Chris Gotterup betting profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
Chris Gotterup will play Jan. 2-5 in Kapalua, Hawaii, USA, at the 2024 The Sentry. In his last tournament he placed 71st in the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP, shooting 4-over at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- This is Gotterup's first time competing at The Sentry in the past five years.
- Chris Kirk finished with 0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in the field), 2.501 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 SG: Putting (11th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (first).
Gotterup's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Gotterup has an average finish of 46th.
- He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.
- Gotterup has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.
- In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-under.
- Chris Gotterup has averaged 327.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging -0.902 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Gotterup has an average of -0.768 in his past five tournaments.
Gotterup's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|5
|316.2
|327.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|86
|67.68%
|72.57%
|Putts Per Round
|128
|29.27
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|124
|23.47%
|21.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|112
|14.87%
|13.19%
Gotterup's best finishes
- Gotterup, who participated in 26 tournaments last season, secured one win.
- In those 26 events, he made the cut 13 times, a success rate of 50%.
- Last season Gotterup's best performance came at the Myrtle Beach Classic. He shot 22-under and took home the title (his only win last season).
- Gotterup's 452 points last season placed him 94th in the FedExCup standings.
Gotterup's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|48
|0.253
|1.587
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|163
|-0.419
|-1.083
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|70
|0.109
|-0.370
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|117
|-0.083
|-0.902
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.139
|-0.768
Gotterup's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|77-68-66
|-5
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|50
|68-71-75-72
|-2
|7
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|70-73
|+1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|W/D
|69
|-2
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|35
|70-69-70-67
|-8
|19
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|MC
|68-73
|-3
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|61
|68-73-75-70
|+2
|5
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|57
|67-74-70-69
|E
|5
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|76-73
|+5
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|70-71
|-3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-139
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|24
|67-69-65-68
|-15
|33
|May 9-12
|Myrtle Beach Classic
|1
|66-64-65-67
|-22
|300
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|74-71
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|76-70
|+6
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|61
|75-65-68-69
|-3
|8
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|67
|71-69-68-77
|-3
|3
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|66-73
|-3
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|66-77
|+3
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|59
|69-69-71-72
|-3
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|65-69-69-67
|-10
|37
|September 12-15
|Procore Championship
|MC
|74-68
|-2
|--
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|MC
|71-70
|-3
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|45
|71-67-71-67
|-8
|--
|October 24-26
|ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
|71
|72-69-77-66
|+4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Gotterup as of the start of The Sentry.
