Alex Noren betting profile: The Sentry

Noren has posted two top-10 finishes and three top-20 finishes over his last five events.

Over his last five events, Noren has finished within five shots of the leader twice. He's carded a score that's better than average four times.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 5-under.

Off the tee, Alex Noren has averaged 303.4 yards in his past five tournaments.

Noren is averaging 2.505 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.