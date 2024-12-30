Nick Dunlap betting profile: The Sentry
NAPLES, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 14: Nick Dunlap of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the second round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 14, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Nick Dunlap will appear in the 2024 The Sentry from Jan. 2-5 after a 16th-place finish at the Grant Thornton Invitational.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- In the past five years, this is Dunlap's first time playing at The Sentry.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- Kirk also posted numbers of 281.8 in average driving distance (40th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (19th), and 26.75 putts per round (first).
Dunlap's recent performances
- Dunlap has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Dunlap has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has an average score relative to par of 6-under in his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Nick Dunlap has averaged 314.7 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging -0.512 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Dunlap is averaging 3.602 Strokes Gained: Total.
Dunlap's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|40
|307.3
|314.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|157
|64.26%
|43.86%
|Putts Per Round
|38
|28.57
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|10
|27.94%
|23.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|155
|16.58%
|11.11%
Dunlap's best finishes
- Dunlap last season played 24 tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 tournaments, he had a 66.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (16 cuts made).
- Last season Dunlap's best performance came at The American Express. He shot 29-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Dunlap's 701 points last season placed him 68th in the FedExCup standings.
Dunlap's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|149
|-0.245
|0.046
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|65
|0.205
|3.718
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|134
|-0.109
|0.349
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|101
|-0.006
|-0.512
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|126
|-0.155
|3.602
Dunlap's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|1
|64-65-60-70
|-29
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|80
|76-74-73
|+7
|4
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|53
|67-70-71-71
|-5
|7
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-75-71
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|77-70
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|68-71-63-69
|-9
|65
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|77-74
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|69
|75-73-68-74
|+6
|6
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|66-67-67-70
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|69-72-72-72
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-73
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|12
|70-73-70-75
|E
|145
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|66
|68-70-73-68
|-1
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|10
|67-69-67-71
|-14
|62
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|70-68
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|5
|67-65-66-69
|-13
|420
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|31
|69-72-70-77
|E
|103
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|28
|69-66-70-68
|-15
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|16
|68-73-70-76
|-1
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|16
|65-76-64
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Dunlap as of the start of The Sentry.
