Maverick McNealy betting profile: The Sentry

McNealy has finished first once while also posting two top-10 finishes over his last five events.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

McNealy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five appearances.

Maverick McNealy has averaged 295.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging 0.579 Strokes Gained: Putting.