Robert MacIntyre betting profile: The Sentry

Over his last five tournaments, MacIntyre has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, MacIntyre has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 311.0 yards in his past five starts.

MacIntyre is averaging 1.639 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.