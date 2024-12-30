PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Denny McCarthy betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO - AUGUST 23: Denny McCarthy of the United States walks to the eighth tee during the second round of the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club on August 23, 2024 in Castle Rock, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

CASTLE ROCK, COLORADO - AUGUST 23: Denny McCarthy of the United States walks to the eighth tee during the second round of the BMW Championship at Castle Pines Golf Club on August 23, 2024 in Castle Rock, Colorado. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

    After he placed 43rd in this tournament in 2024, Denny McCarthy has a better finish in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii, USA, Jan. 2-5.

    Latest odds for McCarthy at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • McCarthy has played The Sentry once of late, in 2024. He finished 43rd, posting a score of 15-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 281.8 (40th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and took 26.75 putts per round (first).

    McCarthy's recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/4/20244370-69-71-67-15

    McCarthy's recent performances

    • McCarthy has finished in the top 10 once over his last five tournaments.
    • Over his last five tournaments, McCarthy has finished in the top 10 once.
    • He has carded an average score of 8-under over his last five tournaments.
    • Denny McCarthy has averaged 293.3 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 2.513 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • In his past five starts, McCarthy is averaging 3.434 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bet now on McCarthy .

    McCarthy's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance167290.6293.3
    Greens in Regulation %17562.64%67.59%
    Putts Per Round427.8628.9
    Par Breakers16121.97%23.15%
    Bogey Avoidance1212.20%12.96%

    McCarthy's best finishes

    • McCarthy last season participated in 24 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 24 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 83.3%.
    • Last season McCarthy's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot 39-under and finished second in that event.
    • McCarthy collected 1045 points last season, placing 45th in the FedExCup standings.

    McCarthy's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee155-0.324-1.093
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green111-0.0170.978
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green140.3581.037
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting40.6992.513
    Average Strokes Gained: Total330.7163.434

    McCarthy's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry4370-69-71-67-1518
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii2468-70-66-66-1033
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2668-70-70-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2272-68-66-69-937
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational3969-74-68-72-120
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC69-72-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4872-74-72-74+414
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-71-71-69-622
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open268-70-67-63-39300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament4574-74-79-70+915
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2869-70-66-71-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship670-71-69-69-5263
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-73+4--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2470-66-70-73-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3976-70-73-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open3275-67-72-73+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3167-67-69-67-1035
    July 4-7John Deere Classic764-66-69-64-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC73-74+7--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC73-78+9--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3368-68-70-66-821
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship966-63-72-68-11320
    August 22-25BMW Championship2671-74-69-72-2133
    November 21-24The RSM Classic2569-70-68-66-9--

    All stats in this article are accurate for McCarthy as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.