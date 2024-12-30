PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Akshay Bhatia betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

NAPLES, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 15: Akshay Bhatia of the United States plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the Grant Thornton Invitational 2024 at Tiburon Golf Club on December 15, 2024 in Naples, Florida. (Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images)

    Akshay Bhatia enters the 2024 The Sentry Jan. 2-5 coming off a third-place finish in the Grant Thornton Invitational in his most recent tournament.

    Latest odds for Bhatia at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • Bhatia finished 14th (with a score of 22-under) in his only appearance at The Sentry in recent years (in 2024).
    • With numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th), Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024.
    • In addition, Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), and he averaged 26.75 putts per round (first).

    Bhatia's recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/4/20241469-64-66-71-22

    Bhatia's recent performances

    • Bhatia has finished in the top five twice over his last five events.
    • Bhatia has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in three of his last five tournaments, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • He has carded an average score of 4-under over his last five appearances.
    • Akshay Bhatia has averaged 303.5 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Bhatia is averaging 1.700 Strokes Gained: Putting.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Bhatia has an average of -3.082 in his past five tournaments.
    Bhatia's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance104299.8303.5
    Greens in Regulation %12466.02%39.18%
    Putts Per Round3528.5327.6
    Par Breakers7824.74%19.88%
    Bogey Avoidance7814.02%8.48%

    Bhatia's best finishes

    • Bhatia played 28 tournaments last season, picking up one win with five top-five finishes.
    • In those 28 events, he made the cut 20 times, a success rate of 71.4%.
    • Last season Bhatia's best performance came at the Valero Texas Open. He shot 39-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • With 1610 points last season, Bhatia ranked 15th in the FedExCup standings.

    Bhatia's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee590.188-0.878
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green480.264-3.761
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green119-0.048-0.144
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting330.3451.700
    Average Strokes Gained: Total270.748-3.082

    Bhatia's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry1469-64-66-71-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii1369-64-68-67-1255
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC70-67-67-12--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open1370-71-69-70-853
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 29 - March 3Cognizant Classic in The Palm BeachesMC71-74+3--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC72-72E--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship1774-68-70-68-443
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open1167-68-67-69-965
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open163-70-68-67-39500
    April 11-14Masters Tournament3572-75-74-73+624
    April 18-21RBC Heritage1871-67-69-68-988
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship4274-70-71-74+519
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab ChallengeMC73-72+5--
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open6069-69-74-69+15
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday2269-72-75-76+480
    June 13-16U.S. Open1668-71-73-71+3115
    June 20-23Travelers Championship564-65-64-69-18263
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic264-67-68-72-17184
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC76-73+7--
    July 25-283M Open6470-69-67-76-24
    August 8-11Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-69-2--
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1269-68-66-68-9237
    August 22-25BMW Championship4572-68-76-77+544
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2670-69-71-71-30
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge467-66-71-69-15--
    December 13-15Grant Thornton Invitational359-68-64E--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Bhatia as of the start of The Sentry.

