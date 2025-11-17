PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasPGA TOUR UniversityDP World TourLPGA TOURTGL
6H AGO

Chan Kim betting profile: The RSM Classic

1 Min Read

Betting Profile

Chan Kim of the United States plays a shot on the tenth hole during the second round of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2025 at Port Royal Golf Course on November 14, 2025 in Southampton, Bermuda. (Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

    Chan Kim has not competed in The RSM Classic in the last five years. He'll tee off at Sea Island Golf Club (Seaside Course) Nov. 20-23 with hopes of making his mark in this $7 million tournament.

    Latest odds for Kim at The RSM Classic.

    At The RSM Classic

    • This is Kim's first time competing in The RSM Classic in the past five years.
    • Maverick McNealy won this tournament in 2024, finishing at 16-under.

    Kim's recent results

    DateTournament nameResultRound scoresTo parFedExCup points
    Nov. 16, 2025Butterfield Bermuda ChampionshipT2276-65-65-75-3--
    Nov. 9, 2025World Wide Technology ChampionshipMC76-68E--
    Oct. 26, 2025Bank of Utah ChampionshipMC73-70+1--
    Oct. 5, 2025Sanderson Farms ChampionshipT6069-70-68-75-6--
    Sept. 14, 2025Procore ChampionshipMC72-73+1--
    Aug. 3, 2025Wyndham ChampionshipMC67-74+1--
    July 27, 20253M OpenMC69-70-3--
    July 13, 2025ISCO ChampionshipT1461-68-75-73-328.303
    July 6, 2025John Deere ClassicMC69-76+3--
    June 29, 2025Rocket ClassicT1970-65-68-68-1743.000

    Kim's recent performances

    • Kim has finished in the top 20 two times over his last ten appearances.
    • He had his best finish at the ISCO Championship, where he finished tied for 14th with a score of 3-under.
    • Kim has an average of -0.102 Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of 0.069 Strokes Gained: Approach the Green in his past five tournaments.
    • He has an average of -0.420 Strokes Gained: Putting in his past five tournaments.
    • Kim has averaged -0.385 Strokes Gained: Total in his past five tournaments.

    Kim's Strokes Gained rankings

    CategoryOverall TOUR rankOverallLast five starts
    Average Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee142-0.224-0.102
    Average Strokes Gained: Approach the Green540.2550.069
    Average Strokes Gained: Around-the-Green500.1330.068
    Average Strokes Gained: Putting146-0.262-0.420
    Average Strokes Gained: Total123-0.099-0.385

    Kim's advanced stats and rankings

    • Kim posted a Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee average of -0.224 (142nd) this season, while his average Driving Distance of 303.1 yards ranked 89th on TOUR.
    • In terms of Strokes Gained: Approach the Green this season, Kim sported a 0.255 mark that ranked 54th on TOUR. He ranked 95th with a 66.74% Greens in Regulation rate.
    • On the greens, Kim delivered a -0.262 Strokes Gained: Putting mark this season, which placed him 146th on TOUR. In addition, he ranked 109th with a Putts Per Round average of 29.06, and he ranked 83rd by breaking par 22.29% of the time.
    • Kim has earned 334 FedExCup Regular Season points this season, ranking 113th.

    All stats in this article are accurate for Kim as of the start of The RSM Classic.

    Responsible sports betting starts with a game plan. Set a budget. Keep it social. Play with friends. Learn the game and know the odds. Play with trusted, licensed operators. CLICK HERE to learn more at HaveAGamePlan.org.

    Note: Using player performance data from ShotLink powered by CDW, the PGA TOUR has created this story using AWS Gen AI technology. While we strive for accuracy and quality, please note that the information provided may not be entirely error-free.

