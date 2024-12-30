PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Billy Horschel betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 14: Billy Horschel of the United States tees off on the first hole on day one of the DP World Tour Championship 2024 on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 14, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 14: Billy Horschel of the United States tees off on the first hole on day one of the DP World Tour Championship 2024 on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 14, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

    Billy Horschel hits the links Jan. 2-5 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua following a 23rd-place finish in the TOUR Championship his last time in competition.

    Latest odds for Horschel at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • Over his last five trips to The Sentry, Horschel has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
    • In 2023, Horschel finished 30th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry.
    • With numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024.
    • Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), with 26.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Horschel's recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/5/20233076-71-64-69-12
    1/6/20222372-67-70-66-17
    1/7/20212471-66-66-75-14
    1/3/20192572-75-71-72-2

    Horschel's recent performances

    • Horschel has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
    • Horschel has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Billy Horschel has averaged 301.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Horschel is averaging 2.664 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Horschel .

    Horschel's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance107299.4301.8
    Greens in Regulation %10566.45%69.17%
    Putts Per Round2728.4328.2
    Par Breakers11723.68%23.33%
    Bogey Avoidance3813.16%13.33%

    Horschel's best finishes

    • Horschel played 23 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times.
    • Last season Horschel's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he took home the title with a score of 23-under.
    • Horschel earned 1392 points last season, which placed him 23rd in the FedExCup standings.

    Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee710.1460.276
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green1070.0071.557
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green640.1360.444
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting210.4420.388
    Average Strokes Gained: Total290.7312.664

    Horschel's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1868-68-68-65-1144
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC72-68-65-11--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance OpenMC74-71+1--
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open4172-67-66-73-612
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches966-71-69-66-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC71-74+1--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1269-72-71-67-558
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open771-68-67-64-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas OpenMC75-73+4--
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship167-69-66-63-23300
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC67-73-4--
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5276-72-72-72+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship869-69-69-64-13191
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge2469-71-67-72-132
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday1569-74-76-71+2115
    June 13-16U.S. Open4173-67-74-74+817
    June 20-23Travelers Championship5572-67-70-67-49
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC69-71E--
    July 18-20The Open Championship272-68-69-68-7375
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship762-68-71-67-1280
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1068-65-70-67-10290
    August 22-25BMW Championship2271-74-68-71-4156
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2373-69-71-66-50

    All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.