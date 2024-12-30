Patton Kizzire betting profile: The Sentry

Over his last five events, Kizzire has finished in the top 20 once.

He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.

Kizzire has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.

In terms of driving distance, Patton Kizzire has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five starts.

Kizzire is averaging -0.242 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.