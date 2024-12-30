PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Corey Conners betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPLES, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: Corey Conners of Canada prepares to putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 15, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

NAPLES, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: Corey Conners of Canada prepares to putt on the 18th green during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 15, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

    Corey Conners shot 18-under and took 33rd the last time he played in this tournament. He'll hit the links at Plantation Course at Kapalua Jan. 2-5 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2024 The Sentry.

    Latest odds for Conners at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • Conners' average finish has been 23rd, and his average score 12-under, over his last three appearances at The Sentry.
    • In Conners' most recent appearance at The Sentry, in 2024, he finished 33rd after posting a score of 18-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
    • Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), with 26.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Conners' recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/4/20243369-70-68-67-18
    1/5/20231868-68-72-67-17
    1/2/20201973-70-74-73-2

    Conners' recent performances

    • Conners has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Conners has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his last five appearances. Over that same span, he's finished with a better-than-average score four times.
    • He has carded an average score of 6-under over his last five events.
    • Corey Conners has averaged 313.6 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Conners is averaging 0.014 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Conners has an average of 2.432 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Conners .

    Conners' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance90301.2313.6
    Greens in Regulation %2670.31%44.74%
    Putts Per Round13629.3229.2
    Par Breakers4625.73%18.71%
    Bogey Avoidance8314.11%9.36%

    Conners' best finishes

    • Conners teed off in 25 tournaments last season, securing one finish in the top five and collecting six top-10 finishes.
    • In those 25 events, he made the cut 25 times (100%).
    • Last season Conners put up his best performance at the Grant Thornton Invitational, where he finished fourth with a score of even-par (three shots back of the winner).
    • Conners compiled 1249 points last season, which placed him 30th in the FedExCup standings.

    Conners' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee210.4112.451
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green30.7761.407
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green124-0.057-1.440
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting128-0.1680.014
    Average Strokes Gained: Total140.9622.432

    Conners' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry3369-70-68-67-1827
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5770-68-66-70-65
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3170-70-69-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2868-69-73-66-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2470-65-70-74-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches4169-71-71-66-713
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1870-71-71-74-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1368-68-73-68-11135
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2570-71-75-68-430
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3870-76-76-73+720
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4469-71-66-74-416
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1163-69-66-70-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1370-68-74-70-2135
    May 16-19PGA Championship2670-71-67-67-950
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open669-67-67-65-12100
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2068-76-76-71+398
    June 13-16U.S. Open969-70-71-70E180
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2767-70-66-66-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1065-67-68-67-1365
    July 18-20The Open Championship2571-70-80-68+563
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition968-69-69-66-12--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5069-70-70-70-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship2268-70-73-73-4156
    September 12-15Procore Championship773-64-66-73-12--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational459-71-62E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Conners as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.