Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: The Sentry

Over his last five events, Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 once.

Bezuidenhout has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.

He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 296.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Bezuidenhout has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.