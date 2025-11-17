William Mouw betting profile: The RSM Classic

Mouw has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.

He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.

Mouw has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.142 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.

Mouw has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.

He has an average of 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.