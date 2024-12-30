PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Hideki Matsuyama betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 27: Hideki Matsuyama of Japan hits his tee shot on the 10th holeduring the final round of the Zozo Championship 2024 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 27, 2024 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

    Hideki Matsuyama will play Jan. 2-5 in Kapalua, Hawaii, USA, at the 2024 The Sentry. In his most recent tournament he took 46th in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, shooting 4-under at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.

    Latest odds for Matsuyama at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • In his last six appearances at The Sentry, Matsuyama has an average finish of 23rd, and an average score of 14-under.
    • Matsuyama last played at The Sentry in 2024, finishing 58th with a score of 8-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 281.8 (40th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and took 26.75 putts per round (first).

    Matsuyama's recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/4/20245871-68-76-69-8
    1/5/20232167-70-67-72-16
    1/6/20221369-65-68-69-21
    1/7/20214173-75-72-68-4

    Matsuyama's recent performances

    • Over his last five appearances, Matsuyama has one win, two top-five finishes and three top-10 finishes.
    • He's made the cut in four of his last five appearances.
    • Matsuyama has finished within three shots of the leader in two of his last five tournaments. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score twice.
    • He has an average score of 12-under across his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Hideki Matsuyama has averaged 311.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Matsuyama is averaging 1.048 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Matsuyama is averaging 3.939 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Matsuyama's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance107299.4311.4
    Greens in Regulation %10066.74%53.92%
    Putts Per Round2928.4627.6
    Par Breakers9824.25%28.76%
    Bogey Avoidance2312.61%9.48%

    Matsuyama's best finishes

    • Matsuyama, who took part in 21 tournaments last season, secured two wins with three top-five finishes and eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 21 events, he made the cut 19 times (90.5%).
    • Last season, one of Matsuyama's two wins came when he shot 17-under at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
    • With 1899 points last season, Matsuyama ranked eighth in the FedExCup standings.

    Matsuyama's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee330.3060.704
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green150.4993.338
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green10.580-1.152
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting121-0.1181.048
    Average Strokes Gained: Total41.2683.939

    Matsuyama's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry5871-68-76-69-89
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3070-68-67-66-921
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1366-71-76-67-853
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7175-71-70E5
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2269-68-68-70-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational169-68-68-62-17700
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1267-70-72-76-3133
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship669-69-68-67-15263
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open773-70-66-71-885
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3876-74-71-74+720
    May 16-19PGA Championship3570-65-70-71-824
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday873-70-74-70-1191
    June 13-16U.S. Open672-66-70-70-2275
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2366-69-69-64-1278
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC71-67-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship6675-72-75-74+126
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition363-68-71-65-17--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship165-64-64-70-170
    August 22-25BMW ChampionshipW/D67-5--
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship970-70-68-67-90
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP4671-71-66-68-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Matsuyama as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.