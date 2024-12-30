PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Davis Riley betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)

    Davis Riley looks to improve upon his 52nd-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Jan. 2-5.

    Latest odds for Riley at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • Riley has played The Sentry once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 11-under and finishing 52nd.
    • Chris Kirk finished with 0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in the field), 2.501 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 SG: Putting (11th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Kirk also posted numbers of 281.8 in average driving distance (40th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (19th), and 26.75 putts per round (first).

    Riley's recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/4/20245270-71-76-64-11

    Riley's recent performances

    • In his last five events, Riley has an average finish of 51st.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
    • He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
    • Off the tee, Davis Riley has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 1.822 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Riley has an average of -1.404 in his past five tournaments.
    Riley's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance66303.6306.8
    Greens in Regulation %15664.31%65.28%
    Putts Per Round5628.7428.6
    Par Breakers8624.58%23.61%
    Bogey Avoidance14115.75%16.32%

    Riley's best finishes

    • Riley played 26 tournaments last season, picking up one win.
    • In those 26 events, he made the cut 14 times (53.8%).
    • Last season Riley's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He shot 14-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
    • Riley placed 72nd in the FedExCup standings with 647 points last season.

    Riley's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee162-0.360-0.457
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green168-0.486-2.265
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green129-0.074-0.504
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting410.2891.822
    Average Strokes Gained: Total162-0.630-1.404

    Riley's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry5270-71-76-64-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC76-71+7--
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-70-65-9--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC73-74+3--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7871-71-78+45
    February 22-25Mexico Open at VidantaMC73-69E--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches6271-66-76-69-25
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC74-74+4--
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC72-72+2--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1465-71-71-65-855
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-75+6--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2866-70-65-70-1405
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3064-67-72-67-1421
    May 9-12Myrtle Beach Classic6669-71-73-71E2
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge166-64-66-70-14500
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC75-76+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4871-71-67-66-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic5770-70-71-71-65
    July 4-7John Deere ClassicMC73-74+5--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC70-72+2--
    July 25-283M Open4670-70-70-69-59
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship3869-66-68-70-717
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms ChampionshipMC75-65-4--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4167-71-66-71-9--
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP7374-73-70-71+8--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC68-74E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of The Sentry.

