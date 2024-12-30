Rafael Campos betting profile: The Sentry
ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 22: Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2024 on the Seaside course at Sea Island Resort on November 22, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Rafael Campos enters play in Kapalua, Hawaii, USA, seeking better results Jan. 2-5 in the 2024 The Sentry after missing the cut in his last outing, The RSM Classic.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- This is Campos' first time playing at The Sentry in the past five years.
- When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in the field), 2.501 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 SG: Putting (11th).
- Kirk averaged 281.8 yards off the tee (40th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (19th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Campos' recent performances
- Over his last five events, Campos has finished first once.
- He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
- Campos has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five tournaments, he finished -19 relative to par in his only made cut.
- Rafael Campos has averaged 300.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Campos has an average of -2.807 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Campos is averaging -3.218 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Campos' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|64
|303.8
|300.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|66
|68.33%
|67.13%
|Putts Per Round
|154
|29.48
|30.3
|Par Breakers
|97
|24.26%
|22.69%
|Bogey Avoidance
|154
|16.57%
|14.35%
Campos' best finishes
- Campos played 25 tournaments last season, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut nine times (36%).
- Last season Campos' best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot 19-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- With 188 points last season, Campos ranked 148th in the FedExCup standings.
Campos' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|137
|-0.180
|0.351
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|97
|0.061
|-0.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|167
|-0.315
|0.216
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|153
|-0.288
|-2.807
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|165
|-0.723
|-3.218
Campos' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|20
|70-69-71-71
|-7
|41
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|70-67-72-68
|-7
|15
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|18
|65-67-76-67
|-13
|28
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|78-73
|+11
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-76
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|68-68-70-69
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|38
|63-73-65-73
|-134
|2
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|9
|67-67-69-63
|-18
|73
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|68-70
|-4
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|73-70-70-67
|-4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|13
|69-67-75-68
|-9
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|74-67
|-3
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|71-67
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|73-77
|+8
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|1
|70-65-62-68
|-19
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of The Sentry.
