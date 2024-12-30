Adam Scott betting profile: The Sentry

Over his last five tournaments, Scott has three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.

Over his last five tournaments, Scott has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average five times.

In his last five events, his average score has been 10-under.

Adam Scott has averaged 309.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.

Scott is averaging 3.446 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.