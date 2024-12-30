PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Cam Davis betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 23: Cam Davis of Australia plays a chip shot on the 15th hole on day three of the BMW Australian PGA Championship 2025 at Royal Queensland Golf Club on November 23, 2024 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

    Cam Davis looks to improve upon his 52nd-place finish in 2024's tournament when he begins play in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Jan. 2-5.

    Latest odds for Davis at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • Davis' average finish has been 31st, and his average score 17-under, over his last two appearances at The Sentry.
    • Davis last participated in The Sentry in 2024, finishing 52nd with a score of 11-under.
    • With numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024.
    • Kirk averaged 281.8 yards off the tee (40th in field), had a greens in regulation percentage of 83.33% (19th), and attempted 26.75 putts per round (first) in that victory a year ago.

    Davis' recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/4/20245275-68-73-65-11
    1/6/20221069-68-66-66-23

    Davis' recent performances

    • Davis has finished in the top five once over his last five appearances.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut three times.
    • Over his last five events, Davis has finished within five shots of the leader once. He's carded a score that's better than average twice.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 7-under.
    • Cam Davis has averaged 316.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Davis is averaging -1.023 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Davis has an average of -1.221 in his past five tournaments.
    Davis' advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance69303.2316.5
    Greens in Regulation %16363.49%63.89%
    Putts Per Round5228.6928.0
    Par Breakers11823.67%26.04%
    Bogey Avoidance11014.86%13.54%

    Davis' best finishes

    • Davis last season participated in 23 tournaments, picking up one win with two top-five finishes.
    • In those 23 tournaments, he made the cut on 17 occasions.
    • Last season Davis' best performance came at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he won the title with a score of 18-under.
    • Davis collected 1051 points last season, placing 43rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Davis' Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee127-0.109-0.061
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green123-0.105-0.739
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green940.0410.601
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting147-0.254-1.023
    Average Strokes Gained: Total151-0.426-1.221

    Davis' past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry5275-68-73-65-1111
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii3062-70-70-69-921
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC68-65-73-10--
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2070-69-68-988
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational4965-73-73-75+214
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard1872-70-74-70-2105
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC79-82+17--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open2168-71-68-67-637
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1269-72-73-75+1140
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4970-74-70-67-312
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship3870-69-72-77+421
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC78-71+7--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge5669-70-69-76+45
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday5073-72-77-79+1313
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC77-72+9--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship4865-71-69-70-513
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic168-66-66-70-18500
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open2668-66-66-70-1029
    July 25-283M Open1968-69-65-72-1043
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-73+2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship4070-69-71-67-354
    August 22-25BMW Championship572-70-72-66-8385
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC75-78+11--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Davis as of the start of The Sentry.

