6H AGO

Alex Noren betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 04: Alex Noren of Sweden tees off on the third hole during day two of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 at Kingsbarns Golf Links on October 04, 2024 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the BMW Championship, Alex Noren carded a ninth-place finish, and he enters the 2024 The Sentry aiming for better results.

    Latest odds for Noren at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • Noren is competing at The Sentry for the first time in the past five years.
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
    • In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (first).

    Noren's recent performances

    • Noren has posted two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
    • Over his last five events, Noren has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
    • Off the tee, Alex Noren has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren is averaging 2.505 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Noren is averaging 4.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Noren's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance139295.5303.4
    Greens in Regulation %6868.28%54.72%
    Putts Per Round5828.7528.1
    Par Breakers8724.56%23.89%
    Bogey Avoidance3513.04%13.89%

    Noren's best finishes

    • Last season Noren played 21 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 21 tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
    • Last season Noren put up his best performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. He shot 21-under and finished third (two shots back of the winner).
    • Noren's 1067 points last season ranked him 42nd in the FedExCup standings.

    Noren's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee790.118-0.103
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green430.2860.411
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green80.3941.558
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting540.2132.505
    Average Strokes Gained: Total121.0114.371

    Noren's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii4266-69-67-70-811
    January 18-21The American Express2562-68-69-70-1930
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2671-68-69-860
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open5369-71-70-70-46
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches967-70-68-67-1266
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship1971-70-70-68-990
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1169-71-66-65-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-72-66-72-547
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana Championship2370-68-69-70-1120
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson364-68-66-65-21190
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2467-75-70-73+170
    May 16-19PGA Championship1267-70-70-65-12133
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC70-72+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2270-74-75-73+480
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC73-75+8--
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage ClassicMC71-75+2--
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open1065-66-71-65-1365
    July 18-20The Open Championship1369-75-71-70+1135
    August 1-3Men’s Olympic Golf Competition4567-74-71-73+1--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship3073-65-67-70-5106
    August 22-25BMW Championship968-68-70-75-7310

    All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of The Sentry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.