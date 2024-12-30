PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Matthieu Pavon betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPLES, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: Matthieu Pavon of France plays his shot from the 10th tee during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 15, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at the Grant Thornton Invitational, Matthieu Pavon ended the weekend at even-par, good for a fifth-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 The Sentry Jan. 2-5 trying for a higher finish.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • This is Pavon's first time competing at The Sentry in the past five years.
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
    • Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), with 26.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Pavon's recent performances

    • Pavon has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • Pavon has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five events.
    • In terms of driving distance, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 315.1 yards in his past five starts.
    • Pavon has an average of -0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pavon has an average of -1.749 in his past five tournaments.
    Pavon's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance92300.9315.1
    Greens in Regulation %12665.96%43.86%
    Putts Per Round10929.1328.8
    Par Breakers7025.13%19.59%
    Bogey Avoidance17217.72%12.57%

    Pavon's best finishes

    • Pavon last season took part in 22 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 81.8%.
    • Last season Pavon's best performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he won the title with a score of 13-under.
    • Pavon placed 16th in the FedExCup standings with 1569 points last season.

    Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1040.0270.406
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green530.249-0.342
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green178-0.414-1.535
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting710.125-0.278
    Average Strokes Gained: Total110-0.014-1.749

    Pavon's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii766-66-67-67-1485
    January 18-21The American Express3967-66-68-70-1714
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open169-65-72-69-13500
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am365-70-66-15350
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-68-70-70-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5274-68-76-76+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC70-77+3--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1270-73-74-72+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4969-73-70-69-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6776-74-74-77+177
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC76-77+11--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC77-75+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open567-70-69-71-3300
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1671-65-62-68-14113
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC74-70+4--
    July 18-20The Open Championship5072-72-77-72+911
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition5871-75-77-74+13--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4665-73-72-68-239
    August 22-25BMW Championship3373-72-76-68+182
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1767-69-71-67-100
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1774-73-69-72E--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational563-67-65E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of The Sentry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.