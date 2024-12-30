Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: The Sentry

Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.

Fitzpatrick has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 292.5 yards in his past five tournaments.

Fitzpatrick is averaging 4.289 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.