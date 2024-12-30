Aaron Rai betting profile: The Sentry
In his last competition at the Hero World Challenge, Aaron Rai concluded the weekend at 4-under, good for a 14th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 The Sentry Jan. 2-5 seeking a better finish.
The Sentry tournament and course info
- Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
- Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
- Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
- Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
- Purse: $20M
- Previous winner: Chris Kirk
At The Sentry
- This is Rai's first time competing at The Sentry in the past five years.
- En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
- Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), with 26.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.
Rai's recent performances
- Rai has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
- Rai has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
- In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
- Off the tee, Aaron Rai has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
- Rai has an average of -2.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rai has an average of 1.914 in his past five tournaments.
Rai's advanced stats and rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Driving Distance
|153
|293.8
|297.1
|Greens in Regulation %
|9
|71.58%
|58.89%
|Putts Per Round
|142
|29.36
|29.4
|Par Breakers
|58
|25.39%
|21.67%
|Bogey Avoidance
|26
|12.79%
|11.39%
Rai's best finishes
- Rai last season took part in 26 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
- In those 26 tournaments, he had a 84.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
- Last season Rai's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship. He shot 18-under and won the title (his only win last season).
- Rai collected 1381 points last season, placing 25th in the FedExCup standings.
Rai's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR Rank
|Overall
|Last 5 Starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|34
|0.303
|0.616
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|7
|0.676
|3.483
|Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green
|56
|0.152
|-0.131
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|87
|0.054
|-2.055
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|6
|1.185
|1.914
Rai's past results
|Date
|Tournament Name
|Result
|Round Scores
|To Par
|FedExCup Points
|January 11-14
|Sony Open in Hawaii
|57
|65-69-70-70
|-6
|5
|January 18-21
|The American Express
|MC
|69-71-66
|-10
|--
|January 24-27
|Farmers Insurance Open
|33
|66-70-75-72
|-5
|22
|February 8-11
|WM Phoenix Open
|MC
|76-65
|-1
|--
|February 22-25
|Mexico Open at Vidanta
|19
|68-70-69-67
|-10
|43
|March 7-10
|Puerto Rico Open
|23
|69-69-70-68
|-12
|20
|March 14-17
|THE PLAYERS Championship
|35
|71-72-68-71
|-6
|22
|March 21-24
|Valspar Championship
|MC
|73-72
|+3
|--
|March 28-31
|Texas Children's Houston Open
|7
|66-70-67-67
|-10
|83
|April 4-7
|Valero Texas Open
|58
|72-73-74-70
|+1
|4
|April 18-21
|Corales Puntacana Championship
|MC
|71-76
|+3
|--
|April 25-28
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|23
|61-70-68-71
|-18
|9
|May 2-5
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|4
|67-65-68-64
|-20
|109
|May 16-19
|PGA Championship
|39
|68-68-70-71
|-7
|20
|May 23-26
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|32
|71-71-67-71
|E
|22
|May 30 - June 2
|RBC Canadian Open
|14
|67-70-65-70
|-8
|51
|June 13-16
|U.S. Open
|19
|69-74-68-73
|+4
|103
|June 27-30
|Rocket Mortgage Classic
|2
|66-65-68-72
|-17
|184
|July 4-7
|John Deere Classic
|7
|65-63-66-69
|-21
|80
|July 11-13
|Genesis Scottish Open
|4
|68-65-70-63
|-14
|100
|July 18-20
|The Open Championship
|75
|73-74-75-77
|+15
|5
|August 8-11
|Wyndham Championship
|1
|65-65-68-64
|-18
|500
|August 15-18
|FedEx St. Jude Championship
|16
|69-66-70-67
|-8
|208
|August 22-25
|BMW Championship
|43
|74-70-74-74
|+4
|50
|August 29 - September 1
|TOUR Championship
|23
|66-70-72-70
|-6
|0
|December 5-8
|Hero World Challenge
|14
|71-71-72-70
|-4
|--
All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of The Sentry.
