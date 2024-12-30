J.T. Poston betting profile: The Sentry

Poston has finished atop the leaderboard once while also earning two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes over his last five tournaments.

Poston has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five events. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score of 8-under across his last five events.

J.T. Poston has averaged 306.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Poston is averaging 1.226 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.