PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Jhonattan Vegas betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 16: Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela walks from the second tee during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 16, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

SOUTHAMPTON, BERMUDA - NOVEMBER 16: Jhonattan Vegas of Venezuela walks from the second tee during the third round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 16, 2024 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Jhonattan Vegas carded a 57th-place finish, and he heads into the 2024 The Sentry aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Vegas at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • Vegas' average finish has been 19th, and his average score 7-under, over his last two appearances at The Sentry.
    • In 2018, Vegas finished seventh (with a score of 13-under) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry.
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
    • In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (first).

    Vegas' recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Vegas has finished in the top 20 once.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Vegas has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 9-under over his last five appearances.
    • Jhonattan Vegas has averaged 319.9 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Vegas is averaging 1.366 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Vegas is averaging 3.450 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on Vegas .

    Vegas' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance9313.9319.9
    Greens in Regulation %672.30%70.37%
    Putts Per Round16329.6329.5
    Par Breakers3526.08%25.93%
    Bogey Avoidance5813.58%13.27%

    Vegas' best finishes

    • Vegas, who participated in 23 tournaments last season, secured one win.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 15 times.
    • Last season Vegas' best performance came at the 3M Open, where he took home the title with a score of 17-under.
    • Vegas' 685 points last season ranked him 69th in the FedExCup standings.

    Vegas' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee80.6112.454
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green220.4331.149
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green146-0.198-1.520
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting151-0.2801.366
    Average Strokes Gained: Total440.5653.450

    Vegas' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC69-71E--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-70-66-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC78-65-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2267-68-69-71-937
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta6071-68-69-75-15
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open3671-70-71-65-316
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC73-75+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2368-70-69-70-1120
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC65-76-3--
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC70-69-3--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open2770-69-69-67-529
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic2567-69-69-73-1032
    July 4-7John Deere Classic2068-64-67-68-1743
    July 25-283M Open168-66-63-70-17500
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship6170-66-72-70-25
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4069-73-65-70-354
    September 12-15Procore Championship3271-70-70-70-7--
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship2368-69-69-66-16--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open5269-68-65-77-5--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1166-67-68-67-12--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    November 14-17Butterfield Bermuda Championship5767-69-70-75-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Vegas as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.