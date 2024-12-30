PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Max Homa betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SUN CITY, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 08: Max Homa of the United States tees off on the 18th hole on day four of the Nedbank Golf Challenge 2025 at Gary Player CC on December 08, 2024 in Sun City, South Africa. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, Max Homa concluded the weekend at 8-under, good for a 27th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 The Sentry Jan. 2-5 aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Homa at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • In his last four appearances at The Sentry, Homa has an average finish of 14th, and an average score of 16-under.
    • Homa finished 14th (with a score of 22-under) in his most recent go-round at The Sentry (in 2024).
    • Chris Kirk finished with 0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in the field), 2.501 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 SG: Putting (11th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Kirk averaged 281.8 yards off the tee (40th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (19th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Homa's recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/4/20241467-69-68-66-22
    1/5/2023370-70-63-66-23
    1/6/20221572-67-65-68-20
    1/2/20202575-72-71-74E

    Homa's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Homa has an average finish of 43rd.
    • In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.
    • Homa has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-over.
    • In terms of driving distance, Max Homa has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Homa is averaging -0.653 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Homa is averaging -4.187 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Homa's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance100300.2302.6
    Greens in Regulation %15963.71%62.96%
    Putts Per Round4328.5928.6
    Par Breakers17620.89%20.68%
    Bogey Avoidance7313.85%16.05%

    Homa's best finishes

    • Homa took part in 22 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 81.8%.
    • Last season Homa had his best performance at the Masters Tournament, where he finished third with a score of 4-under (seven shots back of the winner).
    • With 1194 points last season, Homa finished 35th in the FedExCup standings.

    Homa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee164-0.383-3.316
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green860.1450.075
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green390.208-0.293
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting106-0.025-0.653
    Average Strokes Gained: Total113-0.054-4.187

    Homa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry1467-69-68-66-22113
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-70-71-69-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am6669-73-72-26
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC73-69E--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1673-65-70-69-7115
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-71-73-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship6468-75-74-71E7
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2568-74-72-70-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament367-71-73-73-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5571-70-66-75-210
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship869-70-72-69-4213
    May 16-19PGA Championship3568-70-69-69-824
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC78-69+7--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2271-73-72-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC71-75+6--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6170-71-70-66-38
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open7067-70-73-69-13
    July 18-20The Open Championship4376-72-70-74+816
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship7069-78-74-70+1112
    August 22-25BMW Championship3374-75-73-67+182
    September 12-15Procore ChampionshipMC71-72-1--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP2773-66-67-66-8--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Homa as of the start of The Sentry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.