Corey Conners betting profile: The Sentry

Conners has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Conners has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.

He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.

Corey Conners has averaged 313.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Conners is averaging 0.014 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.