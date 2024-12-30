Adam Scott betting profile: The Sentry
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - NOVEMBER 17: Adam Scott of Australia tees off on the fourth hole on day four of the DP World Tour Championship 2024 at Jumeirah Golf Estates on November 17, 2024 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)
Adam Scott looks to improve upon his 29th-place finish in 2023's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Jan. 2-5.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- In his last two appearances at The Sentry, Scott has an average finish of 25th, and an average score of 14-under.
- In Scott's most recent appearance at The Sentry, in 2023, he finished 29th after posting a score of 13-under.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), with 26.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Scott's recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/5/2023
|29
|70-68-72-69
|-13
|1/7/2021
|21
|68-71-68-70
|-15
Scott's recent performances
- Over his last five tournaments, Scott has three top-five finishes and four top-10 finishes.
- Over his last five tournaments, Scott has finished within three shots of the leader twice and carded a score that's better than average five times.
- In his last five events, his average score has been 10-under.
- Adam Scott has averaged 309.8 yards off the tee in his past five tournaments.
- Scott is averaging 3.446 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- In his past five starts, Scott is averaging 7.395 Strokes Gained: Total.
Scott's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|41
|307.1
|309.8
|Greens in Regulation %
|110
|66.35%
|68.89%
|Putts Per Round
|28
|28.45
|27.8
|Par Breakers
|145
|22.54%
|27.50%
|Bogey Avoidance
|36
|13.07%
|10.83%
Scott's best finishes
- Last season Scott took part in 19 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 19 events, he made the cut 17 times, a success rate of 89.5%.
- Last season Scott's best performance came at the BMW Championship. He shot 11-under and finished second in that event.
- Scott's 1041 points last season ranked him 46th in the FedExCup standings.
Scott's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|31
|0.321
|1.584
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|88
|0.114
|0.858
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|71
|0.104
|1.507
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|27
|0.399
|3.446
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|17
|0.938
|7.395
Scott's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|20
|72-67-68
|-9
|88
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|8
|72-68-65-66
|-13
|78
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|19
|72-68-67-71
|-6
|95
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|MC
|73-76
|+5
|--
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|45
|70-72-71-71
|-4
|14
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|14
|73-70-70-70
|-5
|47
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|22
|76-74-70-72
|+4
|73
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|30
|69-65-68-68
|-14
|21
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|29
|71-71-73-71
|+2
|45
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+3
|--
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|12
|69-68-69-71
|-3
|58
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|42
|70-69-70-69
|-2
|11
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|32
|70-72-76-69
|+7
|27
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|39
|74-67-67-64
|-8
|20
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|2
|67-65-64-67
|-17
|300
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|10
|70-77-66-71
|E
|165
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|18
|70-68-68-67
|-7
|184
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|2
|68-63-74-72
|-11
|833
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|4
|66-67-68-67
|-16
|0
All stats in this article are accurate for Scott as of the start of The Sentry.
