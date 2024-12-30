Keegan Bradley betting profile: The Sentry
Keegan Bradley will compete in the 2024 The Sentry from Jan. 2-5 after a fifth-place finish at the Hero World Challenge.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- In his last three appearances at The Sentry, Bradley has an average finish of 35th, and an average score of 8-under.
- In 2024, Bradley finished 45th (with a score of 14-under) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 281.8 (40th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and took 26.75 putts per round (first).
Bradley's recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/4/2024
|45
|69-70-72-67
|-14
|1/5/2023
|34
|70-70-73-70
|-9
|1/3/2019
|27
|77-69-72-73
|-1
Bradley's recent performances
- Bradley has finished first once while also earning two top-five finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five appearances, Bradley has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -7 those five times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Keegan Bradley has averaged 316.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Bradley is averaging -1.300 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bradley has an average of 0.664 in his past five tournaments.
Bradley's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|54
|305.5
|316.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|94
|67.09%
|55.00%
|Putts Per Round
|89
|28.99
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|114
|23.70%
|24.72%
|Bogey Avoidance
|98
|14.56%
|11.11%
Bradley's best finishes
- Bradley last season played 23 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season Bradley's best performance came at the BMW Championship, where he won the title with a score of 12-under.
- Bradley's 1075 points last season ranked him 39th in the FedExCup standings.
Bradley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|67
|0.173
|0.766
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|41
|0.301
|1.007
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|100
|0.008
|0.191
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|125
|-0.141
|-1.300
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|67
|0.340
|0.664
Bradley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|45
|69-70-72-67
|-14
|16
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-66-63-67
|-27
|245
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|43
|73-68-71-73
|-3
|11
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|11
|70-66-69
|-11
|155
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|71-75-70-74
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-78
|+6
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-71
|+1
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|78-71-74-69
|+4
|73
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|55
|76-69-68-69
|-2
|10
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|70-70-72-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|69-67-68-69
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|2
|68-66-70-67
|-9
|245
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|43
|70-69-78-80
|+9
|18
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|74-70-72-71
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|69-67-70-66
|-8
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|74-75
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|70-70-68-71
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|69-64-67-70
|-10
|37
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|59
|69-70-74-68
|+1
|20
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|1
|66-68-70-72
|-12
|0
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|21
|69-74-71-68
|-2
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|5
|68-67-68-71
|-14
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bradley as of the start of The Sentry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.