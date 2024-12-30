Chris Kirk betting profile: The Sentry

Kirk has finished in the top 10 in one of his last five events.

He has made four cuts over his last five tournaments.

Kirk has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five tournaments, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -6 those four times he's made the cut.

In terms of driving distance, Kirk has averaged 308.2 yards in his past five starts.

Kirk has an average of -1.448 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.