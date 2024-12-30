Brice Garnett betting profile: The Sentry

In his last five appearances, Garnett has an average finish of 52nd.

He's qualified for the weekend in two of his last five events.

Garnett has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his last five tournaments.

He has an average score relative to par of 7-under in his last five appearances.

Brice Garnett has averaged 290.0 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Garnett is averaging -1.656 Strokes Gained: Putting.