Collin Morikawa betting profile: The Sentry
INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 26: Collin Morikawa of the United States hits his tee shot on the 3rd holeduring the third round of the Zozo Championship 2024 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 26, 2024 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
After he finished fifth in this tournament in 2024, Collin Morikawa has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii, USA, Jan. 2-5.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- Over his last five trips to The Sentry, Morikawa has an average score of 21-under, with an average finish of fifth.
- Morikawa last played at The Sentry in 2024, finishing fifth with a score of 25-under.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- Kirk also posted numbers of 281.8 in average driving distance (40th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (19th), and 26.75 putts per round (first).
Morikawa's recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/4/2024
|5
|65-67-70-65
|-25
|1/5/2023
|2
|64-66-65-72
|-25
|1/6/2022
|5
|68-70-67-62
|-25
|1/7/2021
|7
|69-65-65-73
|-20
|1/2/2020
|7
|71-71-70-71
|-9
Morikawa's recent performances
- Morikawa has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
- Over his last five tournaments, Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
- Collin Morikawa has averaged 306.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Morikawa has an average of 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging 2.574 Strokes Gained: Total.
Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|135
|296.0
|306.7
|Greens in Regulation %
|143
|65.19%
|51.67%
|Putts Per Round
|2
|27.80
|27.1
|Par Breakers
|25
|26.79%
|24.17%
|Bogey Avoidance
|9
|12.10%
|9.44%
Morikawa's best finishes
- Morikawa took part in 23 tournaments last season, earning seven top-five finishes and collecting eight finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
- Last season Morikawa's best performance came when he shot 22-under and finished second at the TOUR Championship.
- With 2456 points last season, Morikawa ranked fourth in the FedExCup standings.
Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|19
|0.417
|0.633
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|42
|0.292
|0.529
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|10
|0.374
|1.335
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|73
|0.121
|0.077
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|5
|1.203
|2.574
Morikawa's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|5
|65-67-70-65
|-25
|250
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|67-75
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|14
|67-70-69
|-10
|118
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|70-71-70-67
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|70-80
|+6
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-70-74
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|75
|70-74-75-74
|+5
|2
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|3
|71-70-69-74
|-4
|325
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|9
|65-66-68-72
|-13
|200
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|66-70-64-70
|-18
|9
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|67-70-72-74
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|4
|66-65-67-71
|-15
|313
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|4
|68-69-67-68
|-8
|135
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|2
|68-74-68-71
|-7
|400
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|14
|70-74-66-72
|+2
|130
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|13
|66-63-66-69
|-16
|140
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|65-66-66-69
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|16
|73-70-72-71
|+2
|115
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|24
|70-68-70-70
|-6
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|28
|70-70-73-74
|-1
|118
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|2
|66-63-67-66
|-22
|0
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|54
|69-67-70-71
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of The Sentry.
