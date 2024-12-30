Denny McCarthy betting profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO - AUGUST 23: Denny McCarthy of the United States walks to the eighth tee during the second round of the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club on August 23, 2024 in Castle Rock, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
After he placed 43rd in this tournament in 2024, Denny McCarthy has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii, USA, Jan. 2-5.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- McCarthy has played The Sentry once of late, in 2024. He finished 43rd, posting a score of 15-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 281.8 (40th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and took 26.75 putts per round (first).
McCarthy's recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/4/2024
|43
|70-69-71-67
|-15
McCarthy's recent performances
- McCarthy has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
- Over his last five tournaments, McCarthy has finished in the top 10 once.
- He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
- Denny McCarthy has averaged 293.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 2.513 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 3.434 Strokes Gained: Total.
McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|167
|290.6
|293.3
|Greens in Regulation %
|175
|62.64%
|67.59%
|Putts Per Round
|4
|27.86
|28.9
|Par Breakers
|161
|21.97%
|23.15%
|Bogey Avoidance
|12
|12.20%
|12.96%
McCarthy's best finishes
- McCarthy last season participated in 24 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 24 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 83.3%.
- Last season McCarthy's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot 39-under and finished second in that event.
- McCarthy collected 1045 points last season, placing 45th in the FedExCup standings.
McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|155
|-0.324
|-1.093
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|111
|-0.017
|0.978
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|14
|0.358
|1.037
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|4
|0.699
|2.513
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|33
|0.716
|3.434
McCarthy's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|43
|70-69-71-67
|-15
|18
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|24
|68-70-66-66
|-10
|33
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|68-70-70
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|22
|72-68-66-69
|-9
|37
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|39
|69-74-68-72
|-1
|20
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|48
|72-74-72-74
|+4
|14
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-71-71-69
|-6
|22
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|2
|68-70-67-63
|-39
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|45
|74-74-79-70
|+9
|15
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|69-70-66-71
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|6
|70-71-69-69
|-5
|263
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-73
|+4
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|70-66-70-73
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|76-70-73-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|75-67-72-73
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|31
|67-67-69-67
|-10
|35
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|64-66-69-64
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|73-74
|+7
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|73-78
|+9
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|33
|68-68-70-66
|-8
|21
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|9
|66-63-72-68
|-11
|320
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|26
|71-74-69-72
|-2
|133
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|25
|69-70-68-66
|-9
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.