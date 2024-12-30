PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: The Sentry

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 05: Matt Fitzpatrick of England tees off on the 18th hole during day three of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 at the Old Course at St Andrews on October 05, 2024 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Matt Fitzpatrick enters play Jan. 2-5 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua following a 28th-place finish in the BMW Championship, which was his most recent competition.

    Latest odds for Fitzpatrick at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • Over his last two trips to The Sentry, Fitzpatrick has an average score of 22-under, with an average finish of 11th.
    • In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at The Sentry, in 2024, he finished 14th after posting a score of 22-under.
    • Chris Kirk finished with 0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in the field), 2.501 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 SG: Putting (11th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (first).

    Fitzpatrick's recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/4/20241469-64-69-68-22
    1/5/2023766-69-66-70-21

    Fitzpatrick's recent performances

    • Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
    • Fitzpatrick has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 292.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick is averaging 4.289 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Fitzpatrick is averaging 1.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance111299.0292.5
    Greens in Regulation %15564.40%53.80%
    Putts Per Round2228.3428.3
    Par Breakers7125.12%19.88%
    Bogey Avoidance9614.55%12.28%

    Fitzpatrick's best finishes

    • Fitzpatrick took part in 22 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Last season Fitzpatrick put up his best performance at THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course). He shot 16-under and finished fifth (four shots back of the winner).
    • With 1074 points last season, Fitzpatrick finished 40th in the FedExCup standings.

    Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee1020.036-1.176
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green127-0.122-1.753
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green790.0750.011
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting230.4174.289
    Average Strokes Gained: Total600.4061.371

    Fitzpatrick's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-69-68-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am5869-68-76-38
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1569-66-70-68-1154
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2170-67-70-67-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC74-75+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship566-69-68-69-16300
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1071-74-70-67-668
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2271-73-73-75+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2870-66-70-70-850
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-68-65-69-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5274-73-78-67+811
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC69-73E--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday573-70-74-69-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open6473-72-79-69+137
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3674-65-63-69-923
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3967-69-66-70-814
    July 18-20The Open Championship5070-78-73-72+911
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf CompetitionW/D73-64-81+5--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1870-65-68-70-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship2874-72-71-70-1118

    All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.