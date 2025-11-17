Zach Johnson betting profile: The RSM Classic
Zach Johnson of the United States lines up his putt on the seventh green during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Zach Johnson returns to The RSM Classic, set to tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23, 2025. Johnson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.
Johnson's recent history at The RSM Classic
|Year
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|2024
|MC
|70-72
|E
|2023
|MC
|69-72
|-1
|2022
|T16
|61-71-73-66
|-11
|2021
|T6
|66-67-65-68
|-16
|2020
|T61
|69-69-68-72
|-4
At The RSM Classic
- In Johnson's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
- Johnson's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 16-under.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Johnson's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T29
|69-70-71-67
|-11
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|72-67
|-3
|--
|July 20, 2025
|The Open Championship
|MC
|70-75
|+3
|--
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|T44
|69-68-71-68
|-8
|9.300
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T82
|65-73-71-74
|-5
|1.750
|May 4, 2025
|THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|April 27, 2025
|Zurich Classic of New Orleans
|MC
|68-75
|-1
|--
|April 13, 2025
|Masters Tournament
|T8
|72-74-66-71
|-5
|188.750
|April 6, 2025
|Valero Texas Open
|T18
|71-68-73-74
|-2
|42.063
Johnson's recent performances
- Johnson has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
- Johnson has an average of -0.583 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.318 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Johnson has averaged 0.163 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|-
|-0.409
|-0.583
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|-
|-0.012
|0.318
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|-
|-0.057
|-0.164
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|-
|0.450
|0.591
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|-
|-0.028
|0.163
Johnson's advanced stats and rankings
- Johnson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.409 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.0 yards.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Johnson sported a -0.012 mark. He posted a 68.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Johnson delivered a 0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he posted a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he broke par 20.80% of the time.
- Johnson currently ranks 123rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 298 points and has averaged -0.028 Strokes Gained: Total this season.
All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of The RSM Classic.
