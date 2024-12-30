Austin Eckroat betting profile: The Sentry
1 Min Read
ST SIMONS ISLAND, GEORGIA - NOVEMBER 23: Austin Eckroat of the United States putts on the 12th green during the third round of The RSM Classic 2024 on the Seaside course at Sea Island Resort on November 23, 2024 in St Simons Island, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
Austin Eckroat hits the links in the 2024 The Sentry Jan. 2-5 after a 17th-place finish in The RSM Classic in his last tournament.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- In the past five years, this is Eckroat's first time playing at The Sentry.
- With numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024.
- Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), with 26.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Eckroat's recent performances
- Eckroat has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- Over his last five tournaments, Eckroat has finished within three shots of the leader once and carded a score that's better than average three times.
- He has finished with an average score of -8 those five times he's made the cut.
- Off the tee, Austin Eckroat has averaged 306.8 yards in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Eckroat is averaging -1.448 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Eckroat has an average of -0.477 in his past five tournaments.
Eckroat's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|93
|300.8
|306.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|117
|66.17%
|72.50%
|Putts Per Round
|64
|28.80
|28.7
|Par Breakers
|84
|24.63%
|26.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|113
|14.88%
|12.50%
Eckroat's best finishes
- Eckroat, who participated in 27 tournaments last season, secured two wins and three finishes in the top 10.
- In those 27 events, he made the cut 22 times (81.5%).
- Last season, one of Eckroat's two wins came when he shot 24-under at the World Wide Technology Championship.
- Eckroat earned 1069 points last season, which ranked him 41st in the FedExCup standings.
Eckroat's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.333
|0.478
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|27
|0.395
|1.183
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|157
|-0.243
|-0.690
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|129
|-0.172
|-1.448
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|73
|0.301
|-0.477
Eckroat's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|65-66-69-72
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|69-65-69-66
|-19
|30
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|37
|68-72-71-73
|-4
|17
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|71-73
|+2
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|38
|69-70-70-68
|-7
|15
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|1
|65-67-68-67
|-17
|500
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|36
|72-69-74-75
|+2
|21
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|71-69-68-76
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|33
|68-74-73-70
|-3
|21
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|MC
|74-77
|+7
|--
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|17
|66-69-72-67
|-10
|115
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|11
|64-72-63-69
|-20
|31
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|63
|75-73-72-75
|+11
|8
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|18
|67-67-69-70
|-11
|100
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|72-72
|+4
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|39
|77-71-71-76
|+7
|21
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|74
|72-72-78-78
|+20
|5
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|70-67-65-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|MC
|67-71
|-2
|--
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|66
|73-73-72-78
|+12
|6
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|70-72
|E
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|6
|64-72-64-67
|-13
|100
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|69-68-71-65
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|46
|71-73-74-77
|+7
|41
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|46
|68-71-68-70
|-7
|--
|November 7-10
|World Wide Technology Championship
|1
|68-67-66-63
|-24
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|17
|67-70-69-66
|-10
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Eckroat as of the start of The Sentry.
Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.
Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.