71-988
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson1368-65-67-67-1753
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-73-70-70-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5671-71-67-75+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1572-70-73-75+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open3271-72-74-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3169-67-65-69-1035
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2668-69-71-62-1029
    July 18-20The Open Championship4376-71-71-74+816
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC71-71+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5070-74-67-68-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship569-70-71-70-8385
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP668-71-64-64-13--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicW/D70-2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Sentry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.