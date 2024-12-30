Davis Thompson betting profile: The Sentry
Davis Thompson enters the 2024 The Sentry Jan. 2-5 coming off a 60th-place finish in The RSM Classic in his last competition.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- In the past five years, this is Thompson's first time playing at The Sentry.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- Kirk averaged 281.8 yards off the tee (40th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (19th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Thompson's recent performances
- Thompson has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five appearances, Thompson has finished within five shots of the leader one time and finished with a better-than-average score twice.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those five times he's made the cut.
- Davis Thompson has averaged 313.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Thompson has an average of -1.133 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Thompson is averaging 2.399 Strokes Gained: Total.
Thompson's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|47
|306.3
|313.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|59
|68.64%
|70.56%
|Putts Per Round
|67
|28.82
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|38
|25.99%
|21.94%
|Bogey Avoidance
|51
|13.40%
|11.39%
Thompson's best finishes
- Thompson played 27 tournaments last season, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 22 times, a success rate of 81.5%.
- Last season Thompson's best performance came at the John Deere Classic. He shot 28-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Thompson ranked 24th in the FedExCup standings with 1385 points last season.
Thompson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|38
|0.280
|1.785
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|38
|0.306
|0.810
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|5
|0.432
|0.936
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|90
|0.042
|-1.133
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|8
|1.060
|2.399
Thompson's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|73-65-69-67
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|21
|67-67-66-68
|-20
|40
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-69
|-2
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|15
|69-67-70-67
|-11
|54
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|24
|70-70-64-71
|-9
|31
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|47
|67-71-71-69
|-6
|9
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-71
|+2
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-72-68-66
|-6
|37
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|45
|70-73-73-71
|-1
|10
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|18
|67-68-71-70
|-12
|28
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|62-69-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|72-68
|-2
|--
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|2
|65-68-67-68
|-16
|135
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|70-70-66-72
|-2
|45
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-74
|+3
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|27
|73-73-74-73
|+5
|53
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|70-72-70-68
|E
|180
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|68-69-66-68
|-17
|184
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|1
|63-67-62-64
|-28
|500
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|46
|65-72-71-65
|-7
|8
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|74-73-71-78
|+12
|6
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|12
|66-66-66-71
|-11
|53
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|72-66-72-66
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-74-69-72
|+3
|58
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|5
|66-68-66-66
|-18
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|60
|70-71-67-72
|-2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Thompson as of the start of The Sentry.
