Brice Garnett betting profile: The Sentry
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 17: Brice Garnett of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Shriners Children's Open 2024 at TPC Summerlin on October 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Brice Garnett looks for a higher finish in the 2024 The Sentry after he took 19th shooting 6-under in this tournament in 2019.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- Garnett finished 19th (with a score of 6-under) in his only appearance at The Sentry in recent years (in 2019).
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- En route to his victory last year, Kirk posted an average driving distance of 281.8 (40th in field), hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and took 26.75 putts per round (first).
Garnett's recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/3/2019
|19
|73-72-73-68
|-6
Garnett's recent performances
- In his last five appearances, Garnett has an average finish of 52nd.
- He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.
- Garnett has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.
- He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.
- Brice Garnett has averaged 290.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging -1.656 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Garnett has an average of -1.046 in his past five tournaments.
Garnett's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|173
|289.2
|290.0
|Greens in Regulation %
|14
|71.06%
|73.41%
|Putts Per Round
|144
|29.38
|30.1
|Par Breakers
|36
|26.04%
|21.83%
|Bogey Avoidance
|84
|14.12%
|15.08%
Garnett's best finishes
- Garnett participated in 17 tournaments last season, picking up one win.
- In those 17 events, he made the cut nine times.
- Last season Garnett's best performance came at the Puerto Rico Open, where he won the title with a score of 44-under.
- Garnett collected 516 points last season, ranking 88th in the FedExCup standings.
Garnett's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|136
|-0.173
|-0.819
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|69
|0.185
|0.981
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|26
|0.263
|0.447
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|169
|-0.424
|-1.656
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|125
|-0.150
|-1.046
Garnett's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|1
|66-66-68-69
|-44
|300
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-67-72
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|70-74
|+2
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|69-68-66-72
|-9
|88
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|66-69-65-68
|-20
|31
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|74-65
|-3
|--
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|35
|72-67-69-68
|-8
|24
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|73-73
|+6
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|75-70
|+1
|--
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|34
|68-69-70-65
|-12
|18
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|75-71
|+6
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|33
|71-69-66-70
|-8
|22
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|41
|69-67-70-68
|-6
|14
|October 3-6
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|63
|71-66-72-71
|-8
|--
|October 10-13
|Black Desert Championship
|MC
|75-66
|-1
|--
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|71-71
|E
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Garnett as of the start of The Sentry.
