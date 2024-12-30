Maverick McNealy betting profile: The Sentry
ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 24: Maverick McNealy of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the final round of The RSM Classic 2024 at Sea Island Resort on November 24, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Maverick McNealy looks to repeat his winning performance from The RSM Classic in his most recent competition when he competes at the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Jan. 2-5.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- In the past five years, this is McNealy's first time playing at The Sentry.
- With numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024.
- Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), with 26.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
McNealy's recent performances
- McNealy has finished first once while also posting two top-10 finishes over his last five events.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- McNealy has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five appearances.
- Maverick McNealy has averaged 295.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McNealy is averaging 0.579 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, McNealy has an average of 5.321 in his past five tournaments.
McNealy's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|77
|302.5
|295.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|78
|67.93%
|76.14%
|Putts Per Round
|19
|28.29
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|60
|25.36%
|27.45%
|Bogey Avoidance
|24
|12.62%
|9.80%
McNealy's best finishes
- McNealy, who played 28 tournaments last season, secured one win with two top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 75%.
- Last season McNealy's best performance came at The RSM Classic. He shot 16-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
- With 808 points last season, McNealy ranked 59th in the FedExCup standings.
McNealy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|23
|0.391
|2.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|118
|-0.080
|1.574
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.374
|1.065
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|29
|0.351
|0.579
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|9
|1.037
|5.321
McNealy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|68-69-69-68
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|73-66-71
|-6
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|67-70-72-75
|-4
|17
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|72-69-69
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|6
|65-67-71-67
|-14
|95
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|13
|70-70-67-66
|-11
|54
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|70-70-67-70
|-7
|13
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|67-68-68-72
|-13
|188
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|45
|69-71-71-72
|-1
|10
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|71-74-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|66-72
|-69
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|41
|67-67-68-69
|-13
|12
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|66-72-69-67
|-10
|80
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-72-70-66
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|7
|74-65-66-65
|-10
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|73-66-71-70
|-8
|10
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|67-75
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|71-81
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|3
|70-66-63-70
|-15
|163
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|45
|67-68-69-71
|-5
|10
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|70-68-69-64
|-9
|237
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-71
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|16
|69-70-67-64
|-14
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|W/D
|71
|+1
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|69-66-67-69
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|17
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|1
|62-70-66-68
|-16
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McNealy as of the start of The Sentry.
