PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Austin Eckroat betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 23: Austin Eckroat of the United States putts on the 12th green during the third round of The RSM Classic 2024 on the Seaside course at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 23: Austin Eckroat of the United States putts on the 12th green during the third round of The RSM Classic 2024 on the Seaside course at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

    Austin Eckroat hits the links in the 2024 The Sentry Jan. 2-5 after a 17th-place finish in The RSM Classic in his last tournament.

    Latest odds for Eckroat at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • In the past five years, this is Eckroat's first time playing at The Sentry.
    • With numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024.
    • Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), with 26.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Eckroat's recent performances

    • Eckroat has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Eckroat has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
    • He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
    • Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging -1.448 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Eckroat has an average of -0.477 in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Eckroat .

    Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance93300.8306.8
    Greens in Regulation %11766.17%72.50%
    Putts Per Round6428.8028.7
    Par Breakers8424.63%26.67%
    Bogey Avoidance11314.88%12.50%

    Eckroat's best finishes

    • Eckroat, who participated in 27 tournaments last season, secured two wins and three finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 27 events, he made the cut 22 times (81.5%).
    • Last season, one of Eckroat's two wins came when he shot 24-under at the World Wide Technology Championship.
    • Eckroat earned 1069 points last season, which ranked him 41st in the FedExCup standings.

    Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee300.3330.478
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green270.3951.183
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green157-0.243-0.690
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting129-0.172-1.448
    Average Strokes Gained: Total730.301-0.477

    Eckroat's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4265-66-69-72-811
    January 18-21The American Express2569-65-69-66-1930
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3768-72-71-73-417
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC71-73+2--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta3869-70-70-68-715
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches165-67-68-67-17500
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard3672-69-74-75+221
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4571-69-68-76-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open3368-74-73-70-321
    April 11-14Masters TournamentMC74-77+7--
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1766-69-72-67-10115
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1164-72-63-69-2031
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship6375-73-72-75+118
    May 16-19PGA Championship1867-67-69-70-11100
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC72-72+4--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday3977-71-71-76+721
    June 13-16U.S. Open7472-72-78-78+205
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2770-67-65-67-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish OpenMC67-71-2--
    July 18-20The Open Championship6673-73-72-78+126
    July 25-283M OpenMC70-72E--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship664-72-64-67-13100
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1869-68-71-65-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship4671-73-74-77+741
    October 17-20Shriners Children's Open4668-71-68-70-7--
    November 7-10World Wide Technology Championship168-67-66-63-24--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic1767-70-69-66-10--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.