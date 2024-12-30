PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
J.T. Poston betting profile: The Sentry

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 24: J.T. Poston of the United States plays his shot from the fourth tee during the final round of The RSM Classic 2024 at Sea Island Resort on November 24, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

    J.T. Poston will compete Jan. 2-5 in Kapalua, Hawaii, USA, at the 2024 The Sentry. In his last tournament he took ninth in the Grant Thornton Invitational, shooting even-par at Tiburón Golf Club.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • In his last three appearances at The Sentry, Poston has an average finish of 12th, and an average score of 16-under.
    • In Poston's most recent appearance at The Sentry, in 2024, he finished fifth after posting a score of 25-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 281.8 (40th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and took 26.75 putts per round (first).

    Poston's recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/4/2024568-68-66-65-25
    1/5/20232168-69-68-71-16
    1/2/20201170-71-71-73-7

    Poston's recent performances

    • Poston has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
    • Poston has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
    • J.T. Poston has averaged 306.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston is averaging 1.226 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Poston is averaging 5.281 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Poston's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance156293.1306.6
    Greens in Regulation %12066.08%59.65%
    Putts Per Round3928.5828.4
    Par Breakers8924.51%21.35%
    Bogey Avoidance6813.79%9.65%

    Poston's best finishes

    • Poston last season played 26 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 80.8%.
    • Last season Poston's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he took home the title with a score of 22-under.
    • Poston earned 1193 points last season, which ranked him 36th in the FedExCup standings.

    Poston's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee110-0.0110.395
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1050.0122.219
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green310.2331.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting500.2521.226
    Average Strokes Gained: Total510.4865.281

    Poston's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry568-68-66-65-25250
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii670-66-68-61-15100
    January 18-21The American Express1167-65-64-69-2365
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-68-69-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC70-71-1--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1068-71-66-71-8150
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6669-71-69-75E4
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5571-74-75-76+811
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4569-68-69-78-414
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3075-74-74-70+540
    April 18-21RBC Heritage563-68-70-69-14263
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6073-77-72-72+108
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-75+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1268-69-69-71-358
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2275-69-72-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open3273-71-71-72+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5566-71-69-70-49
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3066-69-67-68-1427
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC78-72+8--
    July 25-283M OpenMC73-71+2--
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-70-67-70-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship3370-74-70-75+182
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open164-65-66-67-22--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic570-71-64-63-14--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational961-72-65E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of The Sentry.

