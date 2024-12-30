Matt McCarty betting profile: The Sentry

McCarty has finished atop the leaderboard once while also posting two top-five finishes over his last five appearances.

He's made the cut in three of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, McCarty has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average twice.

He has an average score relative to par of 14-under in his last five tournaments.

Matt McCarty has averaged 303.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, McCarty is averaging 0.770 Strokes Gained: Putting.