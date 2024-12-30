Harry Hall betting profile: The Sentry

Hall has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.

Hall has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Harry Hall has averaged 310.7 yards in his past five starts.

In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 3.309 Strokes Gained: Putting.