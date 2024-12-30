Billy Horschel betting profile: The Sentry
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 14: Billy Horschel of the United States tees off on the first hole on day one of the DP World Tour Championship 2024 on the Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 14, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Billy Horschel hits the links Jan. 2-5 in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua following a 23rd-place finish in the TOUR Championship his last time in competition.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- Over his last five trips to The Sentry, Horschel has an average score of 11-under, with an average finish of 23rd.
- In 2023, Horschel finished 30th (with a score of 12-under) in his most recent appearance at The Sentry.
- With numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024.
- Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), with 26.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Horschel's recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/5/2023
|30
|76-71-64-69
|-12
|1/6/2022
|23
|72-67-70-66
|-17
|1/7/2021
|24
|71-66-66-75
|-14
|1/3/2019
|25
|72-75-71-72
|-2
Horschel's recent performances
- Horschel has finished in the top 10 three times over his last five tournaments, finishing as high as the top five in one of those outings.
- Horschel has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in four of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
- Billy Horschel has averaged 301.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Horschel is averaging 0.388 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Horschel is averaging 2.664 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Horschel's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|107
|299.4
|301.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|105
|66.45%
|69.17%
|Putts Per Round
|27
|28.43
|28.2
|Par Breakers
|117
|23.68%
|23.33%
|Bogey Avoidance
|38
|13.16%
|13.33%
Horschel's best finishes
- Horschel played 23 tournaments last season, picking up one win with two top-five finishes and seven finishes in the top 10.
- In those 23 events, he made the cut 17 times.
- Last season Horschel's best performance came at the Corales Puntacana Championship, where he took home the title with a score of 23-under.
- Horschel earned 1392 points last season, which placed him 23rd in the FedExCup standings.
Horschel's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|71
|0.146
|0.276
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|107
|0.007
|1.557
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|64
|0.136
|0.444
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|21
|0.442
|0.388
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|29
|0.731
|2.664
Horschel's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|18
|68-68-68-65
|-11
|44
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|72-68-65
|-11
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|MC
|74-71
|+1
|--
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|41
|72-67-66-73
|-6
|12
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|66-71-69-66
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|71-74
|+1
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|12
|69-72-71-67
|-5
|58
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|71-68-67-64
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|1
|67-69-66-63
|-23
|300
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|67-73
|-4
|--
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|76-72-72-72
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|8
|69-69-69-64
|-13
|191
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|24
|69-71-67-72
|-1
|32
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|15
|69-74-76-71
|+2
|115
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|41
|73-67-74-74
|+8
|17
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|55
|72-67-70-67
|-4
|9
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|69-71
|E
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|2
|72-68-69-68
|-7
|375
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|7
|62-68-71-67
|-12
|80
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|10
|68-65-70-67
|-10
|290
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|22
|71-74-68-71
|-4
|156
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|23
|73-69-71-66
|-5
|0
All stats in this article are accurate for Horschel as of the start of The Sentry.
