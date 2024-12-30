Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: The Sentry

Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.

He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.

Matsuyama has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.

Off the tee, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 311.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging 1.048 Strokes Gained: Putting.