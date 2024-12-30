Matthieu Pavon betting profile: The Sentry

Pavon has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.

Pavon has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five events.

In terms of driving distance, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 315.1 yards in his past five starts.

Pavon has an average of -0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.