Akshay Bhatia betting profile: The Sentry
NAPLES, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 15, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images)
Akshay Bhatia enters the 2024 The Sentry Jan. 2-5 coming off a third-place finish in the Grant Thornton Invitational in his most recent tournament.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- Bhatia finished 14th (with a score of 22-under) in his only appearance at The Sentry in recent years (in 2024).
- With numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024.
- In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (first).
Bhatia's recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/4/2024
|14
|69-64-66-71
|-22
Bhatia's recent performances
- Bhatia has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
- Bhatia has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five appearances.
- Akshay Bhatia has averaged 303.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 1.700 Strokes Gained: Putting.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bhatia has an average of -3.082 in his past five tournaments.
Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|104
|299.8
|303.5
|Greens in Regulation %
|124
|66.02%
|39.18%
|Putts Per Round
|35
|28.53
|27.6
|Par Breakers
|78
|24.74%
|19.88%
|Bogey Avoidance
|78
|14.02%
|8.48%
Bhatia's best finishes
- Bhatia played 28 tournaments last season, picking up one win with five top-five finishes.
- In those 28 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 71.4%.
- Last season Bhatia's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot 39-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- With 1610 points last season, Bhatia ranked 15th in the FedExCup standings.
Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|59
|0.188
|-0.878
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|48
|0.264
|-3.761
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|119
|-0.048
|-0.144
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|33
|0.345
|1.700
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|27
|0.748
|-3.082
Bhatia's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|69-64-66-71
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|13
|69-64-68-67
|-12
|55
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|70-67-67
|-12
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|13
|70-71-69-70
|-8
|53
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 29 - March 3
|Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|MC
|71-74
|+3
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|72-72
|E
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|17
|74-68-70-68
|-4
|43
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|11
|67-68-67-69
|-9
|65
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|1
|63-70-68-67
|-39
|500
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|35
|72-75-74-73
|+6
|24
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|18
|71-67-69-68
|-9
|88
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|42
|74-70-71-74
|+5
|19
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-72
|+5
|--
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|60
|69-69-74-69
|+1
|5
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|22
|69-72-75-76
|+4
|80
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|16
|68-71-73-71
|+3
|115
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|5
|64-65-64-69
|-18
|263
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|64-67-68-72
|-17
|184
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|76-73
|+7
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|64
|70-69-67-76
|-2
|4
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-69
|-2
|--
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|12
|69-68-66-68
|-9
|237
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|45
|72-68-76-77
|+5
|44
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|26
|70-69-71-71
|-3
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|4
|67-66-71-69
|-15
|--
|December 13-15
|Grant Thornton Invitational
|3
|59-68-64
|E
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of The Sentry.
