Max Greyserman betting profile: The Sentry

Over his last five appearances, Greyserman has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

Over his last five appearances, Greyserman has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Max Greyserman has averaged 310.3 yards in his past five starts.

Greyserman has an average of 6.418 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.