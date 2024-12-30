Collin Morikawa betting profile: The Sentry

Morikawa has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.

Over his last five tournaments, Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.

Collin Morikawa has averaged 306.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Morikawa has an average of 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.