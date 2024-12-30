PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Maverick McNealy betting profile: The Sentry

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 24: Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of The RSM Classic 2024 at Sea Island Resort on November 24, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Maverick McNealy looks to repeat his winning performance from The RSM Classic in his most recent competition when he competes at the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Jan. 2-5.

    Latest odds for McNealy at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • In the past five years, this is McNealy's first time playing at The Sentry.
    • With numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024.
    • Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), with 26.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    McNealy's recent performances

    • McNealy has finished first once while also posting two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • McNealy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five appearances.
    • Maverick McNealy has averaged 295.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging 0.579 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McNealy has an average of 5.321 in his past five tournaments.
    McNealy's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance77302.5295.9
    Greens in Regulation %7867.93%76.14%
    Putts Per Round1928.2929.6
    Par Breakers6025.36%27.45%
    Bogey Avoidance2412.62%9.80%

    McNealy's best finishes

    • McNealy, who played 28 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 75%.
    • Last season McNealy's best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot 16-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • With 808 points last season, McNealy ranked 59th in the FedExCup standings.

    McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee230.3912.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green118-0.0801.574
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100.3741.065
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting290.3510.579
    Average Strokes Gained: Total91.0375.321

    McNealy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5768-69-69-68-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC73-66-71-6--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3767-70-72-75-417
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3972-69-69-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open665-67-71-67-1495
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1370-70-67-66-1154
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4170-70-67-70-713
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship967-68-68-72-13188
    March 21-24Valspar Championship4569-71-71-72-110
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5871-74-74-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC66-72-69--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson4167-67-68-69-1312
    May 16-19PGA Championship2366-72-69-67-1080
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1770-72-70-66-245
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open774-65-66-65-1085
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4473-66-71-70-810
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC67-75E--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC71-81+10--
    July 25-283M Open370-66-63-70-15163
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4567-68-69-71-510
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1270-68-69-64-9237
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-71-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open1669-70-67-64-14--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIPW/D71+1--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship669-66-67-69-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship1770-67-70-67-10--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic162-70-66-68-16--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of The Sentry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.