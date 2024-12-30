PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Sahith Theegala betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPLES, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 13: Sahith Theegala of the United States walks off the second tee during the first round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 13, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    Sahith Theegala will compete Jan. 2-5 in Kapalua, Hawaii, USA, at the 2024 The Sentry. In his last tournament he finished 11th in the Grant Thornton Invitational, shooting even-par at Tiburón Golf Club.

    Latest odds for Theegala at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • Theegala's average finish has been 18th, and his average score 19-under, over his last two appearances at The Sentry.
    • In 2024, Theegala finished second (with a score of 28-under) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry.
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
    • Kirk averaged 281.8 yards off the tee (40th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (19th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Theegala's recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/4/2024264-69-68-63-28
    1/5/20233367-71-72-72-10

    Theegala's recent performances

    • Theegala has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Theegala has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
    • Sahith Theegala has averaged 313.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Theegala is averaging 0.155 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Theegala has an average of 5.673 in his past five tournaments.
    Theegala's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance53305.7313.5
    Greens in Regulation %8067.86%45.03%
    Putts Per Round6428.8028.4
    Par Breakers4825.63%24.56%
    Bogey Avoidance7013.80%8.77%

    Theegala's best finishes

    • Theegala participated in 28 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and earning 10 top-10 finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 24 times, a success rate of 85.7%.
    • Last season Theegala put up his best performance at the RBC Heritage, where he finished second with a score of 16-under (three shots back of the winner).
    • Theegala's 2037 points last season ranked him seventh in the FedExCup standings.

    Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee280.3500.679
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green440.2722.177
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green810.0642.662
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.2570.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Total160.9445.673

    Theegala's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry264-69-68-63-28400
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC72-67-1--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open6472-68-75-73E4
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-67-70-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open565-64-69-69-17110
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3772-69-70-71-223
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard668-72-75-68-5263
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship970-67-67-71-13188
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2870-70-68-67-530
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-74-75+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage266-67-67-68-16400
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-73-6--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5273-65-82-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship1265-67-67-73-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC74-71+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1273-71-69-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. Open3277-68-72-70+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4869-67-67-72-513
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open466-65-66-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC77-79+14--
    July 25-283M Open666-69-66-70-1392
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4670-69-68-71-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship4873-71-79-76+1138
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship367-66-66-64-210
    September 12-15Procore Championship769-66-69-72-12--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5672-68-68-70-2--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge867-71-66-74-10--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational1161-71-67E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of The Sentry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.