Byeong Hun An betting profile: The Sentry

INCHEON, SOUTH KOREA - OCTOBER 27: Byeong Hun An of South Korea reacts after making his putt to win on the first play-off hole against Tom Kim of South Korea during day four of the Genesis Championship 2024 at Jack Nicklaus GC Korea on October 27, 2024 in Incheon, South Korea. (Photo by Han Myung-Gu/Getty Images)
Byeong Hun An looks to improve upon his fourth-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Jan. 2-5.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- An finished fourth (with a score of 26-under) in his only appearance at The Sentry in recent years (in 2024).
- Chris Kirk finished with 0.788 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in the field), 2.501 SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 SG: Putting (11th) en route to winning this tournament in 2024.
- Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), with 26.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
An's recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/4/2024
|4
|68-64-68-66
|-26
An's recent performances
- Over his last five events, An has finished in the top 20 twice.
- An has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his last five tournaments.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five appearances.
- Off the tee, Byeong Hun An has averaged 329.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- An is averaging -0.740 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, An is averaging -0.416 Strokes Gained: Total.
An's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|3
|317.1
|329.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|88
|67.63%
|50.28%
|Putts Per Round
|50
|28.68
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|48
|25.63%
|21.39%
|Bogey Avoidance
|104
|14.67%
|12.78%
An's best finishes
- An took part in 22 tournaments last season, securing four finishes in the top five and earning five top-10 finishes.
- In those 22 tournaments, he had a 81.8% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season An put up his best performance at the Sony Open in Hawaii at Waialae Country Club. He shot 27-under and finished second (four shots back of the winner).
- An compiled 1755 points last season, which placed him 12th in the FedExCup standings.
An's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|22
|0.404
|1.155
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|70
|0.181
|-1.136
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|104
|-0.006
|0.305
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|113
|-0.079
|-0.740
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|50
|0.499
|-0.416
An's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|4
|68-64-68-66
|-26
|325
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|2
|67-64-68-64
|-27
|245
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|31
|71-71-67
|-7
|31
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|66
|70-68-75-70
|-1
|3
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|16
|67-72-70-68
|-7
|115
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|21
|67-71-71-65
|-10
|37
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|8
|71-69-76-68
|-4
|191
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|69-80
|+5
|--
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|74-75
|+5
|--
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|16
|70-73-72-75
|+2
|113
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|67
|68-66-72-80
|+2
|7
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|66-67-66-65
|-20
|109
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|3
|70-68-71-66
|-9
|350
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|43
|71-67-72-68
|-6
|15
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|71-73-73-75
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-78
|+12
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|65-73
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|13
|75-71-68-71
|+1
|135
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|24
|72-68-66-72
|-6
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|33
|69-70-68-69
|-4
|80
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|13
|72-69-71-71
|-5
|204
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|21
|69-71-69-69
|-6
|0
All stats in this article are accurate for An as of the start of The Sentry.
