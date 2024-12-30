PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Cameron Young betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPLES, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: Cameron Young of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 15, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

NAPLES, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: Cameron Young of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 15, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    When he hits the links Jan. 2-5, Cameron Young will try to build upon his last performance at The Sentry. In 2024, he shot 18-under and placed 33rd at Plantation Course at Kapalua.

    Latest odds for Young at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • Young's average finish has been 23rd, and his average score 19-under, over his last two appearances at The Sentry.
    • Young finished 33rd (with a score of 18-under) in his most recent go-round at The Sentry (in 2024).
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
    • Kirk also posted numbers of 281.8 in average driving distance (40th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (19th), and 26.75 putts per round (first).

    Young's recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/4/20243368-67-74-65-18
    1/5/20231370-70-69-64-19

    Young's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Young has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
    • Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 2-under.
    • In terms of driving distance, Cameron Young has averaged 318.8 yards in his past five starts.
    • Young is averaging -1.144 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of -2.271 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Young .

    Young's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance29308.9318.8
    Greens in Regulation %11666.19%40.94%
    Putts Per Round5528.7328.6
    Par Breakers8824.55%19.59%
    Bogey Avoidance9414.54%10.23%

    Young's best finishes

    • Last season Young participated in 23 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
    • Last season Young's best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he shot 10-under and finished second.
    • Young ranked 31st in the FedExCup standings with 1227 points last season.

    Young's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee250.3750.452
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green870.116-2.958
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1020.0051.379
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting145-0.234-1.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Total810.262-2.271

    Young's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry3368-67-74-65-1827
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am7071-74-70-16
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open867-67-66-71-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1672-66-69-70-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches465-69-71-66-13104
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3673-70-71-76+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship5470-69-73-74-29
    March 21-24Valspar Championship269-69-68-68-10300
    April 11-14Masters Tournament970-73-72-73E180
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6267-71-76-70E8
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3471-69-71-76+326
    May 16-19PGA Championship6369-71-70-71-37
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC69-72+1--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5076-72-76-77+1313
    June 13-16U.S. Open6773-72-75-74+146
    June 20-23Travelers Championship972-66-59-66-17174
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic667-66-67-73-1589
    July 18-20The Open Championship3173-73-71-73+629
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2267-62-69-72-1037
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship6168-73-74-67+218
    August 22-25BMW Championship4375-71-69-77+450
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1364-75-72-72-5--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational763-69-65E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.