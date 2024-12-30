Alex Noren betting profile: The Sentry
ST ANDREWS, SCOTLAND - OCTOBER 04: Alex Noren of Sweden tees off on the third hole during day two of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 at Kingsbarns Golf Links on October 04, 2024 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images)
In his last competition at the BMW Championship, Alex Noren carded a ninth-place finish, and he enters the 2024 The Sentry aiming for better results.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- Noren is competing at The Sentry for the first time in the past five years.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (first).
Noren's recent performances
- Noren has posted two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.
- Over his last five events, Noren has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.
- Off the tee, Alex Noren has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Noren is averaging 2.505 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Noren is averaging 4.371 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Noren's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|139
|295.5
|303.4
|Greens in Regulation %
|68
|68.28%
|54.72%
|Putts Per Round
|58
|28.75
|28.1
|Par Breakers
|87
|24.56%
|23.89%
|Bogey Avoidance
|35
|13.04%
|13.89%
Noren's best finishes
- Last season Noren played 21 tournaments, earning one top-five finish and collecting four finishes in the top 10.
- In those 21 tournaments, he had a 85.7% success rate in terms of making the cut (18 cuts made).
- Last season Noren put up his best performance at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. He shot 21-under and finished third (two shots back of the winner).
- Noren's 1067 points last season ranked him 42nd in the FedExCup standings.
Noren's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|79
|0.118
|-0.103
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|43
|0.286
|0.411
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|8
|0.394
|1.558
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|54
|0.213
|2.505
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|12
|1.011
|4.371
Noren's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|42
|66-69-67-70
|-8
|11
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|25
|62-68-69-70
|-19
|30
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|26
|71-68-69
|-8
|60
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|53
|69-71-70-70
|-4
|6
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|9
|67-70-68-67
|-12
|66
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|19
|71-70-70-68
|-9
|90
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|69-71-66-65
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-72-66-72
|-5
|47
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|23
|70-68-69-70
|-11
|20
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|3
|64-68-66-65
|-21
|190
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|24
|67-75-70-73
|+1
|70
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|12
|67-70-70-65
|-12
|133
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|70-72
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|70-74-75-73
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|MC
|71-75
|+2
|--
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|10
|65-66-71-65
|-13
|65
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|13
|69-75-71-70
|+1
|135
|August 1-3
|Men’s Olympic Golf Competition
|45
|67-74-71-73
|+1
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|30
|73-65-67-70
|-5
|106
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|9
|68-68-70-75
|-7
|310
All stats in this article are accurate for Noren as of the start of The Sentry.
