Denny McCarthy betting profile: The Sentry

McCarthy has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.

He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.

Denny McCarthy has averaged 293.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 2.513 Strokes Gained: Putting.