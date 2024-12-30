Matthieu Pavon betting profile: The Sentry
NAPLES, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: Matthieu Pavon of France plays his shot from the 10th tee during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 15, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
In his most recent tournament at the Grant Thornton Invitational, Matthieu Pavon ended the weekend at even-par, good for a fifth-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 The Sentry Jan. 2-5 trying for a higher finish.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- This is Pavon's first time competing at The Sentry in the past five years.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), with 26.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Pavon's recent performances
- Pavon has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Pavon has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 2-under in his last five events.
- In terms of driving distance, Matthieu Pavon has averaged 315.1 yards in his past five starts.
- Pavon has an average of -0.278 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Pavon has an average of -1.749 in his past five tournaments.
Pavon's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|92
|300.9
|315.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|126
|65.96%
|43.86%
|Putts Per Round
|109
|29.13
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|70
|25.13%
|19.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|172
|17.72%
|12.57%
Pavon's best finishes
- Pavon last season took part in 22 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 18 times, a success rate of 81.8%.
- Last season Pavon's best performance came at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he won the title with a score of 13-under.
- Pavon placed 16th in the FedExCup standings with 1569 points last season.
Pavon's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|104
|0.027
|0.406
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|53
|0.249
|-0.342
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|178
|-0.414
|-1.535
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|71
|0.125
|-0.278
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|110
|-0.014
|-1.749
Pavon's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|7
|66-66-67-67
|-14
|85
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|39
|67-66-68-70
|-17
|14
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|1
|69-65-72-69
|-13
|500
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|3
|65-70-66
|-15
|350
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-68-70-70
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|74-68-76-76
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|70-77
|+3
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|70-73-74-72
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|69-73-70-69
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|67
|76-74-74-77
|+17
|7
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|76-77
|+11
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|77-75
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|5
|67-70-69-71
|-3
|300
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|16
|71-65-62-68
|-14
|113
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|74-70
|+4
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|72-72-77-72
|+9
|11
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|58
|71-75-77-74
|+13
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|46
|65-73-72-68
|-2
|39
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|73-72-76-68
|+1
|82
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|17
|67-69-71-67
|-10
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|17
|74-73-69-72
|E
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|5
|63-67-65
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Pavon as of the start of The Sentry.
