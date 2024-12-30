PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Nick Taylor betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 26: Nick Taylor of Canada hits his tee shot on the 3rd hole during the third round of the Zozo Championship 2024 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 26, 2024 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

    Nick Taylor placed 52nd in The Sentry in 2024, shooting a 11-under on the par-73 course. His sights are set higher Jan. 2-5 in Kapalua, Hawaii, USA, at Plantation Course at Kapalua .

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • Taylor's average finish has been 41st, and his average score 12-under, over his last two appearances at The Sentry.
    • Taylor finished 52nd (with a score of 11-under) in his most recent go-round at The Sentry (in 2024).
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 281.8 (40th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and took 26.75 putts per round (first).

    Taylor's recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/4/20245269-69-73-70-11
    1/7/20212967-71-69-72-13

    Taylor's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Taylor has an average finish of 37th.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five appearances, Taylor has carded a score that's better than average in two of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 8-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Nick Taylor has averaged 299.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Taylor is averaging -1.518 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Taylor is averaging 0.845 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Taylor's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance154293.2299.3
    Greens in Regulation %15264.79%73.26%
    Putts Per Round8128.9430.1
    Par Breakers9124.43%22.92%
    Bogey Avoidance16316.87%12.85%

    Taylor's best finishes

    • Taylor, who took part in 28 tournaments last season, secured one win and three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 19 times (67.9%).
    • Last season Taylor's best performance came at the WM Phoenix Open. He shot 23-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • With 969 points last season, Taylor finished 51st in the FedExCup standings.

    Taylor's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee130-0.1201.089
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green550.2431.270
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green900.0510.004
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting109-0.042-1.518
    Average Strokes Gained: Total950.1330.845

    Taylor's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry5269-69-73-70-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii769-67-65-65-1485
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-67-70-11--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7171-77-68E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open160-70-68-65-23500
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3970-69-70-74-120
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-74-71-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2666-68-76-70-860
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-74-75-70+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-81+14--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4971-70-69-71-312
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-2146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4371-69-75-75+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-71+3--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2773-73-74-73+553
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-74+8--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4268-73-65-67-718
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open5765-71-69-69-65
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-75+8--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition3070-73-68-69-4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC63-74-3--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6568-68-70-77+316
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC70-73-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship2569-67-66-69-13--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5468-69-71-72-4--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP3368-67-71-67-7--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipMC72-71+1--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Taylor as of the start of The Sentry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.