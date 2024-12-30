PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Justin Thomas betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 08: Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Hero World Challenge 2024 at Albany Golf Course on December 08, 2024 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    Justin Thomas shot 15-under and finished 25th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Plantation Course at Kapalua Jan. 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • Thomas has played The Sentry seven times recently, with two wins, an average finish of ninth, and an average score of 18-under.
    • Thomas last played at The Sentry in 2023, finishing 25th with a score of 15-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
    • Kirk averaged 281.8 yards off the tee (40th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (19th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Thomas' recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/5/20232570-70-67-70-15
    1/6/2022574-67-61-65-25
    1/7/2021365-69-68-66-24
    1/2/2020167-73-69-69-17
    1/3/2019367-72-70-65-18

    Thomas' recent performances

    • Thomas has finished in the top five in two of his last five events.
    • Thomas has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Justin Thomas has averaged 315.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Thomas has an average of -2.790 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thomas has an average of 3.574 in his past five tournaments.
    Thomas' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance26309.1315.1
    Greens in Regulation %13565.59%54.44%
    Putts Per Round3028.4827.7
    Par Breakers2327.03%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance6713.76%9.72%

    Thomas' best finishes

    • Thomas last season participated in 21 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 81%.
    • Last season Thomas had his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. He shot 19-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
    • Thomas placed 19th in the FedExCup standings with 1445 points last season.

    Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee720.1350.258
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green90.6393.899
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green30.4662.208
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting174-0.478-2.790
    Average Strokes Gained: Total250.7623.574

    Thomas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express365-67-61-68-27145
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am668-67-68-13238
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open1269-65-70-68-1261
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-73+3--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1269-71-72-73-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6468-69-79-71+34
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC72-79+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage569-68-68-65-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2168-71-73-72E90
    May 16-19PGA Championship869-67-67-68-13191
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3371-77-74-72+627
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-74+11--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship568-63-65-66-18263
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open6262-72-71-71-44
    July 18-20The Open Championship3168-78-67-77+629
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3067-70-71-67-5106
    August 22-25BMW Championship3976-72-74-68+266
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship1466-69-70-65-140
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP266-64-65-66-19--
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge366-67-66-71-18--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of The Sentry.

