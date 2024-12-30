Eric Cole betting profile: The Sentry

Cole has finished in the top 20 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top 10 in one of those outings.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.

Cole has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 14-under over his last five tournaments.

In terms of driving distance, Eric Cole has averaged 286.3 yards in his past five starts.

Cole has an average of 1.276 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.