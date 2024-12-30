Davis Thompson betting profile: The Sentry

Thompson has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.

Over his last five appearances, Thompson has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.

Davis Thompson has averaged 313.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Thompson has an average of -1.133 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.