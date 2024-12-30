PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Christiaan Bezuidenhout betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MALELANE, SOUTH AFRICA - DECEMBER 13: Christiaan Bezuidenhout of South Africa tees off on the 14th hole on day two of the Alfred Dunhill Championship 2025 at Leopard Creek Country Club on December 13, 2024 in Malelane, South Africa. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the TOUR Championship, Christiaan Bezuidenhout concluded the weekend at 3-over, good for a 29th-place finish. He enters play in the 2024 The Sentry Jan. 2-5 trying for an improved score.

    Latest odds for Bezuidenhout at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • In the past five years, this is Bezuidenhout's first time competing at The Sentry.
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
    • In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (first).

    Bezuidenhout's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, Bezuidenhout has finished in the top 20 once.
    • Bezuidenhout has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five events.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 4-under in his last five appearances.
    • Christiaan Bezuidenhout has averaged 296.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Bezuidenhout has an average of 0.401 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bezuidenhout is averaging -2.086 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Bezuidenhout's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance166290.7296.0
    Greens in Regulation %17962.06%50.00%
    Putts Per Round427.8628.1
    Par Breakers11023.90%21.39%
    Bogey Avoidance7613.96%11.11%

    Bezuidenhout's best finishes

    • Bezuidenhout played 24 tournaments last season, securing two finishes in the top five and earning three top-10 finishes.
    • In those 24 tournaments, he made the cut on 19 occasions.
    • Last season Bezuidenhout put up his best performance at The American Express at La Quinta Country Club. He shot 28-under and finished second (one shot back of the winner).
    • With 1406 points last season, Bezuidenhout ranked 22nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Bezuidenhout's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee144-0.233-2.739
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green580.237-0.309
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green440.1770.561
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting200.4590.401
    Average Strokes Gained: Total420.641-2.086

    Bezuidenhout's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 18-21The American Express263-67-65-65-28300
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC72-70-2--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2069-70-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open2867-72-69-68-824
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational2469-69-70-71-565
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC70-71-1--
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4474-73-71-73+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1369-70-68-70-11135
    March 21-24Valspar Championship969-69-72-67-778
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open2573-71-69-71-430
    April 18-21RBC Heritage2868-70-73-65-850
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship1670-69-72-72-1110
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC74-68E--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1768-72-70-68-245
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday472-67-74-72-3325
    June 13-16U.S. Open3272-71-72-72+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2366-70-68-64-1278
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenW/D69-1--
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-74+7--
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition1670-71-64-69-10--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2270-66-63-71-1037
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship2270-66-70-68-6140
    August 22-25BMW Championship3374-72-74-69+182
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2971-69-73-74+30

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bezuidenhout as of the start of The Sentry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.