Chris Kirk betting profile: The Sentry
Chris Kirk competes in the 2024 The Sentry Jan. 2-5, as the previous winner, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2024, finishing at 29-under on the par-73 course at Plantation Course at Kapalua.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- Kirk has played The Sentry once of late, in 2024. He finished first, posting a score of 29-under.
- Chris Kirk finished with 0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in the field), 2.501 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 SG: Putting (11th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Kirk also posted numbers of 281.8 in average driving distance (40th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (19th), and 26.75 putts per round (first).
Kirk's recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/4/2024
|1
|67-65-66-65
|-29
Kirk's recent performances
- Kirk has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
- He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
- Kirk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
- In terms of driving distance, Kirk has averaged 308.2 yards in his past five starts.
- Kirk has an average of -1.448 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kirk has an average of -0.382 in his past five tournaments.
Kirk's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|103
|299.9
|308.2
|Greens in Regulation %
|133
|65.80%
|70.37%
|Putts Per Round
|56
|28.74
|28.8
|Par Breakers
|99
|24.17%
|25.00%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|14.86%
|12.96%
Kirk's best finishes
- Kirk last season took part in 23 tournaments, picking up one win and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he had a 78.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Kirk's best performance came at The Sentry, where he won the title with a score of 29-under.
- Kirk earned 1318 points last season, which ranked him 28th in the FedExCup standings.
Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|43
|0.266
|0.687
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|83
|0.155
|0.181
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|69
|0.110
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|170
|-0.427
|-1.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|99
|0.105
|-0.382
Kirk's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|1
|67-65-66-65
|-29
|700
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|66-66-67-70
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|47
|68-64-67-73
|-16
|9
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-69-68
|-8
|60
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|28
|67-70-73-65
|-9
|27
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|44
|69-74-72-76
|+3
|16
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|26
|68-70-73-69
|-8
|60
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|74-75-68-73
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|10
|69-67-67-69
|-12
|170
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|43
|73-72-74-71
|+6
|17
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-74
|+5
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|71-74
|+5
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|78-74
|+8
|--
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|26
|71-71-72-72
|+6
|58
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|63
|71-70-68-69
|-2
|7
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|44
|68-69-69-74
|-8
|10
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|70-76-69-75
|+6
|29
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|64-70-71-74
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|9
|73-68-71-69
|-7
|310
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|27
|70-74-67-70
|-3
|0
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|35
|66-68-70-68
|-12
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of The Sentry.
