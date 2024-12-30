PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Byeong Hun An betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 27: Byeong Hun An of South Korea reacts after making his putt to win on the first play-off hole against Tom Kim of South Korea during day four of the Genesis Championship 2024 at Jack Nicklaus GC Korea on October 27, 2024 in Incheon, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images)

    Byeong Hun An looks to improve upon his fourth-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Jan. 2-5.

    Latest odds for An at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • An finished fourth (with a score of 26-under) in his only appearance at The Sentry in recent years (in 2024).
    • Chris Kirk finished with 0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in the field), 2.501 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 SG: Putting (11th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
    • Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), with 26.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    An's recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/4/2024468-64-68-66-26

    An's recent performances

    • Over his last five events, An has finished in the top 20 twice.
    • An has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five appearances.
    • Off the tee, Byeong Hun An has averaged 329.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • An is averaging -0.740 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, An is averaging -0.416 Strokes Gained: Total.
    An's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance3317.1329.1
    Greens in Regulation %8867.63%50.28%
    Putts Per Round5028.6827.8
    Par Breakers4825.63%21.39%
    Bogey Avoidance10414.67%12.78%

    An's best finishes

    • An took part in 22 tournaments last season, securing four finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
    • In those 22 tournaments, he had a 81.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Last season An put up his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club. He shot 27-under and finished second (four shots back of the winner).
    • An compiled 1755 points last season, which placed him 12th in the FedExCup standings.

    An's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee220.4041.155
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green700.181-1.136
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green104-0.0060.305
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting113-0.079-0.740
    Average Strokes Gained: Total500.499-0.416

    An's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry468-64-68-66-26325
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii267-64-68-64-27245
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3171-71-67-731
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open6670-68-75-70-13
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1667-72-70-68-7115
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches2167-71-71-65-1037
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard871-69-76-68-4191
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC69-80+5--
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC74-75+5--
    April 11-14Masters Tournament1670-73-72-75+2113
    April 18-21RBC Heritage6768-66-72-80+27
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson466-67-66-65-20109
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship370-68-71-66-9350
    May 16-19PGA Championship4371-67-72-68-615
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2271-73-73-75+480
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-78+12--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC65-73-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship1375-71-68-71+1135
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition2472-68-66-72-6--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3369-70-68-69-480
    August 22-25BMW Championship1372-69-71-71-5204
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2169-71-69-69-60

    All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of The Sentry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.