6H AGO

Robert MacIntyre betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 07: Robert MacIntyre of Scotland plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of the Hero World Challenge 2024 at Albany Golf Course on December 07, 2024 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Robert MacIntyre hits the links Jan. 2-5 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua following a seventh-place finish in the Hero World Challenge his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for MacIntyre at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • MacIntyre is playing at The Sentry for the first time in the past five years.
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
    • In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (first).

    MacIntyre's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, MacIntyre has two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, MacIntyre has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • He has finished with an average score of -11 those three times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Robert MacIntyre has averaged 311.0 yards in his past five starts.
    • MacIntyre is averaging 1.639 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, MacIntyre is averaging 1.519 Strokes Gained: Total.
    MacIntyre's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance57304.9311.0
    Greens in Regulation %12565.97%47.92%
    Putts Per Round3128.5128.1
    Par Breakers5725.46%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance8714.20%10.07%

    MacIntyre's best finishes

    • MacIntyre, who took part in 26 tournaments last season, secured two wins and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 15 times (57.7%).
    • Last season, one of MacIntyre's two wins came when he shot 18-under at the Genesis Scottish Open.
    • MacIntyre collected 1535 points last season, ranking 17th in the FedExCup standings.

    MacIntyre's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee370.2880.259
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green113-0.051-0.917
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green510.1660.538
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting350.3211.639
    Average Strokes Gained: Total300.7251.519

    MacIntyre's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5271-66-69-67-77
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-69-71-5--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-70+4--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta671-66-65-69-1395
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6068-72-71-70-35
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open3270-67-68-72-1112
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-76+6--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3370-72-70-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-74+8--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans862-71-64-69-14152
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC69-68-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1364-67-68-72-1331
    May 16-19PGA Championship866-69-66-70-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-74+4--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open164-66-66-68-16500
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC70-76+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1670-62-66-68-14113
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-72-1--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open167-65-63-67-18500
    July 18-20The Open Championship5072-75-72-74+911
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-70-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship767-66-70-65-12350
    August 22-25BMW ChampionshipW/D72-71-1--
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1769-71-71-64-90
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge768-71-68-70-11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for MacIntyre as of the start of The Sentry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.