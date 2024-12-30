Akshay Bhatia betting profile: The Sentry

Bhatia has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.

Bhatia has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five appearances.

Akshay Bhatia has averaged 303.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 1.700 Strokes Gained: Putting.