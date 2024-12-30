Adam Hadwin betting profile: The Sentry

In his last five tournaments, Hadwin has an average finish of 43rd.

Out of the last five tournaments he's entered, he made the cut four times.

Over his last five tournaments, Hadwin has carded a score that's better than average in one of those outings.

He has an average score relative to par of 3-under in his last five appearances.

In terms of driving distance, Adam Hadwin has averaged 303.6 yards in his past five starts.

Hadwin is averaging -1.006 in terms of Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.