Max Homa betting profile: The Sentry

In his last five tournaments, Homa has an average finish of 43rd.

In the last five times he's played a tournament, he has made the cut four times.

Homa has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five appearances.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 3-over.

In terms of driving distance, Max Homa has averaged 302.6 yards in his past five starts.

Homa is averaging -0.653 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.