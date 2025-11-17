Chan Kim betting profile: The RSM Classic
Chan Kim of the United States plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)
Chan Kim has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of making his mark in this $7 million tournament.
At The RSM Classic
- This is Kim's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
- Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.
Kim's recent results
|Date
|Tournament name
|Result
|Round scores
|To par
|FedExCup points
|Nov. 16, 2025
|Butterfield Bermuda Championship
|T22
|76-65-65-75
|-3
|--
|Nov. 9, 2025
|World Wide Technology Championship
|MC
|76-68
|E
|--
|Oct. 26, 2025
|Bank of Utah Championship
|MC
|73-70
|+1
|--
|Oct. 5, 2025
|Sanderson Farms Championship
|T60
|69-70-68-75
|-6
|--
|Sept. 14, 2025
|Procore Championship
|MC
|72-73
|+1
|--
|Aug. 3, 2025
|Wyndham Championship
|MC
|67-74
|+1
|--
|July 27, 2025
|3M Open
|MC
|69-70
|-3
|--
|July 13, 2025
|ISCO Championship
|T14
|61-68-75-73
|-3
|28.303
|July 6, 2025
|John Deere Classic
|MC
|69-76
|+3
|--
|June 29, 2025
|Rocket Classic
|T19
|70-65-68-68
|-17
|43.000
Kim's recent performances
- Kim has finished in the top 20 two times over his last ten appearances.
- He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
- Kim has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
- He has an average of -0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
- Kim has averaged -0.385 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.
Kim's Strokes Gained rankings
|Category
|Overall TOUR rank
|Overall
|Last five starts
|Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee
|142
|-0.224
|-0.102
|Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green
|54
|0.255
|0.069
|Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green
|50
|0.133
|0.068
|Average Strokes Gained: Putting
|146
|-0.262
|-0.420
|Average Strokes Gained: Total
|123
|-0.099
|-0.385
Kim's advanced stats and rankings
- Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.224 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.
- In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.255 mark that ranked 54th on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 66.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
- On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranked 83rd by breaking par 22.29% of the time.
- Kim has earned 334 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 113th.
All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The RSM Classic.
