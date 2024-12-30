PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Max Greyserman betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 02: Max Greyserman of the United States plays his shot from the ninth tee during the first round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 02, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    In his last time out at the Grant Thornton Invitational, Max Greyserman carded a seventh-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The Sentry aiming for a better finish.

    Latest odds for Greyserman at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • In the past five years, this is Greyserman's first time competing at The Sentry.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
    • Kirk also posted numbers of 281.8 in average driving distance (40th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (19th), and 26.75 putts per round (first).

    Greyserman's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Greyserman has two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five appearances, Greyserman has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -9 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Max Greyserman has averaged 310.3 yards in his past five starts.
    • Greyserman has an average of 6.418 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Greyserman is averaging 3.943 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Greyserman's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance17311.0310.3
    Greens in Regulation %6068.54%59.36%
    Putts Per Round2428.3827.0
    Par Breakers1827.27%25.15%
    Bogey Avoidance4113.20%7.31%

    Greyserman's best finishes

    • Greyserman teed off in 26 tournaments last season, securing five finishes in the top five and collecting seven top-10 finishes.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season Greyserman's best performance came at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, where he shot 19-under and finished second.
    • Greyserman placed 46th in the FedExCup standings with 1041 points last season.

    Greyserman's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee630.1801.174
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1040.013-1.654
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green128-0.072-1.994
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting20.7496.418
    Average Strokes Gained: Total200.8703.943

    Greyserman's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC70-70E--
    January 18-21The American Express5667-68-66-73-145
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC69-73-2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaW/D70-1--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4770-66-69-73-69
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open1565-69-70-70-1430
    March 21-24Valspar Championship3369-71-72-70-218
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open767-69-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC77-75+8--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship4071-65-72-72-89
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans464-69-63-69-14473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC66-75-1--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4071-68-66-72-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-73+6--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-75+5--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2171-74-72-68+585
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3169-70-68-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2666-66-68-69-1532
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2167-66-69-67-1139
    July 25-283M Open270-68-67-63-16300
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship269-60-66-69-16300
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3375-68-70-63-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship2878-72-66-71-1118
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP264-68-64-65-19--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship468-64-69-65-22--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational764-66-67E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Greyserman as of the start of The Sentry.

