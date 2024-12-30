PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Collin Morikawa betting profile: The Sentry

INZAI, JAPAN - OCTOBER 26: Collin Morikawa of the United States hits his tee shot on the 3rd holeduring the third round of the Zozo Championship 2024 at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club on October 26, 2024 in Inzai, Chiba, Japan. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)

    After he finished fifth in this tournament in 2024, Collin Morikawa has a different result in mind as he readies for play in the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii, USA, Jan. 2-5.

    Latest odds for Morikawa at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • Over his last five trips to The Sentry, Morikawa has an average score of 21-under, with an average finish of fifth.
    • Morikawa last played at The Sentry in 2024, finishing fifth with a score of 25-under.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
    • Kirk also posted numbers of 281.8 in average driving distance (40th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (19th), and 26.75 putts per round (first).

    Morikawa's recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/4/2024565-67-70-65-25
    1/5/2023264-66-65-72-25
    1/6/2022568-70-67-62-25
    1/7/2021769-65-65-73-20
    1/2/2020771-71-70-71-9

    Morikawa's recent performances

    • Morikawa has finished in the top five in one of his last five appearances.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Morikawa has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • In his last five appearances, his average score has been 8-under.
    • Collin Morikawa has averaged 306.7 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Morikawa has an average of 0.077 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Morikawa is averaging 2.574 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Morikawa's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance135296.0306.7
    Greens in Regulation %14365.19%51.67%
    Putts Per Round227.8027.1
    Par Breakers2526.79%24.17%
    Bogey Avoidance912.10%9.44%

    Morikawa's best finishes

    • Morikawa took part in 23 tournaments last season, earning seven top-five finishes and collecting eight finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 21 occasions.
    • Last season Morikawa's best performance came when he shot 22-under and finished second at the TOUR Championship.
    • With 2456 points last season, Morikawa ranked fourth in the FedExCup standings.

    Morikawa's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee190.4170.633
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green420.2920.529
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green100.3741.335
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting730.1210.077
    Average Strokes Gained: Total51.2032.574

    Morikawa's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry565-67-70-65-25250
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC67-75-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am1467-70-69-10118
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1970-71-70-67-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC70-80+6--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-70-74-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open7570-74-75-74+52
    April 11-14Masters Tournament371-70-69-74-4325
    April 18-21RBC Heritage965-66-68-72-13200
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2366-70-64-70-189
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1667-70-72-74-1110
    May 16-19PGA Championship466-65-67-71-15313
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge468-69-67-68-8135
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday268-74-68-71-7400
    June 13-16U.S. Open1470-74-66-72+2130
    June 20-23Travelers Championship1366-63-66-69-16140
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open465-66-66-69-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship1673-70-72-71+2115
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2470-68-70-70-6--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2268-71-68-67-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship2870-70-73-74-1118
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship266-63-67-66-220
    October 24-26ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP5469-67-70-71-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Morikawa as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.