Patton Kizzire betting profile: The Sentry
ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 22: Patton Kizzire of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the second round of The RSM Classic 2024 on the Seaside course at Sea Island Resort on November 22, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
In his last tournament at The RSM Classic, Patton Kizzire posted a 66th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The Sentry looking for a better finish.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- In his last two appearances at The Sentry, Kizzire has an average finish of 12th, and an average score of 11-under.
- Kizzire last participated in The Sentry in 2019, finishing eighth with a score of 13-under.
- When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in the field), 2.501 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 SG: Putting (11th).
- Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), with 26.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Kizzire's recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/3/2019
|8
|69-71-71-68
|-13
Kizzire's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Kizzire has finished in the top 20 once.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five tournaments.
- Kizzire has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 9-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Patton Kizzire has averaged 304.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Kizzire is averaging -0.242 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Kizzire is averaging 1.256 Strokes Gained: Total.
Kizzire's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|87
|301.7
|304.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|7
|71.95%
|71.53%
|Putts Per Round
|131
|29.29
|29.6
|Par Breakers
|30
|26.52%
|25.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|27
|12.81%
|12.85%
Kizzire's best finishes
- Kizzire last season took part in 23 tournaments, picking up one win and two finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 11 times.
- Last season Kizzire's best performance came at the Procore Championship. He shot 20-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
- With 241 points last season, Kizzire ranked 134th in the FedExCup standings.
Kizzire's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|120
|-0.062
|-0.436
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|18
|0.458
|1.162
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|85
|0.059
|0.771
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|127
|-0.167
|-0.242
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|76
|0.288
|1.256
Kizzire's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|68-65-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-74-68
|-3
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|73-76
|+7
|--
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-66-74-67
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|61-72-65-73
|-136
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|69-66-66-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|10
|70-65-67-68
|-14
|38
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|76-72
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|20
|69-69-69-70
|-11
|41
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|71-70
|-1
|--
|July 11-14
|ISCO Championship
|50
|66-67-71-73
|-11
|5
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|1
|66-65-67-70
|-20
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|11
|65-68-70-67
|-18
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|43
|66-71-66-71
|-10
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-71
|-1
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|66
|71-69-73-70
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kizzire as of the start of The Sentry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.