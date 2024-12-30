Cameron Young betting profile: The Sentry

Over his last five tournaments, Young has one top-10 finish and two top-20 finishes.

Young has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events.

In his last five events, his average score has been 2-under.

In terms of driving distance, Cameron Young has averaged 318.8 yards in his past five starts.

Young is averaging -1.144 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.