Cam Davis betting profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 23: Cam Davis of Australia plays a chip shot on the 15th hole on day three of the BMW Australian PGA Championship 2025 at Royal Queensland Golf Club on November 23, 2024 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)
Cam Davis looks to improve upon his 52nd-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Jan. 2-5.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- Davis' average finish has been 31st, and his average score 17-under, over his last two appearances at The Sentry.
- Davis last participated in The Sentry in 2024, finishing 52nd with a score of 11-under.
- With numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024.
- Kirk averaged 281.8 yards off the tee (40th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (19th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.
Davis' recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/4/2024
|52
|75-68-73-65
|-11
|1/6/2022
|10
|69-68-66-66
|-23
Davis' recent performances
- Davis has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
- Over his last five events, Davis has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
- Cam Davis has averaged 316.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Davis is averaging -1.023 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Davis has an average of -1.221 in his past five tournaments.
Davis' advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|69
|303.2
|316.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|163
|63.49%
|63.89%
|Putts Per Round
|52
|28.69
|28.0
|Par Breakers
|118
|23.67%
|26.04%
|Bogey Avoidance
|110
|14.86%
|13.54%
Davis' best finishes
- Davis last season participated in 23 tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes.
- In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
- Last season Davis' best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he won the title with a score of 18-under.
- Davis collected 1051 points last season, placing 43rd in the FedExCup standings.
Davis' Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|127
|-0.109
|-0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|123
|-0.105
|-0.739
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|94
|0.041
|0.601
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|147
|-0.254
|-1.023
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|151
|-0.426
|-1.221
Davis' past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|52
|75-68-73-65
|-11
|11
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|30
|62-70-70-69
|-9
|21
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|68-65-73
|-10
|--
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|70-69-68
|-9
|88
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|49
|65-73-73-75
|+2
|14
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|18
|72-70-74-70
|-2
|105
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|79-82
|+17
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|21
|68-71-68-67
|-6
|37
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|12
|69-72-73-75
|+1
|140
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|49
|70-74-70-67
|-3
|12
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|38
|70-69-72-77
|+4
|21
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|78-71
|+7
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|56
|69-70-69-76
|+4
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|50
|73-72-77-79
|+13
|13
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|77-72
|+9
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|48
|65-71-69-70
|-5
|13
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|1
|68-66-66-70
|-18
|500
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|26
|68-66-66-70
|-10
|29
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|19
|68-69-65-72
|-10
|43
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-73
|+2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|40
|70-69-71-67
|-3
|54
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|5
|72-70-72-66
|-8
|385
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-78
|+11
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.