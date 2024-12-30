PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Nico Echavarria betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 24: Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of The RSM Classic 2024 at Sea Island Resort on November 24, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 24: Nico Echavarria of Colombia plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of The RSM Classic 2024 at Sea Island Resort on November 24, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Nico Echavarria looks to improve upon his 25th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Jan. 2-5.

    Latest odds for Echavarria at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • Echavarria has entered The Sentry once of late, in 2024. He finished 25th, posting a score of 20-under.
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
    • Kirk also posted numbers of 281.8 in average driving distance (40th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (19th), and 26.75 putts per round (first).

    Echavarria's recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/4/20242570-67-68-67-20

    Echavarria's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Echavarria has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • Echavarria has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 15-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nico Echavarria has averaged 295.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 3.484 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Echavarria is averaging 5.985 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Echavarria .

    Echavarria's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance140295.4295.3
    Greens in Regulation %3070.08%74.69%
    Putts Per Round9529.0328.6
    Par Breakers928.03%30.25%
    Bogey Avoidance9214.39%9.88%

    Echavarria's best finishes

    • Echavarria took part in 31 tournaments last season, picking up one win with three top-five finishes and four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 31 events, he made the cut 19 times (61.3%).
    • Last season Echavarria's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he took home the title with a score of 20-under.
    • Echavarria's 367 points last season placed him 110th in the FedExCup standings.

    Echavarria's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee116-0.0290.775
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1010.0302.915
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green126-0.062-1.188
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting790.0833.484
    Average Strokes Gained: Total1070.0235.985

    Echavarria's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry2570-67-68-67-2068
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii6668-68-68-72-44
    January 18-21The American Express6567-70-65-75-114
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-69+3--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta2467-69-73-66-931
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-69-69-69-1037
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1568-67-68-71-1430
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC73-73+2--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC71-73+2--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC82-77+15--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship1471-64-69-71-1330
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-2373
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson2467-68-67-67-1533
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach ClassicMC75-67E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC70-73+3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC78-75+13--
    June 13-16U.S. Open5472-69-78-71+1011
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic6370-70-69-74-54
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5266-71-70-68-96
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-70+1--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3574-69-71-68-2--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2268-68-66-68-1037
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-71-2--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC69-75E--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship1166-69-67-67-15--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC70-73+1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP164-64-65-67-20--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship669-63-68-71-17--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship2969-70-68-69-8--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic267-67-68-65-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Echavarria as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.