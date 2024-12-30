Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: The Sentry
INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 27: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits his tee shot on the 10th holeduring the final round of the Zozo Championship 2024 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 27, 2024 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Hideki Matsuyama will play Jan. 2-5 in Kapalua, Hawaii, USA, at the 2024 The Sentry. In his most recent tournament he took 46th in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, shooting 4-under at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- In his last six appearances at The Sentry, Matsuyama has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 14-under.
- Matsuyama last played at The Sentry in 2024, finishing 58th with a score of 8-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 281.8 (40th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and took 26.75 putts per round (first).
Matsuyama's recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/4/2024
|58
|71-68-76-69
|-8
|1/5/2023
|21
|67-70-67-72
|-16
|1/6/2022
|13
|69-65-68-69
|-21
|1/7/2021
|41
|73-75-72-68
|-4
Matsuyama's recent performances
- Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
- He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
- Matsuyama has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
- Off the tee, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 311.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging 1.048 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Matsuyama is averaging 3.939 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|107
|299.4
|311.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|100
|66.74%
|53.92%
|Putts Per Round
|29
|28.46
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|98
|24.25%
|28.76%
|Bogey Avoidance
|23
|12.61%
|9.48%
Matsuyama's best finishes
- Matsuyama, who took part in 21 tournaments last season, secured two wins with three top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 events, he made the cut 19 times (90.5%).
- Last season, one of Matsuyama's two wins came when he shot 17-under at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
- With 1899 points last season, Matsuyama ranked eighth in the FedExCup standings.
Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|33
|0.306
|0.704
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|15
|0.499
|3.338
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|1
|0.580
|-1.152
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|121
|-0.118
|1.048
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|4
|1.268
|3.939
Matsuyama's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|58
|71-68-76-69
|-8
|9
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|70-68-67-66
|-9
|21
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|66-71-76-67
|-8
|53
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|71
|75-71-70
|E
|5
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|69-68-68-70
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|1
|69-68-68-62
|-17
|700
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|12
|67-70-72-76
|-3
|133
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|6
|69-69-68-67
|-15
|263
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|7
|73-70-66-71
|-8
|85
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|76-74-71-74
|+7
|20
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|70-65-70-71
|-8
|24
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|8
|73-70-74-70
|-1
|191
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|6
|72-66-70-70
|-2
|275
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|66-69-69-64
|-12
|78
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|71-67
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|75-72-75-74
|+12
|6
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|3
|63-68-71-65
|-17
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|1
|65-64-64-70
|-17
|0
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|W/D
|67
|-5
|--
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|9
|70-70-68-67
|-9
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|46
|71-71-66-68
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of The Sentry.
