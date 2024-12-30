PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Keegan Bradley betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 07: Keegan Bradley of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the Hero World Challenge 2024 at Albany Golf Course on December 07, 2024 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 07: Keegan Bradley of the United States plays his shot from the seventh tee during the third round of the Hero World Challenge 2024 at Albany Golf Course on December 07, 2024 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Keegan Bradley will compete in the 2024 The Sentry from Jan. 2-5 after a fifth-place finish at the Hero World Challenge.

    Latest odds for Bradley at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • In his last three appearances at The Sentry, Bradley has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 8-under.
    • In 2024, Bradley finished 45th (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 281.8 (40th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and took 26.75 putts per round (first).

    Bradley's recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/4/20244569-70-72-67-14
    1/5/20233470-70-73-70-9
    1/3/20192777-69-72-73-1

    Bradley's recent performances

    • Bradley has finished first once while also earning two top-five finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five appearances, Bradley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Keegan Bradley has averaged 316.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Bradley is averaging -1.300 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bradley has an average of 0.664 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Bradley .

    Bradley's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance54305.5316.6
    Greens in Regulation %9467.09%55.00%
    Putts Per Round8928.9928.4
    Par Breakers11423.70%24.72%
    Bogey Avoidance9814.56%11.11%

    Bradley's best finishes

    • Bradley last season played 23 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season Bradley's best performance came at the BMW Championship, where he won the title with a score of 12-under.
    • Bradley's 1075 points last season ranked him 39th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee670.1730.766
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green410.3011.007
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1000.0080.191
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting125-0.141-1.300
    Average Strokes Gained: Total670.3400.664

    Bradley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry4569-70-72-67-1416
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-66-63-67-27245
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open4373-68-71-73-311
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1170-66-69-11155
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC71-73+2--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3671-75-70-74+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-78+6--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-71+1--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2278-71-74-69+473
    April 18-21RBC Heritage5576-69-68-69-210
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2170-70-72-72E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship1869-67-68-69-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge268-66-70-67-9245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday4370-69-78-80+918
    June 13-16U.S. Open3274-70-72-71+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3969-67-70-66-820
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC74-75+7--
    July 25-283M Open4670-70-68-71-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2269-64-67-70-1037
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5969-70-74-68+120
    August 22-25BMW Championship166-68-70-72-120
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2169-74-71-68-20
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge568-67-68-71-14--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.