Nick Taylor betting profile: The Sentry

In his last five tournaments, Taylor has an average finish of 37th.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Over his last five appearances, Taylor has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Nick Taylor has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five starts.

Taylor is averaging -1.518 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.