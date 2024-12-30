Cameron Young betting profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
NAPLES, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: Cameron Young of the United States lines up a putt on the first green during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 15, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
When he hits the links Jan. 2-5, Cameron Young will try to build upon his last performance at The Sentry. In 2024, he shot 18-under and placed 33rd at Plantation Course at Kapalua.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- Young's average finish has been 23rd, and his average score 19-under, over his last two appearances at The Sentry.
- Young finished 33rd (with a score of 18-under) in his most recent go-round at The Sentry (in 2024).
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- Kirk also posted numbers of 281.8 in average driving distance (40th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (19th), and 26.75 putts per round (first).
Young's recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/4/2024
|33
|68-67-74-65
|-18
|1/5/2023
|13
|70-70-69-64
|-19
Young's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Young has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.
- Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 2-under.
- In terms of driving distance, Cameron Young has averaged 318.8 yards in his past five starts.
- Young is averaging -1.144 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Young has an average of -2.271 in his past five tournaments.
Young's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|29
|308.9
|318.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|116
|66.19%
|40.94%
|Putts Per Round
|55
|28.73
|28.6
|Par Breakers
|88
|24.55%
|19.59%
|Bogey Avoidance
|94
|14.54%
|10.23%
Young's best finishes
- Last season Young participated in 23 tournaments, earning two top-five finishes and collecting seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 22 occasions.
- Last season Young's best performance came at the Valspar Championship, where he shot 10-under and finished second.
- Young ranked 31st in the FedExCup standings with 1227 points last season.
Young's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|25
|0.375
|0.452
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|87
|0.116
|-2.958
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|102
|0.005
|1.379
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|145
|-0.234
|-1.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|81
|0.262
|-2.271
Young's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|33
|68-67-74-65
|-18
|27
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|70
|71-74-70
|-1
|6
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|67-67-66-71
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|72-66-69-70
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|4
|65-69-71-66
|-13
|104
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|73-70-71-76
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|54
|70-69-73-74
|-2
|9
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|2
|69-69-68-68
|-10
|300
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|9
|70-73-72-73
|E
|180
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|62
|67-71-76-70
|E
|8
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|34
|71-69-71-76
|+3
|26
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|63
|69-71-70-71
|-3
|7
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-72
|+1
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|76-72-76-77
|+13
|13
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|67
|73-72-75-74
|+14
|6
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|9
|72-66-59-66
|-17
|174
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|6
|67-66-67-73
|-15
|89
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|31
|73-73-71-73
|+6
|29
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|22
|67-62-69-72
|-10
|37
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|61
|68-73-74-67
|+2
|18
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|43
|75-71-69-77
|+4
|50
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|13
|64-75-72-72
|-5
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|7
|63-69-65
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Young as of the start of The Sentry.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.