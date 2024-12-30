PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Brice Garnett betting profile: The Sentry

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 17: Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Shriners Children's Open 2024 at TPC Summerlin on October 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

    Brice Garnett looks for a higher finish in the 2024 The Sentry after he took 19th shooting 6-under in this tournament in 2019.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • Garnett finished 19th (with a score of 6-under) in his only appearance at The Sentry in recent years (in 2019).
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
    • En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 281.8 (40th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and took 26.75 putts per round (first).

    Garnett's recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/3/20191973-72-73-68-6

    Garnett's recent performances

    • In his last five appearances, Garnett has an average finish of 52nd.
    • He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
    • Garnett has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
    • Brice Garnett has averaged 290.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging -1.656 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Garnett has an average of -1.046 in his past five tournaments.
    Garnett's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance173289.2290.0
    Greens in Regulation %1471.06%73.41%
    Putts Per Round14429.3830.1
    Par Breakers3626.04%21.83%
    Bogey Avoidance8414.12%15.08%

    Garnett's best finishes

    • Garnett participated in 17 tournaments last season, picking up one win.
    • In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times.
    • Last season Garnett's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he won the title with a score of 44-under.
    • Garnett collected 516 points last season, ranking 88th in the FedExCup standings.

    Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee136-0.173-0.819
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green690.1850.981
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green260.2630.447
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting169-0.424-1.656
    Average Strokes Gained: Total125-0.150-1.046

    Garnett's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open166-66-68-69-44300
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-67-72-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC70-74+2--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1869-68-66-72-988
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1166-69-65-68-2031
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC74-65-3--
    May 16-19PGA Championship3572-67-69-68-824
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC73-73+6--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC75-70+1--
    July 4-7John Deere Classic3468-69-70-65-1218
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC75-71+6--
    July 25-283M Open3371-69-66-70-822
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship4169-67-70-68-614
    October 3-6Sanderson Farms Championship6371-66-72-71-8--
    October 10-13Black Desert ChampionshipMC75-66-1--
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC71-71E--
    November 21-24The RSM ClassicMC71-73+2--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of The Sentry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.