Rafael Campos betting profile: The Sentry

Over his last five events, Campos has finished first once.

He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.

Campos has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

In his last five tournaments, he finished -19 relative to par in his only made cut.

Rafael Campos has averaged 300.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Campos has an average of -2.807 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.