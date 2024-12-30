Matt McCarty betting profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 21: Matt McCarty of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of The RSM Classic 2024 on the Seaside Course at Sea Island Resort on November 21, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Matt McCarty enters play in Kapalua, Hawaii, USA, seeking better results Jan. 2-5 in the 2024 The Sentry after failing to make the cut in his last outing, The RSM Classic.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- In the past five years, this is McCarty's first time playing at The Sentry.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (first).
McCarty's recent performances
- McCarty has finished atop the leaderboard once while also posting two top-five finishes over his last five appearances.
- He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, McCarty has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average twice.
- He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five tournaments.
- Matt McCarty has averaged 303.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McCarty is averaging 0.770 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- McCarty is averaging 1.938 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
McCarty's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|-
|304.2
|303.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|-
|73.15%
|72.57%
|Putts Per Round
|-
|29.08
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|-
|25.46%
|26.04%
|Bogey Avoidance
|-
|12.50%
|13.19%
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McCarty's best finishes
- McCarty, who took part in four tournaments last season, secured one win.
- In those four tournaments, he made the cut on two occasions.
- Last season McCarty's best performance came at the Black Desert Championship, where he won the title with a score of 23-under.
McCarty's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-
|1.121
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-
|0.033
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|-
|-
|0.013
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|-
|0.770
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-
|1.938
A dash represents a stat in which a player has not played a qualifying number of rounds this FedExCup season.
McCarty's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|66-71-71-72
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|1
|62-68-64-67
|-23
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarty as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.