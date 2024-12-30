PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Ludvig Åberg betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 23: Ludvig Aberg of Sweden plays his shot from the third tee during the third round of The RSM Classic 2024 on the Seaside course at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Ludvig Åberg will appear Jan. 2-5 in Kapalua, Hawaii, USA, at the 2024 The Sentry. In his last tournament he placed sixth in the Hero World Challenge, shooting 12-under at Albany.

    Latest odds for Åberg at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • Åberg has played The Sentry once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 13-under and finishing 47th.
    • When Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024, he had 0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in the field), 2.501 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 SG: Putting (11th).
    • Kirk averaged 281.8 yards off the tee (40th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (19th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Åberg's recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/4/20244769-70-77-63-13

    Åberg's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Åberg has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.
    • Åberg has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 317.9 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Åberg is averaging 0.825 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Åberg's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance22310.1317.9
    Greens in Regulation %7368.15%51.94%
    Putts Per Round4328.5927.8
    Par Breakers2227.04%25.83%
    Bogey Avoidance3112.96%11.94%

    Åberg's best finishes

    • Åberg took part in 22 tournaments last season, earning five top-five finishes and collecting nine finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 22 events, he made the cut 20 times (90.9%).
    • Last season Åberg had his best performance at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, where he finished second with a score of 16-under (one shot back of the winner).
    • With 2092 points last season, Åberg ranked sixth in the FedExCup standings.

    Åberg's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee140.5021.613
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green210.434-0.496
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green105-0.008-0.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting670.1350.134
    Average Strokes Gained: Total71.0640.825

    Åberg's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry4769-70-77-63-1314
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-65-70-66-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open968-72-69-70-973
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am268-65-67-16400
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1968-72-70-68-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard2573-74-69-72E65
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship867-73-67-67-14225
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1472-71-67-73-547
    April 11-14Masters Tournament273-69-70-69-7400
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1066-66-68-72-12170
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-70E--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday568-72-72-74-2275
    June 13-16U.S. Open1266-69-73-73+1150
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2767-69-62-71-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open464-64-65-73-14100
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-76+9--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1868-70-66-72-8--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4071-68-70-68-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship272-63-71-71-11833
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1671-68-68-70-70
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1773-64-71-64-10--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge667-70-72-67-12--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Åberg as of the start of The Sentry.

