6H AGO

Peter Malnati betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 04: Peter Malnati of the United States plays his shot from the fifth tee during the second round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 04, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

    Peter Malnati looks to improve upon his most recent performance after he didn't make the cut in The RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) when he tees off in Kapalua, Hawaii, USA, for the 2024 The Sentry .

    Latest odds for Malnati at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • This is Malnati's first time playing at The Sentry in the past five years.
    • Chris Kirk finished with 0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in the field), 2.501 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 SG: Putting (11th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (first).

    Malnati's recent performances

    • He has not made the cut in his last five appearances.
    • Malnati has not finished within five strokes of the winner or recorded a better-than-average score in any of his last five tournaments.
    • In terms of driving distance, Peter Malnati has averaged 301.9 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -0.487 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Malnati is averaging -2.905 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Malnati's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance121297.7301.9
    Greens in Regulation %18261.41%61.11%
    Putts Per Round4928.6728.9
    Par Breakers15622.07%18.89%
    Bogey Avoidance16917.33%17.22%

    Malnati's best finishes

    • Malnati took part in 28 tournaments last season, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 46.4%.
    • Last season Malnati's best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he won the title with a score of 12-under.
    • Malnati placed 62nd in the FedExCup standings with 794 points last season.

    Malnati's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee174-0.589-1.704
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green146-0.308-0.908
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green830.0610.193
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting480.257-0.487
    Average Strokes Gained: Total158-0.578-2.905

    Malnati's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC71-70+1--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-66-71-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-69-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1469-68-69-10118
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-72+1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches968-68-69-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6870-73-66-81+26
    March 21-24Valspar Championship166-71-68-67-12500
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3668-73-67-69-316
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC82-72+10--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4973-67-71-70-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1965-71-62-71-1916
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6673-72-80-73+147
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3772-69-73-67+116
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3372-73-74-75+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship7073-68-73-69+36
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic7470-69-71-77-13
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC70-73+1--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-71E--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC68-72E--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5967-72-70-72+120
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC68-76E--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC73-67-2--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC69-74+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC72-76+6--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Malnati as of the start of The Sentry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.