Sahith Theegala betting profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
NAPLES, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 13: Sahith Theegala of the United States walks off the second tee during the first round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 13, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Sahith Theegala will compete Jan. 2-5 in Kapalua, Hawaii, USA, at the 2024 The Sentry. In his last tournament he finished 11th in the Grant Thornton Invitational, shooting even-par at Tiburón Golf Club.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- Theegala's average finish has been 18th, and his average score 19-under, over his last two appearances at The Sentry.
- In 2024, Theegala finished second (with a score of 28-under) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- Kirk averaged 281.8 yards off the tee (40th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (19th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Theegala's recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/4/2024
|2
|64-69-68-63
|-28
|1/5/2023
|33
|67-71-72-72
|-10
Theegala's recent performances
- Theegala has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five appearances, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Theegala has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score three times.
- He has an average score relative to par of 9-under in his last five tournaments.
- Sahith Theegala has averaged 313.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Theegala is averaging 0.155 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Theegala has an average of 5.673 in his past five tournaments.
Theegala's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|53
|305.7
|313.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|80
|67.86%
|45.03%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.80
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|48
|25.63%
|24.56%
|Bogey Avoidance
|70
|13.80%
|8.77%
Theegala's best finishes
- Theegala participated in 28 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and earning 10 top-10 finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 24 times, a success rate of 85.7%.
- Last season Theegala put up his best performance at the RBC Heritage, where he finished second with a score of 16-under (three shots back of the winner).
- Theegala's 2037 points last season ranked him seventh in the FedExCup standings.
Theegala's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|28
|0.350
|0.679
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|44
|0.272
|2.177
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|81
|0.064
|2.662
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|48
|0.257
|0.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|16
|0.944
|5.673
Theegala's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|2
|64-69-68-63
|-28
|400
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|72-67
|-1
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|64
|72-68-75-73
|E
|4
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-67-70
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|5
|65-64-69-69
|-17
|110
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|37
|72-69-70-71
|-2
|23
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|6
|68-72-75-68
|-5
|263
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|9
|70-67-67-71
|-13
|188
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|28
|70-70-68-67
|-5
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-74-75
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|2
|66-67-67-68
|-16
|400
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-73
|-6
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|73-65-82-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|65-67-67-73
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|73-71-69-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|77-68-72-70
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|69-67-67-72
|-5
|13
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|66-65-66-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|77-79
|+14
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|6
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|92
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|70-69-68-71
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|48
|73-71-79-76
|+11
|38
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|3
|67-66-66-64
|-21
|0
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|69-66-69-72
|-12
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|56
|72-68-68-70
|-2
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|8
|67-71-66-74
|-10
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|11
|61-71-67
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Theegala as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.