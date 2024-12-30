PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Chris Kirk betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 22: Chris Kirk of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the second round of The RSM Classic 2024 on the Seaside course at Sea Island Resort on November 22, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Chris Kirk competes in the 2024 The Sentry Jan. 2-5, as the previous winner, having captured the top spot in this tournament in 2024, finishing at 29-under on the par-73 course at Plantation Course at Kapalua.

    Latest odds for Kirk at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • Kirk has played The Sentry once of late, in 2024. He finished first, posting a score of 29-under.
    • Chris Kirk finished with 0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in the field), 2.501 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 SG: Putting (11th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Kirk also posted numbers of 281.8 in average driving distance (40th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (19th), and 26.75 putts per round (first).

    Kirk's recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/4/2024167-65-66-65-29

    Kirk's recent performances

    • Kirk has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.
    • He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.
    • Kirk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.
    • In terms of driving distance, Kirk has averaged 308.2 yards in his past five starts.
    • Kirk has an average of -1.448 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Kirk has an average of -0.382 in his past five tournaments.
    Kirk's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance103299.9308.2
    Greens in Regulation %13365.80%70.37%
    Putts Per Round5628.7428.8
    Par Breakers9924.17%25.00%
    Bogey Avoidance11014.86%12.96%

    Kirk's best finishes

    • Kirk last season took part in 23 tournaments, picking up one win and three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he had a 78.3% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Last season Kirk's best performance came at The Sentry, where he won the title with a score of 29-under.
    • Kirk earned 1318 points last season, which ranked him 28th in the FedExCup standings.

    Kirk's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee430.2660.687
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green830.1550.181
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green690.1100.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting170-0.427-1.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Total990.105-0.382

    Kirk's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry167-65-66-65-29700
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1866-66-67-70-1144
    January 18-21The American Express4768-64-67-73-169
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-69-68-860
    February 15-18The Genesis InvitationalMC72-74+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2867-70-73-65-927
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard4469-74-72-76+316
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship2668-70-73-69-860
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1674-75-68-73+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1069-67-67-69-12170
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4373-72-74-71+617
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-74+5--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC71-74+5--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by WorkdayMC78-74+8--
    June 13-16U.S. Open2671-71-72-72+658
    June 20-23Travelers Championship6371-70-68-69-27
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic4468-69-69-74-810
    July 18-20The Open Championship3170-76-69-75+629
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5064-70-71-74-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship973-68-71-69-7310
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2770-74-67-70-30
    October 10-13Black Desert Championship3566-68-70-68-12--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC70-74+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kirk as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.