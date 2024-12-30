Nick Taylor betting profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 26: Nick Taylor of Canada hits his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the third round of the Zozo Championship 2024 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 26, 2024 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Nick Taylor placed 52nd in The Sentry in 2024, shooting a 11-under on the par-73 course. His sights are set higher Jan. 2-5 in Kapalua, Hawaii, USA, at Plantation Course at Kapalua .
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- Taylor's average finish has been 41st, and his average score 12-under, over his last two appearances at The Sentry.
- Taylor finished 52nd (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at The Sentry (in 2024).
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 281.8 (40th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and took 26.75 putts per round (first).
Taylor's recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/4/2024
|52
|69-69-73-70
|-11
|1/7/2021
|29
|67-71-69-72
|-13
Taylor's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Taylor has an average finish of 37th.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
- Over his last five appearances, Taylor has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Nick Taylor has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Taylor is averaging -1.518 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Taylor is averaging 0.845 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Taylor's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|154
|293.2
|299.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|152
|64.79%
|73.26%
|Putts Per Round
|81
|28.94
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|91
|24.43%
|22.92%
|Bogey Avoidance
|163
|16.87%
|12.85%
Taylor's best finishes
- Taylor, who took part in 28 tournaments last season, secured one win and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 19 times (67.9%).
- Last season Taylor's best performance came at the WM Phoenix Open. He shot 23-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
- With 969 points last season, Taylor finished 51st in the FedExCup standings.
Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|130
|-0.120
|1.089
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|55
|0.243
|1.270
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|90
|0.051
|0.004
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|109
|-0.042
|-1.518
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|95
|0.133
|0.845
Taylor's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|69-69-73-70
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|69-67-65-65
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-67-70
|-11
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|71-77-68
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|1
|60-70-68-65
|-23
|500
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|70-69-70-74
|-1
|20
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-74-71
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|66-68-76-70
|-8
|60
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-74-75-70
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-81
|+14
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|71-70-69-71
|-3
|12
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-21
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|71-69-75-75
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-71
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-74
|+8
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|42
|68-73-65-67
|-7
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|57
|65-71-69-69
|-6
|5
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-75
|+8
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|30
|70-73-68-69
|-4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|63-74
|-3
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|65
|68-68-70-77
|+3
|16
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|70-73
|-1
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|25
|69-67-66-69
|-13
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|54
|68-69-71-72
|-4
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|33
|68-67-71-67
|-7
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.