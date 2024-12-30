PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
6H AGO

Aaron Rai betting profile: The Sentry

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

MCKINNEY, TEXAS - MAY 05: Aaron Rai of England lines up a putt on the 14th green during the final round of THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch on May 05, 2024 in McKinney, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

    In his last competition at the Hero World Challenge, Aaron Rai concluded the weekend at 4-under, good for a 14th-place finish. He heads into the 2024 The Sentry Jan. 2-5 seeking a better finish.

    Latest odds for Rai at The Sentry.

    The Sentry tournament and course info

    • Date: Jan. 2-5, 2025
    • Location: Kapalua, Hawaii, USA
    • Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua
    • Par: 73 / 7,596 yards
    • Purse: $20M
    • Previous winner: Chris Kirk

    At The Sentry

    • This is Rai's first time competing at The Sentry in the past five years.
    • En route to winning this tournament in 2024, Chris Kirk posted numbers of 0.788 in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (27th in field), 2.501 in SG: Approach the Green (14th), and 3.601 in SG: Putting (11th).
    • Kirk's average driving distance was 281.8 (40th in field), he hit 83.33% of greens in regulation (19th), with 26.75 putts per round (first) en route to his win last year.

    Rai's recent performances

    • Rai has won one of his last five appearances on TOUR.
    • Rai has finished with a score lower than the tournament average in two of his last five events, including one finish within three strokes of the leader.
    • In his last five tournaments, his average score has been 6-under.
    • Off the tee, Aaron Rai has averaged 297.1 yards in his past five tournaments.
    • Rai has an average of -2.055 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Looking at Strokes Gained: Total, Rai has an average of 1.914 in his past five tournaments.
    Rai's advanced stats and rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Driving Distance153293.8297.1
    Greens in Regulation %971.58%58.89%
    Putts Per Round14229.3629.4
    Par Breakers5825.39%21.67%
    Bogey Avoidance2612.79%11.39%

    Rai's best finishes

    • Rai last season took part in 26 tournaments, picking up one win with four top-five finishes and six finishes in the top 10.
    • In those 26 tournaments, he had a 84.6% success rate in terms of making the cut (22 cuts made).
    • Last season Rai's best performance came at the Wyndham Championship. He shot 18-under and won the title (his only win last season).
    • Rai collected 1381 points last season, placing 25th in the FedExCup standings.

    Rai's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR RankOverallLast 5 Starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee340.3030.616
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green70.6763.483
    Average Strokes Gained: Around the Green560.152-0.131
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting870.054-2.055
    Average Strokes Gained: Total61.1851.914

    Rai's past results

    DateTournament NameResultRound ScoresTo ParFedExCup Points
    January 11-14Sony Open in Hawaii5765-69-70-70-65
    January 18-21The American ExpressMC69-71-66-10--
    January 24-27Farmers Insurance Open3366-70-75-72-522
    February 8-11WM Phoenix OpenMC76-65-1--
    February 22-25Mexico Open at Vidanta1968-70-69-67-1043
    March 7-10Puerto Rico Open2369-69-70-68-1220
    March 14-17THE PLAYERS Championship3571-72-68-71-622
    March 21-24Valspar ChampionshipMC73-72+3--
    March 28-31Texas Children's Houston Open766-70-67-67-1083
    April 4-7Valero Texas Open5872-73-74-70+14
    April 18-21Corales Puntacana ChampionshipMC71-76+3--
    April 25-28Zurich Classic of New Orleans2361-70-68-71-189
    May 2-5THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson467-65-68-64-20109
    May 16-19PGA Championship3968-68-70-71-720
    May 23-26Charles Schwab Challenge3271-71-67-71E22
    May 30 - June 2RBC Canadian Open1467-70-65-70-851
    June 13-16U.S. Open1969-74-68-73+4103
    June 27-30Rocket Mortgage Classic266-65-68-72-17184
    July 4-7John Deere Classic765-63-66-69-2180
    July 11-13Genesis Scottish Open468-65-70-63-14100
    July 18-20The Open Championship7573-74-75-77+155
    August 8-11Wyndham Championship165-65-68-64-18500
    August 15-18FedEx St. Jude Championship1669-66-70-67-8208
    August 22-25BMW Championship4374-70-74-74+450
    August 29 - September 1TOUR Championship2366-70-72-70-60
    December 5-8Hero World Challenge1471-71-72-70-4--

    All stats in this article are accurate for Rai as of the start of The Sentry.

    Note: The PGA TOUR has created this story via a machine-learning model using data from ShotLink, powered by CDW, in addition to player performance data. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.