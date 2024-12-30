Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
MALELANE, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 13: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa tees off on the 14th hole on day two of the Alfred Dunhill Championship 2025 at Leopard Creek Country Club on December 13, 2024 in Malelane, South Africa. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the TOUR Championship, Christiaan Bezuidenhout concluded the weekend at 3-over, good for a 29th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 The Sentry Jan. 2-5 trying for an improved score.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- In the past five years, this is Bezuidenhout's first time competing at The Sentry.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (first).
Bezuidenhout's recent performances
- Over his last five events, Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 once.
- Bezuidenhout has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
- He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 296.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Bezuidenhout has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging -2.086 Strokes Gained: Total.
Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|166
|290.7
|296.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|179
|62.06%
|50.00%
|Putts Per Round
|4
|27.86
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|110
|23.90%
|21.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|76
|13.96%
|11.11%
Bezuidenhout's best finishes
- Bezuidenhout played 24 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
- In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
- Last season Bezuidenhout put up his best performance at The American Express at La Quinta Country Club. He shot 28-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
- With 1406 points last season, Bezuidenhout ranked 22nd in the FedExCup standings.
Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|144
|-0.233
|-2.739
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|58
|0.237
|-0.309
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|44
|0.177
|0.561
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|20
|0.459
|0.401
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|42
|0.641
|-2.086
Bezuidenhout's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|2
|63-67-65-65
|-28
|300
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|72-70
|-2
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|69-70-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|28
|67-72-69-68
|-8
|24
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|24
|69-69-70-71
|-5
|65
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|70-71
|-1
|--
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|74-73-71-73
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|13
|69-70-68-70
|-11
|135
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|9
|69-69-72-67
|-7
|78
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|25
|73-71-69-71
|-4
|30
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|28
|68-70-73-65
|-8
|50
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|16
|70-69-72-72
|-1
|110
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-68
|E
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|17
|68-72-70-68
|-2
|45
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|4
|72-67-74-72
|-3
|325
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|72-71-72-72
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|23
|66-70-68-64
|-12
|78
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|W/D
|69
|-1
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-74
|+7
|--
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|16
|70-71-64-69
|-10
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|70-66-63-71
|-10
|37
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|22
|70-66-70-68
|-6
|140
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|33
|74-72-74-69
|+1
|82
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|29
|71-69-73-74
|+3
|0
All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.