J.T. Poston betting profile: The Sentry

J.T. Poston will compete Jan. 2-5 in Kapalua, Hawaii, USA, at the 2024 The Sentry. In his last tournament he took ninth in the Grant Thornton Invitational, shooting even-par at Tiburón Golf Club.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- In his last three appearances at The Sentry, Poston has an average finish of 12th, and an average score of 16-under.
- In Poston's most recent appearance at The Sentry, in 2024, he finished fifth after posting a score of 25-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 281.8 (40th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and took 26.75 putts per round (first).
Poston's recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/4/2024
|5
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|1/5/2023
|21
|68-69-68-71
|-16
|1/2/2020
|11
|70-71-71-73
|-7
Poston's recent performances
- Poston has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.
- Poston has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.
- J.T. Poston has averaged 306.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Poston is averaging 1.226 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Poston is averaging 5.281 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Poston's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|156
|293.1
|306.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|120
|66.08%
|59.65%
|Putts Per Round
|39
|28.58
|28.4
|Par Breakers
|89
|24.51%
|21.35%
|Bogey Avoidance
|68
|13.79%
|9.65%
Poston's best finishes
- Poston last season played 26 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 21 times, a success rate of 80.8%.
- Last season Poston's best performance came at the Shriners Children's Open, where he took home the title with a score of 22-under.
- Poston earned 1193 points last season, which ranked him 36th in the FedExCup standings.
Poston's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|110
|-0.011
|0.395
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|105
|0.012
|2.219
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|31
|0.233
|1.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|50
|0.252
|1.226
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|51
|0.486
|5.281
Poston's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|68-68-66-65
|-25
|250
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|6
|70-66-68-61
|-15
|100
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|11
|67-65-64-69
|-23
|65
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-68-69
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|10
|68-71-66-71
|-8
|150
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|66
|69-71-69-75
|E
|4
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|55
|71-74-75-76
|+8
|11
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|69-68-69-78
|-4
|14
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|30
|75-74-74-70
|+5
|40
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|5
|63-68-70-69
|-14
|263
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|60
|73-77-72-72
|+10
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-75
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|68-69-69-71
|-3
|58
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|75-69-72-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|73-71-71-72
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|66-71-69-70
|-4
|9
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|30
|66-69-67-68
|-14
|27
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|78-72
|+8
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|73-71
|+2
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-70-67-70
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|70-74-70-75
|+1
|82
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|1
|64-65-66-67
|-22
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|5
|70-71-64-63
|-14
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|9
|61-72-65
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Poston as of the start of The Sentry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.