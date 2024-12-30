Nico Echavarria betting profile: The Sentry

Over his last five appearances, Echavarria has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

Echavarria has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has carded an average score of 15-under over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Nico Echavarria has averaged 295.3 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 3.484 Strokes Gained: Putting.