Keegan Bradley betting profile: The Sentry

Bradley has finished first once while also earning two top-five finishes over his last five tournaments.

Over his last five appearances, Bradley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Keegan Bradley has averaged 316.6 yards in his past five starts.

Bradley is averaging -1.300 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.