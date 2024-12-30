Nico Echavarria betting profile: The Sentry
Nico Echavarria looks to improve upon his 25th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Jan. 2-5.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- Echavarria has entered The Sentry once of late, in 2024. He finished 25th, posting a score of 20-under.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- Kirk also posted numbers of 281.8 in average driving distance (40th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (19th), and 26.75 putts per round (first).
Echavarria's recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/4/2024
|25
|70-67-68-67
|-20
Echavarria's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Echavarria has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- Echavarria has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of 15-under over his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Nico Echavarria has averaged 295.3 yards in his past five starts.
- In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 3.484 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 5.985 Strokes Gained: Total.
Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|140
|295.4
|295.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|30
|70.08%
|74.69%
|Putts Per Round
|95
|29.03
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|9
|28.03%
|30.25%
|Bogey Avoidance
|92
|14.39%
|9.88%
Echavarria's best finishes
- Echavarria took part in 31 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 31 events, he made the cut 19 times (61.3%).
- Last season Echavarria's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he took home the title with a score of 20-under.
- Echavarria's 367 points last season placed him 110th in the FedExCup standings.
Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|116
|-0.029
|0.775
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|101
|0.030
|2.915
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|126
|-0.062
|-1.188
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|79
|0.083
|3.484
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|107
|0.023
|5.985
Echavarria's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|25
|70-67-68-67
|-20
|68
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|66
|68-68-68-72
|-4
|4
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|65
|67-70-65-75
|-11
|4
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-69
|+3
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|67-69-73-66
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-69-69-69
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|30
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|82-77
|+15
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|14
|71-64-69-71
|-13
|30
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-23
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-68-67-67
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|MC
|75-67
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|70-73
|+3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|78-75
|+13
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|54
|72-69-78-71
|+10
|11
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|63
|70-70-69-74
|-5
|4
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-70-68
|-9
|6
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-70
|+1
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|35
|74-69-71-68
|-2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|68-68-66-68
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-71
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|69-75
|E
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|11
|66-69-67-67
|-15
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|1
|64-64-65-67
|-20
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|6
|69-63-68-71
|-17
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|29
|69-70-68-69
|-8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|2
|67-67-68-65
|-15
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of The Sentry.
