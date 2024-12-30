PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Jake Knapp betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPLES, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: Jake Knapp of the United States reacts to his putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 15, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

NAPLES, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: Jake Knapp of the United States reacts to his putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 15, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    Jake Knapp competes in the 2024 The Sentry after shooting even-par to win the Grant Thornton Invitational in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Knapp at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • This is Knapp's first time competing at The Sentry in the past five years.
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
    • In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (first).

    Knapp's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Knapp has finished first once.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.
    • Knapp has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been even-par.
    • Off the tee, Jake Knapp has averaged 311.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Knapp has an average of -1.859 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Knapp has an average of -6.729 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Knapp .

    Knapp's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance24309.5311.8
    Greens in Regulation %13665.41%54.94%
    Putts Per Round9929.0729.2
    Par Breakers13323.11%18.21%
    Bogey Avoidance15916.74%16.05%

    Knapp's best finishes

    • Knapp, who participated in 23 tournaments last season, secured two wins with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 73.9% success rate in terms of making the cut (17 cuts made).
    • Last season Knapp had two wins, with one of them coming at the Grant Thornton Invitational, where he shot even-par.
    • Knapp collected 970 points last season, ranking 50th in the FedExCup standings.

    Knapp's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee117-0.045-0.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1080.001-3.795
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green145-0.197-0.856
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting115-0.082-1.859
    Average Strokes Gained: Total143-0.323-6.729

    Knapp's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii7069-65-72-71-33
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC71-73-74+2--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open369-69-70-69-11145
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2868-68-71-69-824
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta167-64-63-71-19500
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches468-66-71-66-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5777-70-81-72+129
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-72-68-73-414
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston OpenMC74-71+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5574-76-78-73+1310
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6274-70-69-71E8
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson864-64-67-70-1985
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5871-75-71-76+99
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC75-69+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-72+6--
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC75-77+12--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4870-70-64-71-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3170-65-70-74-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic5266-71-68-70-96
    July 25-283M OpenW/D71-68-81+7--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6770-75-71-70+614
    November 21-24The RSM Classic6869-71-73-72+3--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational158-66-65E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Knapp as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.