Matt Fitzpatrick betting profile: The Sentry
Matt Fitzpatrick enters play Jan. 2-5 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua following a 28th-place finish in the BMW Championship, which was his most recent competition.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- Over his last two trips to The Sentry, Fitzpatrick has an average score of 22-under, with an average finish of 11th.
- In Fitzpatrick's most recent appearance at The Sentry, in 2024, he finished 14th after posting a score of 22-under.
- Chris Kirk finished with 0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in the field), 2.501 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 SG: Putting (11th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (first).
Fitzpatrick's recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/4/2024
|14
|69-64-69-68
|-22
|1/5/2023
|7
|66-69-66-70
|-21
Fitzpatrick's recent performances
- Fitzpatrick has finished in the top 20 in one of his last five events.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five events.
- Fitzpatrick has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score of 2-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Matt Fitzpatrick has averaged 292.5 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick is averaging 4.289 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Fitzpatrick is averaging 1.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Fitzpatrick's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|111
|299.0
|292.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|155
|64.40%
|53.80%
|Putts Per Round
|22
|28.34
|28.3
|Par Breakers
|71
|25.12%
|19.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|96
|14.55%
|12.28%
Fitzpatrick's best finishes
- Fitzpatrick took part in 22 tournaments last season, earning two top-five finishes and collecting three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Fitzpatrick put up his best performance at THE PLAYERS Championship at TPC Sawgrass (THE PLAYERS Stadium Course). He shot 16-under and finished fifth (four shots back of the winner).
- With 1074 points last season, Fitzpatrick finished 40th in the FedExCup standings.
Fitzpatrick's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|102
|0.036
|-1.176
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|127
|-0.122
|-1.753
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|79
|0.075
|0.011
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|23
|0.417
|4.289
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|60
|0.406
|1.371
Fitzpatrick's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-69-68
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|58
|69-68-76
|-3
|8
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-66-70-68
|-11
|54
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|70-67-70-67
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|5
|66-69-68-69
|-16
|300
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|10
|71-74-70-67
|-6
|68
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|70-66-70-70
|-8
|50
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-68-65-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|74-73-78-67
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|69-73
|E
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|73-70-74-69
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|64
|73-72-79-69
|+13
|7
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|36
|74-65-63-69
|-9
|23
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|39
|67-69-66-70
|-8
|14
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|50
|70-78-73-72
|+9
|11
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|W/D
|73-64-81
|+5
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|70-65-68-70
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|28
|74-72-71-70
|-1
|118
All stats in this article are accurate for Fitzpatrick as of the start of The Sentry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.