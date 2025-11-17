William Mouw betting profile: The RSM Classic
William Mouw has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) from Nov. 20-23, 2025, looking to make his mark in the tournament.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Mouw's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Mouw's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|T40
|67-70-70-66
|-15
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|72-74
|+4
|--
|Oct. 12, 2025
|Baycurrent Classic
|T18
|68-69-75-63
|-9
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|T38
|68-65-71-71
|-5
|15.5
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|T7
|66-66-66-67
|-19
|85
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|1
|67-73-69-61
|-10
|300
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|70-68
|-4
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T34
|67-69-68-71
|-13
|19
|June 8, 2025
|RBC Canadian Open
|MC
|69-70
|-1
|--
|May 25, 2025
|Charles Schwab Challenge
|MC
|73-75
|+8
|--
Mouw's recent performances
- Mouw has finished in the top-10 twice over his last 10 appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished first with a score of 10-under.
- Mouw has an average of 0.061 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.142 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has an average of -0.222 Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.432 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Mouw has averaged 0.414 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Mouw's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|30
|0.341
|0.061
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|156
|-0.317
|0.142
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|161
|-0.258
|-0.222
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|49
|0.196
|0.432
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|114
|-0.038
|0.414
Mouw's advanced stats and rankings
- Mouw posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of 0.341 (30th) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 309.7 yards ranked 36th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Mouw sported a -0.317 mark that ranked 156th on TOUR. He ranked 24th with a 69.81% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Mouw delivered a 0.196 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 49th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 137th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.28, and he ranked 55th by breaking par 22.79% of the time.
- Mouw has earned 542 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 81st.
All stats in this article are accurate for Mouw as of the start of The RSM Classic.
Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.