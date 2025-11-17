PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
3H AGO

Zach Johnson betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Zach Johnson of the United States lines up his putt on the seventh green during the first round of the Wyndham Championship 2025 at Sedgefield Country Club on July 31, 2025 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

    Zach Johnson returns to The RSM Classic, set to tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23, 2025. Johnson looks to improve upon his performance from last year's tournament where he missed the cut.

    Latest odds for Johnson at The RSM Classic.

    Johnson's recent history at The RSM Classic

    YearResultRound scoresTo par
    2024MC70-72E
    2023MC69-72-1
    2022T1661-71-73-66-11
    2021T666-67-65-68-16
    2020T6169-69-68-72-4

    At The RSM Classic

    • In Johnson's most recent appearance at The RSM Classic, in 2024, he missed the cut after posting a score of even par.
    • Johnson's best finish at this event came in 2021, when he finished tied for sixth at 16-under.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Johnson's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT2969-70-71-67-11--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC69-70-1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC72-67-3--
    July 20, 2025The Open ChampionshipMC70-75+3--
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicT4469-68-71-68-89.300
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT8265-73-71-74-51.750
    May 4, 2025THE CJ CUP Byron NelsonMC73-70+1--
    April 27, 2025Zurich Classic of New OrleansMC68-75-1--
    April 13, 2025Masters TournamentT872-74-66-71-5188.750
    April 6, 2025Valero Texas OpenT1871-68-73-74-242.063

    Johnson's recent performances

    • Johnson has finished in the top 10 once and in the top 20 twice over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the Masters Tournament, where he finished tied for eighth with a score of 5-under.
    • Johnson has an average of -0.583 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.318 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • Johnson has averaged 0.163 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Johnson's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee--0.409-0.583
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green--0.0120.318
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green--0.057-0.164
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting-0.4500.591
    Average Strokes Gained: Total--0.0280.163

    Johnson's advanced stats and rankings

    • Johnson posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.409 this season, while his average Driving Distance of 286.0 yards.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Johnson sported a -0.012 mark. He posted a 68.56% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Johnson delivered a 0.450 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season. In addition, he posted a Putts Per Round average of 28.94, and he broke par 20.80% of the time.
    • Johnson currently ranks 123rd in FedExCup Regular Season points with 298 points and has averaged -0.028 Strokes Gained: Total this season.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Johnson as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

