Davis Riley betting profile: The Sentry
JACKSON, MISSISSIPPI - OCTOBER 03: Davis Riley of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship 2024 at the Country Club of Jackson on October 03, 2024 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Raj Mehta/Getty Images)
Davis Riley looks to improve upon his 52nd-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Jan. 2-5.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- Riley has played The Sentry once recently (in 2024), posting a score of 11-under and finishing 52nd.
- Chris Kirk finished with 0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in the field), 2.501 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 SG: Putting (11th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Kirk also posted numbers of 281.8 in average driving distance (40th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (19th), and 26.75 putts per round (first).
Riley's recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/4/2024
|52
|70-71-76-64
|-11
Riley's recent performances
- In his last five events, Riley has an average finish of 51st.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five events.
- He has carded an average score of 3-under over his last five events.
- Off the tee, Davis Riley has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Riley is averaging 1.822 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Riley has an average of -1.404 in his past five tournaments.
Riley's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|66
|303.6
|306.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|156
|64.31%
|65.28%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.74
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|86
|24.58%
|23.61%
|Bogey Avoidance
|141
|15.75%
|16.32%
Riley's best finishes
- Riley played 26 tournaments last season, picking up one win.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 14 times (53.8%).
- Last season Riley's best performance came at the Charles Schwab Challenge. He shot 14-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Riley placed 72nd in the FedExCup standings with 647 points last season.
Riley's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|162
|-0.360
|-0.457
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|168
|-0.486
|-2.265
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|129
|-0.074
|-0.504
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|41
|0.289
|1.822
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|162
|-0.630
|-1.404
Riley's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|70-71-76-64
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|76-71
|+7
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-70-65
|-9
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|73-74
|+3
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|78
|71-71-78
|+4
|5
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|MC
|73-69
|E
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|62
|71-66-76-69
|-2
|5
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|74-74
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|72-72
|+2
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|14
|65-71-71-65
|-8
|55
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-75
|+6
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|28
|66-70-65-70
|-140
|5
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|64-67-72-67
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|66
|69-71-73-71
|E
|2
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|1
|66-64-66-70
|-14
|500
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|75-76
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|71-71-67-66
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|57
|70-70-71-71
|-6
|5
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|46
|70-70-70-69
|-5
|9
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|38
|69-66-68-70
|-7
|17
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|75-65
|-4
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|41
|67-71-66-71
|-9
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|73
|74-73-70-71
|+8
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|68-74
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Riley as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.