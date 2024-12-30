PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Patton Kizzire betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 22: Patton Kizzire of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of The RSM Classic 2024 on the Seaside course at Sea Island Resort on November 22, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 22: Patton Kizzire of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of The RSM Classic 2024 on the Seaside course at Sea Island Resort on November 22, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    In his last tournament at The RSM Classic, Patton Kizzire posted a 66th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The Sentry looking for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Kizzire at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • In his last two appearances at The Sentry, Kizzire has an average finish of 12th, and an average score of 11-under.
    • Kizzire last participated in The Sentry in 2019, finishing eighth with a score of 13-under.
    • When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in the field), 2.501 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 SG: Putting (11th).
    • Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), with 26.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Kizzire's recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/3/2019869-71-71-68-13

    Kizzire's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Kizzire has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
    • Kizzire has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Patton Kizzire has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kizzire is averaging -0.242 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging 1.256 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Kizzire .

    Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance87301.7304.2
    Greens in Regulation %771.95%71.53%
    Putts Per Round13129.2929.6
    Par Breakers3026.52%25.35%
    Bogey Avoidance2712.81%12.85%

    Kizzire's best finishes

    • Kizzire last season took part in 23 tournaments, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 11 times.
    • Last season Kizzire's best performance came at the Procore Championship. He shot 20-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • With 241 points last season, Kizzire ranked 134th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee120-0.062-0.436
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green180.4581.162
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green850.0590.771
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting127-0.167-0.242
    Average Strokes Gained: Total760.2881.256

    Kizzire's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1368-65-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-74-68-3--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC69-72-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC73-76+7--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico OpenMC70-71-3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC71-74+5--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-66-74-67-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2861-72-65-73-1365
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2469-66-66-68-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic1070-65-67-68-1438
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC76-72+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2069-69-69-70-1141
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC71-70-1--
    July 11-14ISCO Championship5066-67-71-73-115
    July 25-283M OpenMC76-73+7--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    September 12-15Procore Championship166-65-67-70-20--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship1165-68-70-67-18--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship4366-71-66-71-10--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-72E--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-71-1--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6671-69-73-70+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.