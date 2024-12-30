PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Adam Hadwin betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 17: Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Shriners Children's Open 2024 at TPC Summerlin on October 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 17: Adam Hadwin of Canada plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the Shriners Children's Open 2024 at TPC Summerlin on October 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

    Adam Hadwin looks to improve upon his 14th-place finish in 2024's tournament when he hits the links in the 2024 The Sentry at Plantation Course at Kapalua Jan. 2-5.

    Latest odds for Hadwin at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • Hadwin's average finish has been 23rd, and his average score 10-under, over his last two appearances at The Sentry.
    • In Hadwin's most recent appearance at The Sentry, in 2024, he finished 14th after posting a score of 22-under.
    • Chris Kirk won this tournament in 2024 with numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
    • Kirk also posted numbers of 281.8 in average driving distance (40th in field), 83.33% in terms of greens in regulation (19th), and 26.75 putts per round (first).

    Hadwin's recent history at The Sentry

    DateResultRound ScoresTo Par
    1/4/20241470-66-70-64-22

    Hadwin's recent performances

    • In his last five tournaments, Hadwin has an average finish of 43rd.
    • Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.
    • Over his last five tournaments, Hadwin has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.
    • He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five appearances.
    • In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five starts.
    • Hadwin is averaging -1.006 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Hadwin is averaging -2.680 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
    Bet now on Hadwin .

    Hadwin's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance124297.6303.6
    Greens in Regulation %15164.91%67.90%
    Putts Per Round5428.7029.5
    Par Breakers8124.68%21.91%
    Bogey Avoidance13915.68%13.27%

    Hadwin's best finishes

    • Hadwin last season took part in 26 tournaments, earning three top-five finishes and collecting five finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he made the cut on 18 occasions.
    • Last season Hadwin's best performance came when he shot 4-under and finished third at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday.
    • Hadwin placed 37th in the FedExCup standings with 1181 points last season.

    Hadwin's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee109-0.002-0.340
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green114-0.053-1.532
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green1030.0040.199
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting960.023-1.006
    Average Strokes Gained: Total111-0.028-2.680

    Hadwin's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 4-7The Sentry1470-66-70-64-22113
    January 11-14Sony Open in HawaiiMC67-72-1--
    January 18-21The American Express665-65-66-67-2592
    February 1-4AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am3973-67-70-618
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC75-71+4--
    February 15-18The Genesis Invitational469-70-67-65-13300
    March 7-10Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard5269-75-76-74+612
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS ChampionshipMC75-73+4--
    March 21-24Valspar Championship568-71-68-69-896
    April 11-14Masters Tournament5375-73-82-70+1211
    April 18-21RBC Heritage4267-70-70-72-518
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans1063-69-64-71-14146
    May 9-12Wells Fargo Championship5271-71-79-71+811
    May 16-19PGA Championship6068-72-71-69-48
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian OpenMC72-70+2--
    June 6-9the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday366-72-72-74-4350
    June 13-16U.S. OpenMC74-73+7--
    June 20-23Travelers Championship2769-69-64-67-1158
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open3469-65-68-69-920
    July 18-20The Open ChampionshipMC75-77+10--
    July 25-283M OpenMC75-68+1--
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship2866-67-68-70-928
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship5071-71-67-70-127
    August 22-25BMW Championship4176-68-75-72+358
    October 17-20Shriners Children's OpenMC75-71+4--
    November 21-24The RSM Classic5369-69-71-70-3--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Hadwin as of the start of The Sentry.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.