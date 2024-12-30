Chris Gotterup betting profile: The Sentry

In his last five appearances, Gotterup has an average finish of 46th.

He's qualified for the weekend in three of his last five tournaments.

Gotterup has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in one of his last five tournaments.

In his last five appearances, his average score has been 5-under.

Chris Gotterup has averaged 327.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Gotterup is averaging -0.902 Strokes Gained: Putting.