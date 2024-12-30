Corey Conners betting profile: The Sentry
NAPLES, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: Corey Conners of Canada prepares to putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 15, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Corey Conners shot 18-under and took 33rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Plantation Course at Kapalua Jan. 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The Sentry.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- Conners' average finish has been 23rd, and his average score 12-under, over his last three appearances at The Sentry.
- In Conners' most recent appearance at The Sentry, in 2024, he finished 33rd after posting a score of 18-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), with 26.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Conners' recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/4/2024
|33
|69-70-68-67
|-18
|1/5/2023
|18
|68-68-72-67
|-17
|1/2/2020
|19
|73-70-74-73
|-2
Conners' recent performances
- Conners has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Conners has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
- He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
- Corey Conners has averaged 313.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Conners is averaging 0.014 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Conners has an average of 2.432 in his past five tournaments.
Conners' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|90
|301.2
|313.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|26
|70.31%
|44.74%
|Putts Per Round
|136
|29.32
|29.2
|Par Breakers
|46
|25.73%
|18.71%
|Bogey Avoidance
|83
|14.11%
|9.36%
Conners' best finishes
- Conners teed off in 25 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting six top-10 finishes.
- In those 25 events, he made the cut 25 times (100%).
- Last season Conners put up his best performance at the Grant Thornton Invitational, where he finished fourth with a score of even-par (three shots back of the winner).
- Conners compiled 1249 points last season, which placed him 30th in the FedExCup standings.
Conners' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|21
|0.411
|2.451
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|3
|0.776
|1.407
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|124
|-0.057
|-1.440
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|128
|-0.168
|0.014
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|14
|0.962
|2.432
Conners' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|69-70-68-67
|-18
|27
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|70-68-66-70
|-6
|5
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|70-70-69
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|68-69-73-66
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|70-65-70-74
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|41
|69-71-71-66
|-7
|13
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|70-71-71-74
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|68-68-73-68
|-11
|135
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|70-71-75-68
|-4
|30
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|38
|70-76-76-73
|+7
|20
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|44
|69-71-66-74
|-4
|16
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|63-69-66-70
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|13
|70-68-74-70
|-2
|135
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|26
|70-71-67-67
|-9
|50
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|6
|69-67-67-65
|-12
|100
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|20
|68-76-76-71
|+3
|98
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|9
|69-70-71-70
|E
|180
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|67-70-66-66
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|65-67-68-67
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|25
|71-70-80-68
|+5
|63
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|9
|68-69-69-66
|-12
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|69-70-70-70
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|22
|68-70-73-73
|-4
|156
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|7
|73-64-66-73
|-12
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|4
|59-71-62
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.