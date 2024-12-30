Robert MacIntyre betting profile: The Sentry
NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 07: Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Hero World Challenge 2024 at Albany Golf Course on December 07, 2024 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Robert MacIntyre hits the links Jan. 2-5 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua following a seventh-place finish in the Hero World Challenge his last time in competition.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- MacIntyre is playing at The Sentry for the first time in the past five years.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (first).
MacIntyre's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, MacIntyre has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, MacIntyre has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 311.0 yards in his past five starts.
- MacIntyre is averaging 1.639 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, MacIntyre is averaging 1.519 Strokes Gained: Total.
MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|57
|304.9
|311.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|125
|65.97%
|47.92%
|Putts Per Round
|31
|28.51
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|57
|25.46%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|87
|14.20%
|10.07%
MacIntyre's best finishes
- MacIntyre, who took part in 26 tournaments last season, secured two wins and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 15 times (57.7%).
- Last season, one of MacIntyre's two wins came when he shot 18-under at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- MacIntyre collected 1535 points last season, ranking 17th in the FedExCup standings.
MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|37
|0.288
|0.259
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|113
|-0.051
|-0.917
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|51
|0.166
|0.538
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|35
|0.321
|1.639
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|30
|0.725
|1.519
MacIntyre's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|52
|71-66-69-67
|-7
|7
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-69-71
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-70
|+4
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|6
|71-66-65-69
|-13
|95
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|60
|68-72-71-70
|-3
|5
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|32
|70-67-68-72
|-11
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-76
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|70-72-70-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|8
|62-71-64-69
|-141
|52
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|69-68
|-5
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|13
|64-67-68-72
|-13
|31
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|66-69-66-70
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-74
|+4
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|1
|64-66-66-68
|-16
|500
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|70-76
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|70-62-66-68
|-14
|113
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|1
|67-65-63-67
|-18
|500
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|72-75-72-74
|+9
|11
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|68-70
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|7
|67-66-70-65
|-12
|350
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|72-71
|-1
|--
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|17
|69-71-71-64
|-9
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|7
|68-71-68-70
|-11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of The Sentry.
