Ludvig Åberg betting profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 23: Ludvig Aberg of Sweden plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of The RSM Classic 2024 on the Seaside course at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Ludvig Åberg will appear Jan. 2-5 in Kapalua, Hawaii, USA, at the 2024 The Sentry. In his last tournament he placed sixth in the Hero World Challenge, shooting 12-under at Albany.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- Åberg has played The Sentry once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 13-under and finishing 47th.
- When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in the field), 2.501 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 SG: Putting (11th).
- Kirk averaged 281.8 yards off the tee (40th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (19th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Åberg's recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/4/2024
|47
|69-70-77-63
|-13
Åberg's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Åberg has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
- Åberg has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 317.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Åberg is averaging 0.825 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Åberg's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|22
|310.1
|317.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|73
|68.15%
|51.94%
|Putts Per Round
|43
|28.59
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|22
|27.04%
|25.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|31
|12.96%
|11.94%
Åberg's best finishes
- Åberg took part in 22 tournaments last season, earning five top-five finishes and collecting nine finishes in the top 10.
- In those 22 events, he made the cut 20 times (90.9%).
- Last season Åberg had his best performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished second with a score of 16-under (one shot back of the winner).
- With 2092 points last season, Åberg ranked sixth in the FedExCup standings.
Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|14
|0.502
|1.613
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|21
|0.434
|-0.496
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|105
|-0.008
|-0.425
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|67
|0.135
|0.134
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|7
|1.064
|0.825
Åberg's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|47
|69-70-77-63
|-13
|14
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-65-70-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|9
|68-72-69-70
|-9
|73
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|2
|68-65-67
|-16
|400
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|68-72-70-68
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|25
|73-74-69-72
|E
|65
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|8
|67-73-67-67
|-14
|225
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|72-71-67-73
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|2
|73-69-70-69
|-7
|400
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|66-66-68-72
|-12
|170
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-70
|E
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|5
|68-72-72-74
|-2
|275
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|12
|66-69-73-73
|+1
|150
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|67-69-62-71
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|64-64-65-73
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-76
|+9
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|18
|68-70-66-72
|-8
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|71-68-70-68
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|2
|72-63-71-71
|-11
|833
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|16
|71-68-68-70
|-7
|0
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|73-64-71-64
|-10
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|6
|67-70-72-67
|-12
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.