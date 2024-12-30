PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Russell Henley betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 07: Russell Henley of the United States plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Hero World Challenge 2024 at Albany Golf Course on December 07, 2024 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Russell Henley seeks a better outcome this time around in the 2024 The Sentry. He finished 52nd at the par-73 Plantation Course at Kapalua in 2024.

    Latest odds for Henley at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • In his last three appearances at The Sentry, Henley has an average finish of 33rd, and an average score of 10-under.
    • In Henley's most recent appearance at The Sentry, in 2024, he finished 52nd after posting a score of 11-under.
    • Chris Kirk finished with 0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in the field), 2.501 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 SG: Putting (11th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Kirk also posted numbers of 281.8 in average driving distance (40th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (19th), and 26.75 putts per round (first).

    Henley's recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/4/20245269-72-72-68-11
    1/5/20233069-70-71-70-12

    Henley's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Henley has finished in the top five twice.
    • Henley has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five appearances, including two finishes within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Russell Henley has averaged 301.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Henley has an average of 0.674 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Henley is averaging 3.251 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Henley's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance164291.3301.8
    Greens in Regulation %15064.99%54.17%
    Putts Per Round727.9028.0
    Par Breakers14622.53%20.28%
    Bogey Avoidance4013.17%11.11%

    Henley's best finishes

    • Last season Henley participated in 20 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 20 events, he made the cut 19 times, a success rate of 95%.
    • Last season Henley had his best performance at the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club. He shot 17-under and finished fourth (five shots back of the winner).
    • Henley compiled 1671 points last season, which ranked him 13th in the FedExCup standings.

    Henley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1060.0140.637
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green330.3430.734
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green210.2891.206
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting390.3040.674
    Average Strokes Gained: Total150.9503.251

    Henley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-72-72-68-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii469-66-66-63-16123
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5872-73-68-38
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-69-69-71-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4171-69-65-72-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard468-69-72-72-7313
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open469-69-71-69-10135
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3873-77-74-71+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1267-69-69-68-11136
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1068-73-73-67-3165
    May 16-19PGA Championship2370-69-66-69-1080
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-71-74-75+553
    June 13-16U.S. Open770-70-72-67-1238
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4870-73-67-65-513
    July 18-20The Open Championship569-75-66-69-5300
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3068-68-73-66-5106
    August 22-25BMW Championship2270-71-70-73-4156
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship467-71-67-62-170
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1969-71-79-70+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Henley as of the start of The Sentry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.