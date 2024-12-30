Jake Knapp betting profile: The Sentry

Over his last five appearances, Knapp has finished first once.

He's qualified for the weekend in four of his last five appearances.

Knapp has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score once.

In his last five events, his average score has been even-par.

Off the tee, Jake Knapp has averaged 311.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

Knapp has an average of -1.859 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.