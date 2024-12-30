PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Nick Dunlap betting profile: The Sentry

NAPLES, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 14: Nick Dunlap of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 14, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    Nick Dunlap will appear in the 2024 The Sentry from Jan. 2-5 after a 16th-place finish at the Grant Thornton Invitational.

    Latest odds for Dunlap at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • In the past five years, this is Dunlap's first time playing at The Sentry.
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
    • Kirk also posted numbers of 281.8 in average driving distance (40th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (19th), and 26.75 putts per round (first).

    Dunlap's recent performances

    • Dunlap has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • Dunlap has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Nick Dunlap has averaged 314.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging -0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging 3.602 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance40307.3314.7
    Greens in Regulation %15764.26%43.86%
    Putts Per Round3828.5727.6
    Par Breakers1027.94%23.39%
    Bogey Avoidance15516.58%11.11%

    Dunlap's best finishes

    • Dunlap last season played 24 tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
    • Last season Dunlap's best performance came at The American Express. He shot 29-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • Dunlap's 701 points last season placed him 68th in the FedExCup standings.

    Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee149-0.2450.046
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green650.2053.718
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green134-0.1090.349
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting101-0.006-0.512
    Average Strokes Gained: Total126-0.1553.602

    Dunlap's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express164-65-60-70-29--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am8076-74-73+74
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC70-75+3--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches5367-70-71-71-57
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-75-71+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-70+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1168-71-63-69-965
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC77-74+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6975-73-68-74+66
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3066-67-67-70-1421
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2469-72-72-72+170
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-73+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1270-73-70-75E145
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6668-70-73-68-17
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic1067-69-67-71-1462
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC69-70-3--
    July 25-283M OpenMC71-75+4--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-68-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship567-65-66-69-13420
    August 22-25BMW Championship3169-72-70-77E103
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2869-66-70-68-15--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1668-73-70-76-1--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational1665-76-64E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.