Si Woo Kim betting profile: The Sentry

After he finished 25th in this tournament in 2024, Si Woo Kim has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii, USA, Jan. 2-5.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- Kim's average finish has been 22nd, and his average score 12-under, over his last four appearances at The Sentry.
- In 2024, Kim finished 25th (with a score of 20-under) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), with 26.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Kim's recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/4/2024
|25
|70-66-70-66
|-20
|1/6/2022
|23
|71-65-69-70
|-17
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has earned one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes over his last five appearances.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five events, Kim has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five events.
- Si Woo Kim has averaged 299.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has an average of 1.422 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kim has an average of 1.413 in his past five tournaments.
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|145
|294.8
|299.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|137
|65.40%
|64.07%
|Putts Per Round
|23
|28.36
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|100
|24.12%
|25.19%
|Bogey Avoidance
|44
|13.26%
|14.07%
Kim's best finishes
- Kim took part in 25 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
- Last season Kim had his best performance at the BMW Championship, where he finished fifth with a score of 8-under (four shots back of the winner).
- Kim accumulated 1168 points last season, which ranked him 38th in the FedExCup standings.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.280
|-0.935
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|14
|0.506
|1.095
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|43
|0.193
|-0.170
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|140
|-0.218
|1.422
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|26
|0.761
|1.413
Kim's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-66-70-66
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|64-66-66-73
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|66-71-69
|-10
|118
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|68-68-69-67
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|44
|69-74-69-72
|E
|16
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|30
|75-70-71-73
|+1
|38
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|70-71-68-64
|-15
|263
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|17
|69-70-68-66
|-7
|48
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|74-76-73-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|68-69-67-71
|-9
|88
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|13
|68-65-67-67
|-17
|53
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-73-70-70
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|71-71-67-75
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|72-70-73-75
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|71-72-74-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|69-67-65-69
|-10
|35
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|68-69-71-62
|-10
|29
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|76-71-71-74
|+8
|16
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|71-71
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|70-74-67-68
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|5
|69-70-71-70
|-8
|385
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|6
|68-71-64-64
|-13
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|W/D
|70
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The Sentry.
