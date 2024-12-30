Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 16: Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela walks from the second tee during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 16, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Jhonattan Vegas carded a 57th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The Sentry aiming for better results.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- Vegas' average finish has been 19th, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at The Sentry.
- In 2018, Vegas finished seventh (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (first).
Vegas' recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Vegas has finished in the top 20 once.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Vegas has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
- Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 319.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Vegas is averaging 1.366 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, Vegas is averaging 3.450 Strokes Gained: Total.
Vegas' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|9
|313.9
|319.9
|Greens in Regulation %
|6
|72.30%
|70.37%
|Putts Per Round
|163
|29.63
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|35
|26.08%
|25.93%
|Bogey Avoidance
|58
|13.58%
|13.27%
Vegas' best finishes
- Vegas, who participated in 23 tournaments last season, secured one win.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 15 times.
- Last season Vegas' best performance came at the 3M Open, where he took home the title with a score of 17-under.
- Vegas' 685 points last season ranked him 69th in the FedExCup standings.
Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|8
|0.611
|2.454
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|22
|0.433
|1.149
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|146
|-0.198
|-1.520
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|151
|-0.280
|1.366
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|44
|0.565
|3.450
Vegas' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-70-66
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|78-65
|-1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|67-68-69-71
|-9
|37
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|60
|71-68-69-75
|-1
|5
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|36
|71-70-71-65
|-3
|16
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|73-75
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|68-70-69-70
|-11
|20
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|65-76
|-3
|--
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|70-69
|-3
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|27
|70-69-69-67
|-5
|29
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|25
|67-69-69-73
|-10
|32
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|20
|68-64-67-68
|-17
|43
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|1
|68-66-63-70
|-17
|500
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|61
|70-66-72-70
|-2
|5
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|69-73-65-70
|-3
|54
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|32
|71-70-70-70
|-7
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|23
|68-69-69-66
|-16
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|52
|69-68-65-77
|-5
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|11
|66-67-68-67
|-12
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|November 14-17
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|57
|67-69-70-75
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.