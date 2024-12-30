Aaron Rai betting profile: The Sentry

Rai has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.

Rai has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.

In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.

Off the tee, Aaron Rai has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five tournaments.

Rai has an average of -2.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.