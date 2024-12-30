Russell Henley betting profile: The Sentry
NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 07: Russell Henley of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Hero World Challenge 2024 at Albany Golf Course on December 07, 2024 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Russell Henley seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 The Sentry. He finished 52nd at the par-73 Plantation Course at Kapalua in 2024.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- In his last three appearances at The Sentry, Henley has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 10-under.
- In Henley's most recent appearance at The Sentry, in 2024, he finished 52nd after posting a score of 11-under.
- Chris Kirk finished with 0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in the field), 2.501 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 SG: Putting (11th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Kirk also posted numbers of 281.8 in average driving distance (40th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (19th), and 26.75 putts per round (first).
Henley's recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/4/2024
|52
|69-72-72-68
|-11
|1/5/2023
|30
|69-70-71-70
|-12
Henley's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Henley has finished in the top five twice.
- Henley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Russell Henley has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Henley has an average of 0.674 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Henley is averaging 3.251 Strokes Gained: Total.
Henley's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|164
|291.3
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|150
|64.99%
|54.17%
|Putts Per Round
|7
|27.90
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|146
|22.53%
|20.28%
|Bogey Avoidance
|40
|13.17%
|11.11%
Henley's best finishes
- Last season Henley participated in 20 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 20 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 95%.
- Last season Henley had his best performance at the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club. He shot 17-under and finished fourth (five shots back of the winner).
- Henley compiled 1671 points last season, which ranked him 13th in the FedExCup standings.
Henley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|106
|0.014
|0.637
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|33
|0.343
|0.734
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|21
|0.289
|1.206
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|39
|0.304
|0.674
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|15
|0.950
|3.251
Henley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-72-72-68
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|4
|69-66-66-63
|-16
|123
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|72-73-68
|-3
|8
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-69-69-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|71-69-65-72
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|4
|68-69-72-72
|-7
|313
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|4
|69-69-71-69
|-10
|135
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|73-77-74-71
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|12
|67-69-69-68
|-11
|136
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|10
|68-73-73-67
|-3
|165
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|23
|70-69-66-69
|-10
|80
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-71-74-75
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|7
|70-70-72-67
|-1
|238
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|70-73-67-65
|-5
|13
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|5
|69-75-66-69
|-5
|300
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|30
|68-68-73-66
|-5
|106
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|22
|70-71-70-73
|-4
|156
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|4
|67-71-67-62
|-17
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|19
|69-71-79-70
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of The Sentry.
