6H AGO

Harry Hall betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

SUTTON COLDFIELD, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 01: Harry Hall of England tees off on the fourth hole during Day Four of the Betfred British Masters hosted by Sir Nick Faldo at The Belfry on September 01, 2024 in Sutton Coldfield, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    In his most recent tournament at the World Wide Technology Championship, Harry Hall concluded the weekend at 15-under, good for a 14th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 The Sentry Jan. 2-5 aiming for a higher finish.

    Latest odds for Hall at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • This is Hall's first time competing at The Sentry in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
    • Kirk also posted numbers of 281.8 in average driving distance (40th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (19th), and 26.75 putts per round (first).

    Hall's recent performances

    • Hall has posted one top-10 finish and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • Hall has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Harry Hall has averaged 310.7 yards in his past five starts.
    • In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 3.309 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, Hall is averaging 4.445 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Hall's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance88301.5310.7
    Greens in Regulation %10866.39%69.44%
    Putts Per Round928.0027.8
    Par Breakers628.33%30.86%
    Bogey Avoidance8614.17%12.04%

    Hall's best finishes

    • Hall, who played 25 tournaments last season, secured one win and two finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 18 times.
    • Last season Hall's best performance came at the ISCO Championship, where he took home the title with a score of 23-under.
    • Hall ranked 87th in the FedExCup standings with 517 points last season.

    Hall's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee139-0.181-0.261
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green770.1670.425
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green60.4060.972
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting430.2793.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Total370.6724.445

    Hall's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4268-68-70-66-811
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC75-68-65-8--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC75-68-1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4170-70-67-71-612
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3369-71-71-65-821
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC68-73-1--
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open4969-71-68-71-95
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC77-74+7--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship6773-69-76-70+43
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2869-71-67-68-530
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5873-71-75-70+14
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2864-69-65-73-175
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC71-66-5--
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic4072-67-68-70-78
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC75-73+8--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4269-71-71-67-211
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic3171-69-67-72-919
    July 4-7John Deere Classic1263-66-70-65-2058
    July 11-14ISCO Championship166-67-64-69-23300
    July 25-283M Open2472-67-69-67-931
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC70-69-1--
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3565-69-64-74-12--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open964-72-65-67-16--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP1368-69-68-64-11--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship1470-68-69-66-15--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hall as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.