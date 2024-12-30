Max Greyserman betting profile: The Sentry
In his last time out at the Grant Thornton Invitational, Max Greyserman carded a seventh-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The Sentry aiming for a better finish.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- In the past five years, this is Greyserman's first time competing at The Sentry.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- Kirk also posted numbers of 281.8 in average driving distance (40th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (19th), and 26.75 putts per round (first).
Greyserman's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Greyserman has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five appearances, Greyserman has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Max Greyserman has averaged 310.3 yards in his past five starts.
- Greyserman has an average of 6.418 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Greyserman is averaging 3.943 Strokes Gained: Total.
Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|17
|311.0
|310.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|60
|68.54%
|59.36%
|Putts Per Round
|24
|28.38
|27.0
|Par Breakers
|18
|27.27%
|25.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|41
|13.20%
|7.31%
Greyserman's best finishes
- Greyserman teed off in 26 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and collecting seven top-10 finishes.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season Greyserman's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he shot 19-under and finished second.
- Greyserman placed 46th in the FedExCup standings with 1041 points last season.
Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|63
|0.180
|1.174
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|104
|0.013
|-1.654
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|128
|-0.072
|-1.994
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|2
|0.749
|6.418
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|20
|0.870
|3.943
Greyserman's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|70-70
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|56
|67-68-66-73
|-14
|5
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|69-73
|-2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|70
|-1
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|70-66-69-73
|-6
|9
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|15
|65-69-70-70
|-14
|30
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|33
|69-71-72-70
|-2
|18
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|67-69-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|40
|71-65-72-72
|-8
|9
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|4
|64-69-63-69
|-144
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|66-75
|-1
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|40
|71-68-66-72
|-7
|8
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-75
|+5
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|21
|71-74-72-68
|+5
|85
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|69-70-68-72
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|26
|66-66-68-69
|-15
|32
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|21
|67-66-69-67
|-11
|39
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|2
|70-68-67-63
|-16
|300
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|2
|69-60-66-69
|-16
|300
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|75-68-70-63
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|28
|78-72-66-71
|-1
|118
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|64-68-64-65
|-19
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|4
|68-64-69-65
|-22
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|7
|64-66-67
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of The Sentry.
