Adam Hadwin betting profile: The Sentry
Adam Hadwin looks to improve upon his 14th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Jan. 2-5.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- Hadwin's average finish has been 23rd, and his average score 10-under, over his last two appearances at The Sentry.
- In Hadwin's most recent appearance at The Sentry, in 2024, he finished 14th after posting a score of 22-under.
- Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- Kirk also posted numbers of 281.8 in average driving distance (40th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (19th), and 26.75 putts per round (first).
Hadwin's recent history at The Sentry
|Date
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|1/4/2024
|14
|70-66-70-64
|-22
Hadwin's recent performances
- In his last five tournaments, Hadwin has an average finish of 43rd.
- Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
- Over his last five tournaments, Hadwin has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
- He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five appearances.
- In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five starts.
- Hadwin is averaging -1.006 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Hadwin is averaging -2.680 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|124
|297.6
|303.6
|Greens in Regulation %
|151
|64.91%
|67.90%
|Putts Per Round
|54
|28.70
|29.5
|Par Breakers
|81
|24.68%
|21.91%
|Bogey Avoidance
|139
|15.68%
|13.27%
Hadwin's best finishes
- Hadwin last season took part in 26 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
- Last season Hadwin's best performance came when he shot 4-under and finished third at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
- Hadwin placed 37th in the FedExCup standings with 1181 points last season.
Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|109
|-0.002
|-0.340
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|114
|-0.053
|-1.532
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|103
|0.004
|0.199
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|96
|0.023
|-1.006
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|111
|-0.028
|-2.680
Hadwin's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 4-7
|The Sentry
|14
|70-66-70-64
|-22
|113
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|MC
|67-72
|-1
|--
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|6
|65-65-66-67
|-25
|92
|February 1-4
|AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|39
|73-67-70
|-6
|18
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|February 15-18
|The Genesis Invitational
|4
|69-70-67-65
|-13
|300
|March 7-10
|Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
|52
|69-75-76-74
|+6
|12
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|MC
|75-73
|+4
|--
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|5
|68-71-68-69
|-8
|96
|April 11-14
|Masters Tournament
|53
|75-73-82-70
|+12
|11
|April 18-21
|RBC Heritage
|42
|67-70-70-72
|-5
|18
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|10
|63-69-64-71
|-141
|46
|May 9-12
|Wells Fargo Championship
|52
|71-71-79-71
|+8
|11
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|60
|68-72-71-69
|-4
|8
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|72-70
|+2
|--
|June 6-9
|the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
|3
|66-72-72-74
|-4
|350
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|MC
|74-73
|+7
|--
|June 20-23
|Travelers Championship
|27
|69-69-64-67
|-11
|58
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|34
|69-65-68-69
|-9
|20
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|MC
|75-77
|+10
|--
|July 25-28
|3M Open
|MC
|75-68
|+1
|--
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|28
|66-67-68-70
|-9
|28
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|50
|71-71-67-70
|-1
|27
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|41
|76-68-75-72
|+3
|58
|October 17-20
|Shriners Children's Open
|MC
|75-71
|+4
|--
|November 21-24
|The RSM Classic
|53
|69-69-71-70
|-3
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of The Sentry.
