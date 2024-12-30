Jake Knapp betting profile: The Sentry
NAPLES, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: Jake Knapp of the United States reacts to his putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 15, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Jake Knapp competes in the 2024 The Sentry after shooting even-par to win the Grant Thornton Invitational in his last tournament.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- This is Knapp's first time competing at The Sentry in the past five years.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (first).
Knapp's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Knapp has finished first once.
- He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
- Knapp has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
- In his last five events, his average score has been even-par.
- Off the tee, Jake Knapp has averaged 311.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Knapp has an average of -1.859 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Knapp has an average of -6.729 in his past five tournaments.
Knapp's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|24
|309.5
|311.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|136
|65.41%
|54.94%
|Putts Per Round
|99
|29.07
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|133
|23.11%
|18.21%
|Bogey Avoidance
|159
|16.74%
|16.05%
Knapp's best finishes
- Knapp, who participated in 23 tournaments last season, secured two wins with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 73.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
- Last season Knapp had two wins, with one of them coming at the Grant Thornton Invitational, where he shot even-par.
- Knapp collected 970 points last season, ranking 50th in the FedExCup standings.
Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|117
|-0.045
|-0.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|108
|0.001
|-3.795
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|145
|-0.197
|-0.856
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|115
|-0.082
|-1.859
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|143
|-0.323
|-6.729
Knapp's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|70
|69-65-72-71
|-3
|3
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|71-73-74
|+2
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|3
|69-69-70-69
|-11
|145
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-68-71-69
|-8
|24
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|1
|67-64-63-71
|-19
|500
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|68-66-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|57
|77-70-81-72
|+12
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-72-68-73
|-4
|14
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|MC
|74-71
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|55
|74-76-78-73
|+13
|10
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|74-70-69-71
|E
|8
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|8
|64-64-67-70
|-19
|85
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|58
|71-75-71-76
|+9
|9
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|75-69
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-72
|+6
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|75-77
|+12
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|70-70-64-71
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|31
|70-65-70-74
|-9
|19
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|52
|66-71-68-70
|-9
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|W/D
|71-68-81
|+7
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|67
|70-75-71-70
|+6
|14
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|68
|69-71-73-72
|+3
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|1
|58-66-65
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.