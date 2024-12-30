Austin Eckroat betting profile: The Sentry

Eckroat has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.

Over his last five tournaments, Eckroat has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.

He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.

Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging -1.448 Strokes Gained: Putting.