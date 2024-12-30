PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Rafael Campos betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 22: Rafael Campos of Puerto Rico plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2024 on the Seaside course at Sea Island Resort on November 22, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Rafael Campos enters play in Kapalua, Hawaii, USA, seeking better results Jan. 2-5 in the 2024 The Sentry after missing the cut in his last outing, The RSM Classic.

    Latest odds for Campos at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • This is Campos' first time playing at The Sentry in the past five years.
    • When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in the field), 2.501 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 SG: Putting (11th).
    • Kirk averaged 281.8 yards off the tee (40th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (19th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Campos' recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Campos has finished first once.
    • He's made the cut in one of his last five tournaments.
    • Campos has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • In his last five tournaments, he finished -19 relative to par in his only made cut.
    • Rafael Campos has averaged 300.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos has an average of -2.807 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Campos is averaging -3.218 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Campos' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance64303.8300.5
    Greens in Regulation %6668.33%67.13%
    Putts Per Round15429.4830.3
    Par Breakers9724.26%22.69%
    Bogey Avoidance15416.57%14.35%

    Campos' best finishes

    • Campos played 25 tournaments last season, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut nine times (36%).
    • Last season Campos' best performance came at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship. He shot 19-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • With 188 points last season, Campos ranked 148th in the FedExCup standings.

    Campos' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee137-0.1800.351
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green970.061-0.978
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green167-0.3150.216
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting153-0.288-2.807
    Average Strokes Gained: Total165-0.723-3.218

    Campos' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open2070-69-71-71-741
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3870-67-72-68-715
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1865-67-76-67-1328
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC78-73+11--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC76-76+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1468-68-70-69-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans3863-73-65-73-1342
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson967-67-69-63-1873
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC71-70-1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC73-73+2--
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC68-70-4--
    July 11-14ISCO ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-73+4--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3073-70-70-67-4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-71-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship1369-67-75-68-9--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC74-67-3--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC71-67-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC73-77+8--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC73-72+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship170-65-62-68-19--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Campos as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.