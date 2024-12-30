Ludvig Åberg betting profile: The Sentry

Over his last five appearances, Åberg has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes.

Åberg has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.

Off the tee, Ludvig Åberg has averaged 317.9 yards in his past five tournaments.

Åberg has an average of 0.134 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.