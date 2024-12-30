PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Adam Scott betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 17: Adam Scott of Australia tees off on the fourth hole on day four of the DP World Tour Championship 2024 at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 17, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

    Adam Scott looks to improve upon his 29th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Jan. 2-5.

    Latest odds for Scott at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • In his last two appearances at The Sentry, Scott has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 14-under.
    • In Scott's most recent appearance at The Sentry, in 2023, he finished 29th after posting a score of 13-under.
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
    • Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), with 26.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Scott's recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/5/20232970-68-72-69-13
    1/7/20212168-71-68-70-15

    Scott's recent performances

    • Over his last five tournaments, Scott has three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Scott has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average five times.
    • In his last five events, his average score has been 10-under.
    • Adam Scott has averaged 309.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
    • Scott is averaging 3.446 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 7.395 Strokes Gained: Total.
    Scott's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance41307.1309.8
    Greens in Regulation %11066.35%68.89%
    Putts Per Round2828.4527.8
    Par Breakers14522.54%27.50%
    Bogey Avoidance3613.07%10.83%

    Scott's best finishes

    • Last season Scott took part in 19 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 19 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 89.5%.
    • Last season Scott's best performance came at the BMW Championship. He shot 11-under and finished second in that event.
    • Scott's 1041 points last season ranked him 46th in the FedExCup standings.

    Scott's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee310.3211.584
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green880.1140.858
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green710.1041.507
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting270.3993.446
    Average Strokes Gained: Total170.9387.395

    Scott's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am2072-67-68-988
    February 8-11WM Phoenix Open872-68-65-66-1378
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational1972-68-67-71-695
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by MastercardMC73-76+5--
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship4570-72-71-71-414
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open1473-70-70-70-547
    April 11-14Masters Tournament2276-74-70-72+473
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson3069-65-68-68-1421
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship2971-71-73-71+245
    May 16-19PGA ChampionshipMC72-73+3--
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge1269-68-69-71-358
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open4270-69-70-69-211
    June 13-16U.S. Open3270-72-76-69+727
    June 20-23Travelers Championship3974-67-67-64-820
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open267-65-64-67-17300
    July 18-20The Open Championship1070-77-66-71E165
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1870-68-68-67-7184
    August 22-25BMW Championship268-63-74-72-11833
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship466-67-68-67-160

    All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of The Sentry.

