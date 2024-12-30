Justin Thomas betting profile: The Sentry
NASSAU, BAHAMAS - DECEMBER 08: Justin Thomas of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Hero World Challenge 2024 at Albany Golf Course on December 08, 2024 in Nassau, Bahamas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Justin Thomas shot 15-under and finished 25th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Plantation Course at Kapalua Jan. 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The Sentry.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- Thomas has played The Sentry seven times recently, with two wins, an average finish of ninth, and an average score of 18-under.
- Thomas last played at The Sentry in 2023, finishing 25th with a score of 15-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- Kirk averaged 281.8 yards off the tee (40th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (19th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Thomas' recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/5/2023
|25
|70-70-67-70
|-15
|1/6/2022
|5
|74-67-61-65
|-25
|1/7/2021
|3
|65-69-68-66
|-24
|1/2/2020
|1
|67-73-69-69
|-17
|1/3/2019
|3
|67-72-70-65
|-18
Thomas' recent performances
- Thomas has finished in the top five in two of his last five events.
- Thomas has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has an average score of 11-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Justin Thomas has averaged 315.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Thomas has an average of -2.790 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Thomas has an average of 3.574 in his past five tournaments.
Thomas' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|26
|309.1
|315.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|135
|65.59%
|54.44%
|Putts Per Round
|30
|28.48
|27.7
|Par Breakers
|23
|27.03%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|67
|13.76%
|9.72%
Thomas' best finishes
- Thomas last season participated in 21 tournaments, earning five top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 81%.
- Last season Thomas had his best performance at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club. He shot 19-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- Thomas placed 19th in the FedExCup standings with 1445 points last season.
Thomas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|72
|0.135
|0.258
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|9
|0.639
|3.899
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|3
|0.466
|2.208
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|174
|-0.478
|-2.790
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|25
|0.762
|3.574
Thomas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|3
|65-67-61-68
|-27
|145
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|6
|68-67-68
|-13
|238
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|12
|69-65-70-68
|-12
|61
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|69-71-72-73
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|64
|68-69-79-71
|+3
|4
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|72-79
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|69-68-68-65
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|21
|68-71-73-72
|E
|90
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-67-67-68
|-13
|191
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|33
|71-77-74-72
|+6
|27
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-74
|+11
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|68-63-65-66
|-18
|263
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|62
|62-72-71-71
|-4
|4
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|68-78-67-77
|+6
|29
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|30
|67-70-71-67
|-5
|106
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|39
|76-72-74-68
|+2
|66
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|14
|66-69-70-65
|-14
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|2
|66-64-65-66
|-19
|--
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|3
|66-67-66-71
|-18
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thomas as of the start of The Sentry.
