Billy Horschel betting profile: The Sentry

Horschel has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.

Horschel has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.

Billy Horschel has averaged 301.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting.