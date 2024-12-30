Max Homa betting profile: The Sentry
SUN CITY, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 08: Max Homa of the United States tees off on the 18th hole on day four of the Nedbank Golf Challenge 2025 at Gary Player CC on December 08, 2024 in Sun City, South Africa. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Max Homa concluded the weekend at 8-under, good for a 27th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 The Sentry Jan. 2-5 aiming for better results.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- In his last four appearances at The Sentry, Homa has an average finish of 14th, and an average score of 16-under.
- Homa finished 14th (with a score of 22-under) in his most recent go-round at The Sentry (in 2024).
- Chris Kirk finished with 0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in the field), 2.501 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 SG: Putting (11th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Kirk averaged 281.8 yards off the tee (40th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (19th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Homa's recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/4/2024
|14
|67-69-68-66
|-22
|1/5/2023
|3
|70-70-63-66
|-23
|1/6/2022
|15
|72-67-65-68
|-20
|1/2/2020
|25
|75-72-71-74
|E
Homa's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Homa has an average finish of 43rd.
- In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
- Homa has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-over.
- In terms of driving distance, Max Homa has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Homa is averaging -0.653 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Homa is averaging -4.187 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Homa's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|100
|300.2
|302.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|159
|63.71%
|62.96%
|Putts Per Round
|43
|28.59
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|176
|20.89%
|20.68%
|Bogey Avoidance
|73
|13.85%
|16.05%
Homa's best finishes
- Homa took part in 22 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 81.8%.
- Last season Homa had his best performance at the Masters Tournament, where he finished third with a score of 4-under (seven shots back of the winner).
- With 1194 points last season, Homa finished 35th in the FedExCup standings.
Homa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|164
|-0.383
|-3.316
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|86
|0.145
|0.075
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|39
|0.208
|-0.293
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|106
|-0.025
|-0.653
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|113
|-0.054
|-4.187
Homa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|67-69-68-66
|-22
|113
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-70-71-69
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|66
|69-73-72
|-2
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|73-65-70-69
|-7
|115
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-71-73
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|64
|68-75-74-71
|E
|7
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|68-74-72-70
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|67-71-73-73
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|71-70-66-75
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|8
|69-70-72-69
|-4
|213
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|68-70-69-69
|-8
|24
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|78-69
|+7
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|71-73-72-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|71-75
|+6
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|70-71-70-66
|-3
|8
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|70
|67-70-73-69
|-1
|3
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|43
|76-72-70-74
|+8
|16
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|70
|69-78-74-70
|+11
|12
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|74-75-73-67
|+1
|82
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|71-72
|-1
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|27
|73-66-67-66
|-8
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of The Sentry.
