Justin Thomas betting profile: The Sentry

Thomas has finished in the top five in two of his last five events.

Thomas has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Justin Thomas has averaged 315.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Thomas has an average of -2.790 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.